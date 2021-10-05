10 nail art ideas to try this October 2021

Read to hit the nail salon this October 2021? Here are some nail art ideas to inspire you.

This month, we’re looking at nail art that is inspired by autumnal hues (even if those don’t always apply to Singapore), while also embracing the experimental French tip trend. Colourful and groovy squiggly lines are also another nail art that’s making its round (because viva la ’90s), and if all else fails, Halloween on the 31st is always a great excuse for a spooky manicure. After all, what better way to revel in the thrills and spills than with Ghostface on your finger.

Scroll ahead and embrace these nail art ideas to try in October 2021.