The 14 best manicure kits to get your nails done at home

With people getting busier post lockdown as more organisations are switching to offline working mode from the ‘Work From Home’ mode gradually, salon visits are becoming difficult. While visiting the parlour for regular hair and skin routines is a necessity, pedicures and manicures are something that can be done at home as per our convenience.

However, we can solve one pressing issue for you and that is nail trouble. Everyone with a manicure or a pedicure knows that these digits require regular upkeep beyond just the ‘old cut-and-file’. Nail care follows no template either, as everyone’s needs are different, whether you’re looking to get a low-maintenance manicure or deal with removing a gel set that is edging into horribly overgrown territory.

To help you out, we’ve found a variety of at-home DIY manicure kits that are available in Singapore to tide you through the emancipation of your nails from salon-grade care. Check out the best manicure kits to get fresh nails and hands at home

Hero and featured image credit: THIS IS ZUN/Pexels