10 autumnal nail art ideas to try this November 2021

We don’t really have autumn leaves and we can’t really count on cooler weather in the days ahead here, but that doesn’t mean our nail art for November can’t celebrate the season.

This month, we’re all about warm hues and autumnal themes, as we slowly make our way towards the festive season. After all, there’s not much to celebrate right now except that Christmas is coming.

From classic colours to more contemporary interpretations, check out our gallery for autumnal nail art ideas to try in Singapore this November 2021.