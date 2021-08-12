As far as fragrances go, few have the cult following that Byredo has garnered.

Recognisable by its chubby squat bottles topped with a dome-like stopper, the painfully cool indie fragrance house has come a long way since its inception as a minimalist monochrome label in 2006. Today, the Stockholm-based label has become the beacon of everything chic, and has given niche perfumery a shot at standing out amidst an industry run by beauty conglomerates and their millions of marketing dollars.

Most importantly, its products aren’t just a pretty face. Each conceptualised with a compelling story, the unisex fragrances are equal parts wearable and intriguing — a fine line few labels have balanced well. Its venture into makeup is just worth mentioning, with formulas that are not only pigmented and blendable, but also nourishing for the skin.

The only problem then, is choosing from Byredo’s ever-growing collection. Here, we’ve compiled list of favourites that have become staples in our lives, and why they’ll become yours too.

All products are available in Singapore at the Byredo Boutique @ Takashimaya S.C, escentials Paragon, and escentials.com.