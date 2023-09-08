Your most toxic personality traits, based on your Chinese zodiac sign

We all have our good, bad and ugly moments – after all, that’s what makes us human. It’s very hard to understand our complex personalities, which switch faster than the speed of light. For all you know, you could be a chirpy, cheerful soul waiting to take on the day when the smallest of inconvenience topples your mood and all hell breaks loose. We all exhibit some toxic traits and behavioural patterns, reflecting on which might help us begin the process of self-improvement. While it’s impossible to fully comprehend ‘why we are who we are’, many characteristics intrinsic to us are often a reflection of the Chinese zodiac sign we belong to, some of which are the worst personality traits.

If you want to get further insights into your personality and find out the most toxic personality traits you exude, it’s important to familiarise yourself with the Chinese zodiac animal that rules your year of birth.

While you obviously can’t resonate with all the toxic qualities linked to your Chinese zodiac animal, learning about them surely helps you steer clear of your ‘dark side‘. Whether you’re a reckless and impulsive Tiger-born folk who dives headfirst into a situation without thinking or the greedy and vindictive Rat who doesn’t shy away from breaching the trust of his loved ones to fulfil its own materialistic motives – you all have healing and fixing to do. Let’s guide you through the worst personality traits of each Chinese zodiac sign.

Worst personality traits of each Chinese zodiac sign:

Rat: Shrewd, greedy, pessimistic

Birth years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Dear Rats, we agree life’s a cut-throat competition where only the fittest survive. However, exposing the weaknesses of others to succeed in life isn’t the best policy, right?

All kudos to people born in the Year of the Rat for being survivors and bracing through all difficulties with great strength. But we wish this zodiac sign could do away with its scheming, plotting and downright selfish nature when it comes to money and material belongings. This shrewd nature even makes them ruthless, and this sign will then easily trample over anyone to get what they desire.

When things don’t go their way, they fall into a pessimistic rut and might also create a gloomy atmosphere for their family and friends. Rats, you need to be honest about this negativity and create a good support system that gets you out of this abyss.

Ox: Adamant, strong-headed

Birth years: 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

For people born in the Year of the Ox, the motto is simple – ‘It’s my way or the highway’. Once they get fixated on something it’s (almost) impossible to change their mind as they’re simply not ready to submit or accept defeat. This creates a tricky spot for people to attune with them, causing downfalls in relationships with family, friends or partner.

While this go-getting streak isn’t all that bad and helps them achieve their goals in an organised and unfettered manner, this sign should realise that the best way to evolve is by learning how to be flexible and being willing to accept and work on your flaws. At the end of the day, you don’t want to be a sad recluse, Ox.

Tiger: Impulsive, reckless

Birth years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Tigers are born leaders and achievers for whom ambition takes precedence over everything else in life. However, this drive and zeal can sometimes get too extreme, resulting in Tigers’ obsessive and dominant behaviour. In their quest to reach their goals, Tiger folks tend to step over others and even make many impulsive decisions far from ideal or rational. While it’s okay to be confident, crossing that line to become over-confident aka cocky isn’t cool.

The reckless sign has to learn how to balance its (over) ambitious streak with teamwork and fairness. Be patient Tiger, foolhardiness won’t land you anywhere.

Rabbit: Timid, pushover

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

While Rabbits make a great first impression with their pleasant social skills and sensitivity towards others’ feelings, the sign is too afraid to cross anyone and their peace-loving nature makes them a pushover. The sign is too hesitant and conservative in life, totally driven by their natural instinct and loses sight of their goals in life.

This laid-back and irresponsible attitude also trickles into their love life, with the Rabbits often being promiscuous in relationships. So Rabbits, it’s high time you stop this slow and imprudent approach to life and be mindful of your ambitions and aspirations in life. Also, take time to pause and care for your loved ones before it’s too late.

Dragon: Hot-tempered, egotistical

Birth years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Yes, Dragons have amazing leadership skills and it’s always advisable to follow their lead. But this tendency to always exercise authority often translates into arrogance, impatience and big-time narcissistic behaviour. While they might seem level-headed on the surface, it doesn’t take much time for them to turn extremely rude and rebellious when challenged. Dragons won’t feel any guilt in ruthlessly giving it back to people who they deem inferior to them.

Dragons, if you really want to be a wise and respected leader, start appreciating and respecting everyone’s opinion. Stop basking in your delusional, imaginative world and get back to reality. Rather than taking everything to your ego, learn to fight back with more logical and sensible thinking.

Snake: Vengeful, sly

Birth years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snakes abide by the policy ‘never forgive and never forget’. They remember EVERYTHING and are brimming with vengeance and attacking people who wronged them or their loved ones. And when a Snake stings you, they make sure it’s dreadful. Doesn’t matter whether you wronged them two days or 20 years ago, they’ll always come back to exact revenge. This zodiac sign is easily beaten by its own emotions and will bite you when you’re at your weakest and least expect it.

