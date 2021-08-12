As far as fragrances go, few have the cult following that Byredo has garnered.
Recognisable by its chubby squat bottles topped with a dome-like stopper, the painfully cool indie fragrance house has come a long way since its inception as a minimalist monochrome label in 2006. Today, the Stockholm-based label has become the beacon of everything chic, and has given niche perfumery a shot at standing out amidst an industry run by beauty conglomerates and their millions of marketing dollars.
Most importantly, its products aren’t just a pretty face. Each conceptualised with a compelling story, the unisex fragrances are equal parts wearable and intriguing — a fine line few labels have balanced well. Its venture into makeup is just worth mentioning, with formulas that are not only pigmented and blendable, but also nourishing for the skin.
The only problem then, is choosing from Byredo’s ever-growing collection. Here, we’ve compiled list of favourites that have become staples in our lives, and why they’ll become yours too.
All products are available in Singapore at the Byredo Boutique @ Takashimaya S.C, escentials Paragon, and escentials.com.
Gypsy Water, Bal d’Afrique, and Blanche might be the big names in Byredo’s perfume section, but you don’t always have to sit with the popular kids to be cool.
Like it’s name suggests, this fragrance is a soft, hazy, and richly smooth cloud of goodness that’s perfect for cooler (hopefully) months ahead. Inspired by “the daze state attained in artificial paradises,” this scent begins with a soft musk that’s reminiscent of clean laundry, before revealing sweet warm notes of coconut courtesy of its star ingredient: coconut water. Patchouli leaves and velvety cacao also find their into this wildly complex but wearable fragrance, creating a scent that’s beautifully brisk yet intimate.
If you’re a fan of roses but haven’t found a candle that didn’t make your living space smell like a giant bag of potpourri, this one’s for you. Delicate notes of rose petals here give way to the comforting warmth of leather and dark woods like birch and ebony — perfect for quiet evenings at home by yourself or with loved ones.
Byredo’s expansion of body care this year was nothing short of a delight to fans of the brand and its fragrances. Its hand wash collection, in particular, couldn’t have come at a better time, now that vigorous hand washing has become a staple activity in our lives. The Suede version comes lightly scented with decadent notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, crisp amber, and velvet plum, while leaving your hands nourished and soft. The best part? The fragrance is long-lasting so expect them to smell divine all day.
Could there be anything better than a fresh blowout that also smells as divine as it looks? For this, Byredo has transformed its now-iconic Gypsy Water fragrance into an ultra-lightweight formula that’s gentle enough for your hair. Expect the same seductive notes of pine needle, sandlewood, and lemon to shine through here, before settling into hints of vanilla, bergamot and other earthen scents. Perfect for carefree nights out this fall.
This woody composition — inspired by the soulful beauty of the Mojave Desert — needs little introduction. To keep perfuming easy while on the go, Byredo has bottled one of its most famous scents in a compact tube that dispenses via a roll-on applicator. Apply to your pulse points any time for a little pick-me-up — especially useful after the gym or in between work meetings.
If you’re the sort who thrive on squeaky clean hands, Byredo’s rinse-free hand wash will leave yours feeling clean and fresh immediately without drying them out. This refreshing fragrance has our hearts for being energising and refreshing, with aromatic notes of tart pomelo, mate, jasmine and vetiver that linger on the skin long after it’s been cleansed.
For eyeshadow with plenty of mileage, we recommend Byredo’s Corporate Colours, a fuss-free palette of five shades that will take you from day to night effortlessly. Within the metal ‘raindrop’ compact are neutral shimmering and matte shades that can be easily blended (preferably with your fingertips) to create looks that range from corporate chic to after-dark bombshell. You’ll have plenty of fun with this one.
We’d never turn down a good red lipstick, especially not when it’s been formulated to be the perfect red for those with cooler complexion. This satin-finished lipstick is comfortable enough to be worn all day and offers brilliant colour payoff without drying the lips, and comes housed in a chic bi-colour metal casing that’s almost a work of art on its own.
This multi-tasker is a favourite amongst makeup artists for a reason. In a flattering luminous, shimmering nude, this dry-cream stick works as the perfect highlighter, gives your puckers a juicy shine, and can be layered on eyelids for a touch of glam. It is, after all, “inspired by brilliant flashes of light on the sun’s surface”. Its lightweight, easy-to-blend texture also makes it a dream for quick touch-ups on the go.
Ugly-crying is never a good look but we promise the right mascara can make it a little better. Tears in Rain has been formulated to be shower-, gym-, and swim-proof, but it’s also most importantly tear-proof, so you can shed as many tears without looking like a hot mess. This vegan mascara is also buildable and perfectly coats every lash for a look that lasts all day and night.