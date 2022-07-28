The best brands to buy fake eyelashes from

Fake eyelashes are often used to add extra volume to your natural lashes, making your eyes look fuller. Although people mostly wear them on special occasions, makeup enthusiasts have now started applying falsies on an everyday basis. If you’re still wondering what exactly we are referring to, read on to know more.
What are fake eyelashes?
They are synthetically designed in the shape of real lashes. They can be attached to your eyelids by connecting them to the real lashes with a temporary glue.
How to choose the best fake eyelashes?
One needs to be quite careful while purchasing false eyelashes. As your eyes are a delicate organ, you can’t simply pick any falsy and attach it over your lids. You also need to consider the shape and size of your natural lashes before covering them up with fake ones. Try out different sizes to figure out which one fits best on your eyes. Also, look for a lash kit as it contains all the necessary equipment, including the glue, to help you apply the lashes.
The present market abounds with a variety of products crafted using innovative technologies. Take for instance magnetic lashes. They are getting trendy as they do not require any glue. Also, there are lashes which can be worn over contact lenses. Depending on your need and taste, you can choose fake lashes to enhance your eyes. However, to ensure the safety of your eyes, it is advised that you do not wear them regularly.
What to know before wearing fake eyelashes?
An important thing to note before wearing falsies is the sensitivity of your eyes. If you try on a lash and find that your eyes are allergic to that, discard it right away and consult a physician. For those with sensitive eyes, it is recommended that you apply falsies only after consulting a dermatologist.
Best fake eyelashes that you can lay your hands on
Hero image: Courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Abdulrhman Alkady/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Velour Lashes Effortless Silk Lash Kit
- Ardell Naked False Eyelashes
- MISSHA Secret Lash
- Lavie Lash Wildflower Collection
- Huda Beauty Classic Lash
- SEVICH Magnetic Eyelashes With Eyeliner and Tweezer Waterproof Mink Lashes
- Tarte Tarteist PRO False Eyelashes
- MAC Lash/36 Dreamgirl Lash
- Kiss New York Magnetic Lash and Eyeliner Kit
- Sephora Collection False Eyelashes
- One/Size I've Arrived Full-On Lashes
- Le Reve Beaute Lash Kit
If you’re a beginner, this lash kit from Velour can be helpful for you. It requires no measurements or trimming, simply glue it on to your upper lids and you’re all glammed up! These lashes are layered in deluxe white latex providing top-notch adhesion, and lasts all day long. So, what are you waiting for? Get your first pair of eyelashes from Velour.
Image: Courtesy Velour
Here’s an efficient product for all the makeup lovers out there! These naked false eyelashes from Ardell are as light as a feather and they easily stick to your lids, adding a finer definition to your eyes. The best part is that they don’t cover up your real lashes, and rather enhance them with a nudish touch.
Image: Courtesy Ardell
3 /12
Transform your eyes with these natural-looking lashes and be a head turner at any party. These lashes from Missha are neatly curled, and lend an extra charm to your eyes. Attach these lashes to your real ones, and finish off the look with a luxurious mascara.
Image: Courtesy KOSMESHOP
Jazz up your eye makeup with these luxurious lashes from Lavie. Handcrafted with 100% premium natural hair, the new wildflower lash collection comes in a variety of fake lash designs, sure to turn heads across the hallway. The lashes are reusable, unless you apply mascara over it. However, you can clean it and reuse it again.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
5 /12
When it comes to beauty care and skincare products, Huda Beauty never disappoints. These lashes from Huda are made from mellow fibres, and can be glued effortlessly to your lids. You may use a tweezer to apply the lashes, and hold on for sometime for the glue to dry.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Turn your eyelashes longer, thicker and gorgeous with these magnetic lashes from Sevich. They are made from high-quality silk, and get glued to your lids in a wink. Start from the corner of your eyes and use tweezers to clamp the lashes.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
Amp up your lash game with these latex-free lashes from Tarte Cosmetics that are gentle to your eyes. The infinite length of these falsies lends a bold look to your eyes, while adding volume to the natural lashes. They are fluffy and wispy to touch, and you know your eyes are in safe hands.
Image: Courtesy Tarte
Define your eyes with these fluttery, soft and feather-light fake lashes from MAC Cosmetics. You can also reshape these lashes, and embellish them as per your preference. They are wispy, flirty, and soft to touch, which makes them a safe choice for your delicate eyes.
Image: Courtesy MAC Cosmetics
Kiss New York has leveraged the Exclusive Combination of Hair Material Technology to craft these curly lashes from real hair. They are lightweight, and have no chance of damaging your eyes or vision. The magnetic glue of the lashes makes them stay in place for up to 16 hours, and the lashes are also contact lens-friendly.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
Want to get falsies that do not make you feel that extra burden over your eyes? Well then, you need to get yourself Sephora’s eyelashes from the Flirty collection. A vegan product, these lashes are versatile offering natural to dramatic volume, depending on your preference. It’s time you magnetise your makeup routine with Sephora falsies.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
If we want anything to be clingy in our life, that would be fake lashes. And One/Size brings you carefully designed lashes with the right amount of clinginess. You can pick from customised lengths, and these lashes gorgeously last up to 15 wears. If you wish to look like a diva on that much-awaited date night, these lashes are your thing!
Image: Courtesy One/Size
12 /12
Not too sticky and difficult to apply, Le Reve Beauté’s gorgeous and trendy lash kit is every beauty enthusiast’s dream kit. Le Reve’s founder, Tara, decided to come up with an innovative technique to magnetise lashes instead of using glues that might mess up your eye makeup. Her brand leverages the Secure Grip Technology that enables the lashes to stay in place for hours, making you look as fresh as a daisy.
Image: Courtesy Le Reve Beaute
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The easiest way to remove eyelash glue is by using an oil-free cleanser. Apply the cleanser on a swab of cotton, and wipe your fake lashes from the band to the tip. Keep wiping until the cotton comes off in one swipe.
Answer: A good set of false eyelashes can cost you anywhere between ₹2,000 to ₹4,000.
Answer: You may wear fake lashes overnight, provided the glue is powerful, or the lashes are magnetic. In terms of the number of wears, you may reuse lashes up to 15 times if you maintain them properly.
Answer: Most people wear false eyelashes to accentuate their eyes and add volume to their natural lashes.
Answer: Yes, of course! You can apply mascara over your fake lashes.
Answer: Place the falsies on a clean towel and dip a cotton swab in alcohol or eye makeup remover. Squeeze off any excess liquid from the swab and gently dab over your lashes to remove the glue and makeup. Pay extra attention to the lash bands as they might get really dirty.
Answer: An easy tip is to apply extra glue to the ends of the lashes to prevent them from falling off.