Snow moon 2023: Transformative and reflective powers of this full moon on all zodiacs

The full snow moon will be visible on 6 February 2023 at 2.28 am in the night sky in Singapore. The weaning and waxing of the moon is an important astrophysical and astronomical phenomenon and every full moon stirs a different kind of emotion in each zodiac sign. This illuminated shiny ball represents the innermost feelings and deepest emotions in human beings and its movement around our planet lead to a change in temperament and mood of all zodiacs.

So will this full moon, known as the snow moon, give us an opportunity to manifest or reflect? Before delving into the details regarding its effect on all the 12 zodiac signs, let us first understand what a snow moon is and why it is called so.

What is a snow moon?

A full moon is a point in the lunar cycle when over 98 per cent of the moon’s surface is illuminated from the Earth’s vantage point in the sky and it is the last stage of its waxing period. The stages in the lunar cycle include the new moon, the waxing crescent moon, the waxing gibbous moon, the full moon, the waning gibbous moon, the third quarter moon and the waning crescent moon. There are 13 full moons in 2023.

Just as the name suggests, a snow moon is a full moon occurring in the winter month of February and it gets its name because this is the snowiest month in the Northern Hemisphere. All the full moons appearing over the year are named after the season of their arrival. For example, the beaver moon appears in November which is the active month of beavers or the flower moon which comes in the summer month of May. Pink moon, strawberry moon and worm moon are other moon names for full moons occurring in the months of April, June and March respectively.

Other names for this full moon are hunger moon and storm moon. The logic — this moon rises in a cold month with long nights. The hunting conditions are not great as there is a chance of a storm resulting in food scarcity for Native American tribes.

Why is it called a snow moon?

Spiritual and astrological relevance

According to the Almanac (astrological calendar), the February full moon came to be widely known as the snow moon in the 1760s when Captain Jonathan Carver visited Naudowessie in Dakota during the full moon in February and coined this term for the first time as the entire region was facing heavy snowfall.

Even though the snow moon occurs during heavy snowfall in Northern America and its neighbouring parts, it does not mean that the zodiac signs will feel low or glum, because it is set to occur in the zodiac sign of Leo denoting exuberance, warmth, boldness and drama. It brings out feelings of self-love, creativity, generosity and courage. For most zodiacs, this is the time to reflect upon all the positive changes that have taken place in their lives and find the inner strength to deal with the year ahead.

It is also advised to not rush embarking on a new adventure just yet. It is the time to press that reset button and get thinking about everything that has made you happy over the last few months. It is also the best time to do what gives you joy and find that inner spark. Just because the cold moon night is chilly and gloomy, you don’t have to.

How will the snow moon in 2023 impact the zodiac signs?

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

The snow moon in Leo for Aries comes at a great time for it breathes fresh air into their romantic relationships. Not only they may be surrounded by love and light, but they may also let their creative juices flow. Most likely, this zodiac may pick a hobby and excel at it. What they should look forward to during this period is an opportunity to grow and glow.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This snow moon in 2023 has a transformative power for this material and pleasure-seeking fixed earth sign. It is most likely that the Taureans may think about expanding their family or creating a home after spending the last few months in hibernation. This sign, denoted by a bull, is advised to keep an open mind during this phase.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This sociable air sign may use this opportunity of a full moon in Leo to make new friends. This mutable sign may be seen expanding their social circle or committing themselves to a community project.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This eternally emotional water sign may completely focus on improving their financial situation during this cold moon phase. They may be seen optimising their resources to maximise financial gain and bring about a constructive change in their behaviour to align with this new goal. Travel is also on cards for Cancerians.

Leo (23 July– 22 August)

This fixed fire sign is often criticised as being borderline narcissistic. Leo sure knows how to take up space and on this cold moon, they may do so, unapologetically. This sign signified by a lion may be all fired up with its vivacious energy. They may also try to let go of their insecurities and some inherent trappings of the mind like self-doubt or false bravado.

Virgo (23 August– 22 September)

This fixed earth sign has a lot to deal with as far as their inner feelings are considered. This naturally introverted sign may retrieve itself in the shell during this cold moon. They may concentrate on unpacking some of their emotions and dealing with them quietly. It is advised that they take up meditation and retreat into nature to find that much-needed peace of mind.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Libra, denoted by a weighing scale, may be surrounded by lots of love from friends and family. At the same time, they may also be wary of those with not-so-good intentions. This full moon may put a spotlight on the fake acquaintances that this extremely sociable sign needs to distance itself from. This is unlike the core nature of Libra who wants to win every popularity contest but the snow moon may inspire them to take a step in this different direction.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

This intense water sign may greatly benefit from the power of manifestation of this cold moon. Scorpios are urged to communicate with the universe and it is believed that they may accomplish whatever they set their mind to. The snow moon of 2023 brings a lot of luck and promise to this fixed water sign.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

This self-motivated sign denoted by bow and archer needs to relax this full moon. It is time to rest and introspect for this cardinal fire sign. It is finally their time to reflect on all the major changes that have occurred in their life recently and just take a breather.

Capricorn (22 December– 19 January)

The goal-driven Capricon did not have a very easy last six months. They will be reeling from the exhaustion that has set in after hustling hard for quite some time now. This cardinal earth sign may finally breathe easy around the time of the full moon and take that much-needed break.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

This forward-looking fixed air sign may take refuge in spirituality this snow moon. The usually detached Aquarius may change their track and try to become more involved with their loved ones. The family takes the centre stage this full moon.

Pisces (19 February– 20 March)

After a tumultuous few months, this calm water sign may have acquired all the wisdom to live their life in the best possible manner by this full moon. This period signifies starting over with a new passion.

Main and featured image credit: Dreamlens Productions/Pexels