Make an irresistible impression with these luxury perfumes

Finding your signature scent is a powerful way to build your personality. Fragrances today are an expression of individuality, along with smelling good and enhancing personal grooming. Carefully choosing perfumes can lend you a touch of sophistication and help leave a lasting impression on those around you. We’ve picked some premium and luxury brand perfumes that are sure to entice you and others.

Before you expand your fragrance wardrobe with these opulent scents, here are some points to consider.

Types of popular fragrances

Eau de Parfum (EDP): Containing 10 to 20 per cent of essential oil, this perfume is a powerful concoction whose fragrance lasts up to eight hours.

Eau de Toilette (EDT): Lighter than EDP, this perfume contains between 5 and 15 per cent essential oil. The scent lasts around four to seven hours.

A guide to choosing the best perfume for you

Perfumes are essential accessories that shape your perceived personality. Thus, choosing the right scent can evoke memories, uplift moods and create a sense of identity. They also contribute to your overall well-being and confidence as well.

Here are some concepts to learn while picking the best perfumes in Singapore:

The olfactory pyramid: Perfumiers use this concept to create the right balance of fragrances in any perfume. It classifies fragrance notes into three categories: top, heart and base notes.

These notes are recognised by how fast they fade. Top notes dwindle quickly while base notes tend to stay longer. Each perfume is created with a blend of these notes, and you can pick your preferred scent with the help of these notes.

Top notes: This is the first scent you’re likely to get when you smell a perfume. Likely to last for only about five to 15 minutes, some common top notes are lemon, orange, ginger, mint, pink pepper, blackcurrant and bergamot.

Heart notes: Heart notes exude their fragrance once the top notes wear off. Considered the soul of the perfume, they dominate the majority of the fragrance of a scent. Jasmine, violet, rose and ylang-ylang are some of the most common heart notes. They last for about 20 to 60 minutes.

Base notes: These scents gradually appear, staying on from several hours to even days. Vanilla, musk, patchouli, sandalwood, cedarwood and amber are some common base notes. They add depth to the fragrance and help to build the foundation of a perfume.

Year-round wear and season-specific fragrances: Certain fragrance notes work best only at specific temperatures. So much so that when the temperature changes, the scent gets altered. Therefore, determining which notes are perfect for spring-summer or autumn-winter is crucial.

Occasion: Additionally, you should pick a perfect perfume based on where you plan to wear it — whether it’s for a date night, formal occasions or everyday daytime use.

Here are some of the best premium and luxury brand perfumes in Singapore