Snakes, it’s time that you learn the art of forgiveness and channel these energies to advance your life and career. Try to settle differences in a civilised manner rather than engaging in these petty, vicious acts. After all, forgiveness will set you free.

Horse: Blabbermouth, (overly) blunt

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

People born in the Year of the Horse have no filters – they’re absolutely upfront, too spontaneous and direct in their dealings. While this easy-going trait helps them forge many friendships, their brazen mouth often ends up hurting others unintentionally, making it one of the worst personality traits in this Chinese zodiac sign.

Additionally, they also land in trouble often because of their ‘gossipy’ nature and are undoubtedly the worst secret-keepers of the zodiac. So better avoid any sensitive or touchy topic or else you’ll be headlining the rumour mills the next day.

Horses, this ‘no filter attached’ policy can be really damaging to your relationships. While we understand you have no malicious intentions towards anyone, there’s a time and place to put your thoughts across wisely. You have to control this unbridled outspoken nature.

Goat: Co-dependent, fearful

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Quiet, peaceful and tranquil – that’s what a Goat’s life looks like. While this might look ideal on the surface, the reality is that this zodiac sign is very afraid of conflicts and altercations. They like to have a low-key and laidback presence simply because they’ve relinquished all control and responsibility due to the fear of losing their loved one.

Always craving validation, attention and approval from others, people born in the Year of the Goat really stand in the way of their own happiness. They should start appreciating their own company and being confident in their skin because simply handing the reins of your life to someone else will only result in disappointment! Goats, you can’t pour from an empty cup, so start loving yourself.

Monkey: Violate others’ boundaries, manipulative

Birth years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Being funny and lifting the spirits of others with your humour is another thing, but getting too playful and unintentionally crossing the line is an absolute red flag! The cheeky little Monkeys can never satiate their curiosity, and come across as very nosy or even manipulative. The sign acts as a ‘know-it-all’ person and becomes incredulous to anyone who doesn’t live up to their ‘intellectual standards’.

They’ll try to manipulate their way to escape responsibilities or accountability and are hardly serious to change and grow in life. So Monkeys, it’s important to balance your personality by adding a little maturity to your erstwhile jolly streak. Also, practising humility when dealing with others won’t do you any harm. While there’s no doubt that you’re clever, always remember others have their own talents and strengths.

Rooster: Cocky, self-absorbed

Birth years: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Having amassed massive wealth and power, Roosters tend to become too egomaniacal and boastful. While they draw admiration for being incredible leaders, they’re certainly not good team players as they just want to control everyone and everything around them. This leads to head-on altercations, and they end up deeply wounding people with their words.

Roosters, sorry to break your bubble but the world doesn’t revolve around you. Rather than always being critical and cocky, try imbibing some admirable traits like kindness and generosity. Your sharp tongue cuts deeper than a knife, and this toxic trait will overshadow all the great things you’ve accomplished. It’s okay to not be the epitome of righteousness always. Learn to go with the flow and accept people as they are.

Dog: Avoidant, lack motivation

Birth years: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

The most affable zodiac sign of them all, Dogs don’t really have any ‘dark toxic side’ and their worst trait is actually just shutting off when things don’t go their way. Dogs will shower you with undying loyalty and support, and expect the same attention and adulation in return. However, they tend to get too clingy and attention-seeking which gets too overwhelming for people around them and they just waltz off.

When it comes to any relationship woes, Dogs hate confrontation and will even ghost you for days to avoid communicating. Additionally, they often lack the drive to succeed and end up being very lazy and unambitious. So Dogs, this is a wake-up call to steer clear of all the anxiety and paranoia that come with your people-pleasing nature, and start working on yourself. Channel your energy towards your goals and ambitions rather than lurking in a corner and waiting for some magic to happen.

Pig: Gullible, naive, indecisive

Birth years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The world is a cruel place to be, but people born in the Year of the Pig simply don’t get it. They’ll naively believe anyone’s hollow promises, get treated like a doormat and still won’t take a second to forgive that person. They only want to see the best in people, so much so that they’re completely blind to their red flags. This zodiac sign is very indecisive, always letting others lead the way and make life-changing decisions for them.

Pigs, it’s high time you have some faith in your abilities. It’s okay to make mistakes, because at the end of the day what matters is that you tried. If you keep acting like a dimwit, you’ll be stuck in a rut chasing others for validation.

Can you relate to any of the worst traits of your Chinese zodiac sign?

(Hero and featured image credit: Sander Sammy/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac sign is unlucky?

Goat is considered to be the unluckiest zodiac sign in Chinese astrology.

What is the dark side of the snake zodiac?

People born in the Year of the Snake are believed to be vengeful.

What is the dark side of the dragon zodiac?

Dragons often come across as hot-tempered and egotistical.