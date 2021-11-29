While good skin remains at the top of everyone’s wish list this year, we’re here to make a case for healthy, shiny hair as well.

After all, there are few things more satisfying than a good hair day, although that’s easier said than done with Singapore’s perpetual heat and humidity.

For those who are always on the lookout for hair products that will finally tame their unruly locks or nurse damaged tresses back to health, we’ve rounded up a Christmas gift guide to the best hair care specials this holiday season. Whether it’s hair masks, collectible gift sets, or hair styling tools, we promise that good hair days are near, especially during the festive season.

Below, 9 hair care gift sets that promise good hair days this Christmas and beyond: