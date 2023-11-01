Lifestyle Asia
Lucky and unlucky colours for the mysterious and passionate Scorpio
Astrology
01 Nov 2023

Lucky and unlucky colours for the mysterious and passionate Scorpio

Preeti Kulkarni

Colours exude different vibes and have the power to affect individuals in unique ways. Hues play an important role in Astrology, as they have the ability to bring good fortune and wealth to the zodiacs. Choosing colour patterns according to one’s sun sign is believed to usher in prosperity and wellness. Here is a comprehensive guide on lucky and unlucky colours for the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Scorpio characteristics: Colour therapy for the enigmatic sign

Unlucky and lucky colours for Scorpio
Image: Courtesy of Kaga tau/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Enigma, intensity, mystery and intuitiveness — these are some of the attributes often associated with the eighth sign on the zodiac wheel, Scorpio. This fixed water sign is also known for its brilliance and, at times, calculating nature. They are also quite perceptive, which helps them analyse the intentions of others. Always up for solving the mysteries of life, they have the ability to get past any challenges using wit and strategy.

Scorpio, symbolised by a scorpion, is ruled by the planet Pluto. This celestial body is associated with darkness, destruction, re-birth and transition. Because of this, they have a slightly dark disposition and can get a bit vengeful if rubbed the wrong way. They are also misunderstood for holding onto grudges, which is not always true. When they do like someone, they are passionate and genuinely committed to their relationship. They also use their innate intuitiveness to gauge their loved one’s thoughts and act accordingly.

Because of their deep and all-consuming nature, they are generally associated with deeper shades and are advised to stay away from pastels and light colours.

Lucky colours for Scorpio

Black

black
Image: Courtesy of Mike Yukhtenko/Unsplash

Majestic and bold, black is also the colour of Pluto. This hue rightly captures the mysterious and enigmatic personality of this sign and, hence, is one of the lucky colours for Scorpio. It also is indicative of the inherent darkness of their nature and their need for secrecy. Black is a powerful colour which radiates authority, control and strength – all of which are core characteristics of Scorpios.

Navy Blue

Unlucky and lucky colours
Image: Courtesy of Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash

Deep or navy blue perfectly blends in with the scorpion energy and can boost positivity in them, especially on the days they are feeling particularly worried or angry. The colour should be deep and closer to the black shade to bring out the best in this sign.

Red

lucky colours for scorpio zodiac sign red
Image credit: Luis Paico/Unsplash

Apart from Pluto, this water sign is also influenced by the planet Mars. Known for drive, aggression and assertion, this planet is symbolised by the colour red. A deeper tone of this hue is thus considered highly beneficial for this power-seeking sign. Similarly, a shade closer to burnt orange is also considered lucky for Scorpios.

Unlucky colours for Scorpio

luckly unlucky colours for scorpio zodiac sign 2023
Image credit: Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash

Light Blue

It is believed that on choosing this colour, this zodiac sign will literally feel the blues. Light blue is considered an inauspicious colour for Scorpio because it is said to trigger their anxiety and make them feel out of control, which is not a good look for this fixed sign.

Baby Pink

On using the colour pink, this sensual sign may feel low on energy. Baby pink indicates physical weakness for Scorpios, so they should avoid it. It also tends to make the native lethargic, bored and demotivated.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Zde/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Astrology zodiac signs zodiacs zodiac signs traits scorpio
Lucky and unlucky colours for the mysterious and passionate Scorpio

Preeti Kulkarni

After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.

   
