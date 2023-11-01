Lucky and unlucky colours for the mysterious and passionate Scorpio

Colours exude different vibes and have the power to affect individuals in unique ways. Hues play an important role in Astrology, as they have the ability to bring good fortune and wealth to the zodiacs. Choosing colour patterns according to one’s sun sign is believed to usher in prosperity and wellness. Here is a comprehensive guide on lucky and unlucky colours for the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Scorpio characteristics: Colour therapy for the enigmatic sign

Enigma, intensity, mystery and intuitiveness — these are some of the attributes often associated with the eighth sign on the zodiac wheel, Scorpio. This fixed water sign is also known for its brilliance and, at times, calculating nature. They are also quite perceptive, which helps them analyse the intentions of others. Always up for solving the mysteries of life, they have the ability to get past any challenges using wit and strategy.

Scorpio, symbolised by a scorpion, is ruled by the planet Pluto. This celestial body is associated with darkness, destruction, re-birth and transition. Because of this, they have a slightly dark disposition and can get a bit vengeful if rubbed the wrong way. They are also misunderstood for holding onto grudges, which is not always true. When they do like someone, they are passionate and genuinely committed to their relationship. They also use their innate intuitiveness to gauge their loved one’s thoughts and act accordingly.

Because of their deep and all-consuming nature, they are generally associated with deeper shades and are advised to stay away from pastels and light colours.

Lucky colours for Scorpio

Black

Majestic and bold, black is also the colour of Pluto. This hue rightly captures the mysterious and enigmatic personality of this sign and, hence, is one of the lucky colours for Scorpio. It also is indicative of the inherent darkness of their nature and their need for secrecy. Black is a powerful colour which radiates authority, control and strength – all of which are core characteristics of Scorpios.

Navy Blue

Deep or navy blue perfectly blends in with the scorpion energy and can boost positivity in them, especially on the days they are feeling particularly worried or angry. The colour should be deep and closer to the black shade to bring out the best in this sign.

Red

Apart from Pluto, this water sign is also influenced by the planet Mars. Known for drive, aggression and assertion, this planet is symbolised by the colour red. A deeper tone of this hue is thus considered highly beneficial for this power-seeking sign. Similarly, a shade closer to burnt orange is also considered lucky for Scorpios.

Unlucky colours for Scorpio

Light Blue

It is believed that on choosing this colour, this zodiac sign will literally feel the blues. Light blue is considered an inauspicious colour for Scorpio because it is said to trigger their anxiety and make them feel out of control, which is not a good look for this fixed sign.

Baby Pink

On using the colour pink, this sensual sign may feel low on energy. Baby pink indicates physical weakness for Scorpios, so they should avoid it. It also tends to make the native lethargic, bored and demotivated.

