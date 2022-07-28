The best brands to buy fake eyelashes from

Fake eyelashes are often used to add extra volume to your natural lashes, making your eyes look fuller. Although people mostly wear them on special occasions, makeup enthusiasts have now started applying falsies on an everyday basis. If you’re still wondering what exactly we are referring to, read on to know more.

What are fake eyelashes?

They are synthetically designed in the shape of real lashes. They can be attached to your eyelids by connecting them to the real lashes with a temporary glue.

How to choose the best fake eyelashes?

One needs to be quite careful while purchasing false eyelashes. As your eyes are a delicate organ, you can’t simply pick any falsy and attach it over your lids. You also need to consider the shape and size of your natural lashes before covering them up with fake ones. Try out different sizes to figure out which one fits best on your eyes. Also, look for a lash kit as it contains all the necessary equipment, including the glue, to help you apply the lashes.

The present market abounds with a variety of products crafted using innovative technologies. Take for instance magnetic lashes. They are getting trendy as they do not require any glue. Also, there are lashes which can be worn over contact lenses. Depending on your need and taste, you can choose fake lashes to enhance your eyes. However, to ensure the safety of your eyes, it is advised that you do not wear them regularly.

What to know before wearing fake eyelashes?

An important thing to note before wearing falsies is the sensitivity of your eyes. If you try on a lash and find that your eyes are allergic to that, discard it right away and consult a physician. For those with sensitive eyes, it is recommended that you apply falsies only after consulting a dermatologist.

Best fake eyelashes that you can lay your hands on

Hero image: Courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Abdulrhman Alkady/Pexels