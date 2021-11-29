While good skin remains at the top of everyone’s wish list this year, we’re here to make a case for healthy, shiny hair as well.
After all, there are few things more satisfying than a good hair day, although that’s easier said than done with Singapore’s perpetual heat and humidity.
For those who are always on the lookout for hair products that will finally tame their unruly locks or nurse damaged tresses back to health, we’ve rounded up a Christmas gift guide to the best hair care specials this holiday season. Whether it’s hair masks, collectible gift sets, or hair styling tools, we promise that good hair days are near, especially during the festive season.
Below, 9 hair care gift sets that promise good hair days this Christmas and beyond:
There’s nothing worst than a bad hair day, especially during the festivities. For you or that friend who always struggle to get their tresses in order, this GHD gift set will make hair styling so much easier. The star of the kit — the Platinum+ Black Styler — is a smart tool that uses cutting-edge predictive technology to constantly ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times, reducing the risk of heat damage, hair breakage and colour fade significantly. The kit comes with a nifty heat resistant bag for portability, and a paddle brush to keep hair tangle free before styling.
Available on Zalora and at Sephora in-stores and online.
Good hair days don’t happen magically for everyone. For those who struggle to keep their mane frizz-free and manageable, only the best and most luxurious in the industry would do. This Gold Lust collection set by Oribe contains the brand’s Gold Lust Shampoo with its revolutionary bio-restorative complex, the Gold Lust Conditioner to restore your hair’s health from deep within, and the Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil to seal in all the sleekness and shine. These are packaged beautifully within a beautiful collectible box with intricately hand-drawn and water-coloured designs by À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson, making for the perfect gift for those with a discerning eye for art and expensive taste for luxurious hair care.
Available at participating Oribe salon partners here.
Containing two of the brand’s bestsellers, this Coco & Eve set is perfect for those with damaged hair. The nourishing hair mask’s award-winning coconut and fig formula promises to revive even the dullest of hair, while the Miracle hair elixir uses raw virgin coconuts from Bali and fig and Shea butter to moisturise and detangle hair without weighing it down. Argan oil and hyaluronic acid also keep frizz away — perfect for the humidity here.
A great way of dipping your toes into this cult favourite brand without burning a hole in your pocket is via this limited edition kit, where you’ll get to try not one, but four signature products. Expect a full-size of the best-selling hair treatment, the No.3 Hair Perfector, as well as travel-friendly versions of the No.4 & 5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner. End your home salon session with the No.7 Bonding Oil to add shine and — if you’re using a curling iron — heat protection up to 232°C.
This year has truly been a stressful one. Those who have suffered from symptoms such as dull hair or hair fall will appreciate this thoughtful kit, put together by Kérastase to fight hair loss and breakage. The haircare set comprises a shampoo, mask, and serum from the Genesis line, and all work together to build an optimum environment on the scalp for future growth. The shampoo also removes dirt and excess oil while nourishing brittle hair, while the mask replenishes nutrients and strengthens damaged fibres. Finish off with the serum, which re-anchors hair follicles more solidly into the scalp again.
Another great option for those struggling with lifeless locks is Briogeo’s adorable trio of moisturising products. The star of the kit here, the Hair Mask, is adorably packaged in a bear-shaped bottle, and promises to nurse hair back to health with its blend of vegan apply honey complex, rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract. A travel-sized Super Moisture Shampoo and Super Moisture Conditioner are included, so you can bring shiny tresses with you no matter where you go.
We don’t blame you if you’re obsessed by Dior’s iconic J’Adore fragrance, but you can actually take your obsession a notch further with this hair fragrance. Formulated after the floral fragrance, this delicate mist envelops the hair with a fresh and floral scent, recognisable by its jasmine, ylang-ylang, and damascus rose composition. Perfect for last minute date nights.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques, online store, and at Sephora.
You know that little turban you like to make with your towel after a hot shower? Turns out, using a regular towel to wrap your mane up like that causes breakage, especially when its wet, not to mention breeds bacteria and mould with all that dampness. Aquis solves both problems with this turban, crafted from antimicrobial fabric to wick moisture from the hair, cutting your drying time by as much as half, sans any breakage and frizz.
For that friend who has bleached, highlighted, or permed her hair to near death, Goldwell’s new DualSenses Bond Pro haircare range promises to turn her dying strands around. The products might be sold separately but we recommend the entire range — consisting of the Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner, 60 Sec Treatment, Repair & Structure spray, and the Day & Night Bond Booster — for best effects. Ingredients such as red and brown algae extract help seal in peptides in the hair’s inner cortex, leaving hair stronger and more resilient in the long run.
Available at all participating Goldwell salons here.