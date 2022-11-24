An in-depth wellness guide to the Sagittarius zodiac sign

If life were a cliché teenage rom-com, people born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign personality would most definitely be the angsty, rebellious, and forward-thinking best friend to the loveable, girl-next-door main character. They always break the status quo, willingly take part in cultural taboos, and constantly challenge others to take on another point of view.

Known for their impulsivity, resilience, and love of independence, Sagittarians are willing to take serious risks in order to get what they want out of life, and they rarely hold back their emotions and opinions. Case in point: the brutal 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from the queen Sagittarian, Taylor Swift.

The mutable and flexible energy of their sign makes it hard for Sagittarians to be content with their life as it currently stands, so they crave change (think: moving around the country, swapping careers). They’re always looking to expand and evolve their minds through travel, philosophy, debate, and higher education, and their hearts are generous. Still, they have mixed emotions around intimacy, which they bring into their lives at arm’s length.

Translation: There’s much more to a Sagittarius than what meets the eye. To get a feel for all that the Sagittarius zodiac sign has to offer, read the guide below to learn stats, traits, and compatibility of this sign, plus a wellness guide that will help Sagittarians optimise their health and fitness goals.

Sagittarius zodiac sign quick stats

Sagittarius Dates: November 22 or 23 to December 22 (start dates vary annually due to the fall equinox)

November 22 or 23 to December 22 (start dates vary annually due to the fall equinox) Sagittarius Symbol: The Archer ♐️

The Archer ♐️ Sagittarius Ruling Planet: Jupiter

Jupiter Sagittarius Element: Fire

Fire Sagittarius Modality: Mutable

Mutable Sagittarius Ruling House: 9th house of worldly pursuits, higher education, and global travel

9th house of worldly pursuits, higher education, and global travel Sagittarius Key Traits: Versatile, independent, friendly, curious, passionate, idealistic, intellectual, and risk-seeking

Sagittarius characteristics and personality traits

Sagittarius is the only zodiac sign armed with a weapon: a bow and arrow. In turn, people born with their sun signs in Sagittarius aren’t afraid to fight back, particularly if someone accuses them of being untrue and untrustworthy, as they pride themselves in being authentic. Thanks to this hearty defence system, passionate Sagittarians love talking about taboos with friends and family — even if it stirs up an argument or makes their loved ones uncomfortable. The chance to debate is well worth the drama.

Since the constellation of Sagittarius is found at the entrance to the Milky Way, the Archer is the protector of the universe. IRL, they’ll safeguard the folks they love and defend them out of blind loyalty. Sagittarians are also quick-witted, and their minds are packed with knowledge and wisdom they’ve picked up over the years. That’s why they’re also open to expanding their mindset and embracing new ways of thinking, giving them the nickname “spiritual warrior.”

When it comes to love, a Sagittarius must be free and independent of their partner in order to truly thrive. They’re perfectly content with attending parties without their boo and prefer to go on solo road trips to explore the world — and develop their own opinion about it. Because of this strong need for autonomy, they don’t have the patience to deal with partners who are jealous, manipulative, or controlling.

But just like every other zodiac sign, impulsive Sagittarians do have a few pitfalls. They often put their foot in their mouth, and their communication style can be very direct and difficult to digest, which tends to stir up issues with their loved ones. However, in the wise words of Lizzo, “truth hurts.” And even though Sagittarians have a weapon attached to their shoulder, their words are still their greatest defence mechanism.

Sagittarius compatibility

Before diving into Sagittarius compatibility, it’s important to note that any zodiac sign can be a perfect match for the Archer. However, certain zodiac pairings may be better fits for the Sagittarius zodiac sign than others.

With Aries

Sagittarius and Aries, both fire signs make for a seriously saucy duo, as they both share daring personalities. They genuinely enjoy each other’s company, opting to spend nights talking about their biggest goals and desires. Aries loves Sagittarius’ intellectualism, and the Archer enjoys the boldness of the Ram. In turn, they help one another evolve and grow intellectually by having intense conversations about the world. Debates will surely occur between the pairing, but having healthy discussions is a key component of both signs’ love language.

With Leo

These two fire signs know how to seek out all of life’s pleasures together. Sagittarius opens Leo up to exciting new artists and visionaries and teaches them about intellectual pursuits, while Leo inspires Sagittarius to be more confident and to lean into their artistic side (such as partaking in dancing, photography, music, and singing). They’ll take risks and learn that life should be a fun experience — full of passion and jovial times — making them best buds and partners.

With Libra

These two signs don’t have much in common from an astrological standpoint, but they’ll make for the best of friends. Honest and blunt by nature, Sagittarians aren’t afraid to be brutally honest when asked, which is just what Libras need: the air sign isn’t always direct, and their pal’s assertiveness will help them find balance by speaking up. Always up for an adventure, Sagittarius offers excitement to their friendships — to which Libra will always oblige. Both Libra and Sagittarius love reading books and conversing about them, which allows these friends to grow their relationship over time.

With Cancer

Although this pairing may seem a bit odd on the surface, as Sagittarius personality have a fiery nature and Cancers tend to be emotional due to their opposite elements, they’re actually an ideal match. Both signs share a love of food, nostalgia, and art. Cancers prefer to keep their lives moving, similar to the flow of the ocean, which is A-OK with on-the-go Sagittarians. They’ll read books together and debate the meaning, all while forming a deep bond and relationship in the process.

With Aquarius

Sagittarius and Aquarius both have quirky and independent personalities, thanks to their ruling planets (Jupiter and Uranus, respectively), making them steadfast friends. They both greatly value independence and support humanitarian causes, and they’ll bond over their shared political beliefs. At times, they can get preachy and domineering in their beliefs and perspectives, which can create problems with others.

Sagittarius zodiac sign wellness guide

Self-Care

Sagittarians generally have an open mind when it comes to self-care, so they won’t take the conventional path toward healing. Instead, they’ll explore naturopathic remedies and support their well-being by utilising light therapy, crystals, and meditation. Sagittarians also find solace in connecting with nature, and camping after a stressful work week or exploring a new area without a map can be truly restorative for the Archer.

Fitness

As adventure seekers, Sagittarians thrive when they’re tackling risky fitness activities, such as rock climbing, archery, horseback riding, or white water rafting. For a low-key day of activity, they prefer to spend their time hiking in the woods and reconnecting with nature. Since the Archer tends to be restless, however, they’ll do well to use a brand-new folding treadmill at their desk or take regular walks around the block to release their energy during the workday and hit their step goal.

Beauty and Skin Care

Sagittarians prefer a skin-care routine that’s simple and fuss-free, as they tend to lack the patience to stick with a 10-step regimen every day. Still, they’re always down to invest in products featuring innovative ingredients that help boost their glow. As fire signs, Sagittarians enjoy focusing on hydrating their skin, so their best off utilising an overnight hydrating face mask or applying an intensive moisturiser before bed.

The wellness takeaway for the Sagittarius zodiac sign

The Sagittarius zodiac sign personality is always down to test new — and perhaps risky — approach to self-care, fitness, and beauty. As long as the activities help them release all their pent-up energy and can be done solo when their social battery is running low, they’re sure to feel like their best self.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com.

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Dorothe/Pixabay)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.