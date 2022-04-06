The 14 best manicure kits to get your nails done at home

With people getting busier post lockdown as more organisations are switching to offline working mode from the ‘Work From Home’ mode gradually, salon visits are becoming difficult. While visiting the parlour for regular hair and skin routines is a necessity, pedicures and manicures are something that can be done at home as per our convenience.
However, we can solve one pressing issue for you and that is nail trouble. Everyone with a manicure or a pedicure knows that these digits require regular upkeep beyond just the ‘old cut-and-file’. Nail care follows no template either, as everyone’s needs are different, whether you’re looking to get a low-maintenance manicure or deal with removing a gel set that is edging into horribly overgrown territory.
To help you out, we’ve found a variety of at-home DIY manicure kits that are available in Singapore to tide you through the emancipation of your nails from salon-grade care. Check out the best manicure kits to get fresh nails and hands at home
Hero and featured image credit: THIS IS ZUN/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nodspark Nail Wraps
- Dashing Diva Press On Nails
- Tweezerman Nail Rescue Kit
- Le Mini Macaron Gel Nail Kit
- Mylee Full Works Complete Gel Polish Kit
- Deborah Lippmann Instruments Manicure Set
- Seoulista Beauty Rosy Hands Instant Pedicure Multipack
- MR.GREEN Manicure & Pedicure Set
- Rio UV Nail Gel Extension Kit
- Le Maxi Macaron 'Le Maxi' Deluxe Gel Manicure Set
- CIATÉ LONDON The Cheat Sheets Nail Art Sticker
- Mylee Black Convex Curing Lamp Kit with Gel Nail Polish Essentials Set
- So Eco Complete Manicure Set
- Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Set
1 /14
Those not content with a plain coat of coloured polish can turn to nail wraps to keep their fingers looking fly for sure (self-love, it matters). Nodspark is one of Singapore’s leading retailers in that department, with a variety of designs to suit any nail art inclination. Want minimal geometric prints? They have it. Want something that stands out? A kebaya print nail wrap is your go-to. Want to shine? Sparkly nail wraps galore on Nodspark’s online shop.
Application and removal are straightforward too — all it takes is a bit of time.
Image credit: Nodspark
Now that acrylics are no longer an option, try press-on nails as a replacement. Dashing Diva is a New York-based press-on company that has been around since 2003, with full intention of making press-on nails accessible for everyone, in every colour (and pattern) possible. The added allure of these is that it takes a mere second to press on a single nail, so you could have manicure sets in under a minute.
Image credit: Dashing Diva
Basic maintenance is something that we all need , and for that, a simple kit like Tweezerman’s Nail Rescue Kit will suffice. Complete with a nail file, a cutter, tweezers and a cuticle pusher, this handy kit will keep you in check for the absolute bare minimum until your next visit to the manicurist.
Image credit: Twezerman
As mentioned before it is not possible to visit the parlour frequently for your beauty care. But with Le Mini Macaron Gel Nail Kit, you won’t have to worry about all of this fuss. This kit includes a gel polish, a nail filer, cuticle stick, remover wraps, along with an LED lamp. Now get your manicure done within the comfort of your home and shine like a diamond.
Image credit: Le Mini Macaron
Check out this innovative manicure kit from Mylee, thoughtfully curated to meet the needs of beauty enthusiasts and professionals alike. Say goodbye to chipped nails by wearing the durable gel nails included in this kit. They last up to three weeks and are 100% safe. Remember to store the kit in a cool, dark spot as direct exposure to sunlight can lead to fading of the pigment and discolouration.
Image credit: Mylee
Deborah Lippmann is best known for the premium quality of its products. Get this nickel-free, stainless steel manicure kit which is travel-friendly and also suitable for all kinds of sterilisation. The set comes in a leather zipper travel bag, which is a plus. You can now bring the salon home with ensured safety.
Image credit: Deborah Lippmann
Pamper your hands with some extra love with this instant manicure multipack from Seoulista. If you’re troubled by dry, cracking hands, this kit can be your saviour. Packed with the goodness of aloe vera, beeswax, and rose oil, this gentle, hydrating formula can breathe life into your dull-looking hands and add a dewy finish to your nails and cuticles.
Image credit: Seoulista
Planning to make a long trip and wondering how to take care of your hands and feet? Well, you might have stumbled upon the most convenient, portable mani-pedi kit that you can ever think of. This kit from MR. GREEN comes in a leather case along with life-time warranty. The set includes nail clippers, ear cleaners, cuticle nippers and steel tweezers, among other things.
Image credit: Shopee
Do you know what could be a wonderful gift for a beauty care enthusiast? The UV Nail Gel Extension Kit from Rio, because your hands deserve the same love and care that you give to your hair and face. The nail gel is especially remarkable as it is designed to defend your nails from harmful UV rays. It rejuvenates the nail bed and makes your nails look naturally glossy.
Image credit: Lookfantastic
10 /14
Groom your nails and give them a fresh look by getting yourself Le Maxi’s Deluxe Gel Manicure Set. The kit contains remover wraps, nail filer with glitter effect, a metallic LED lamp (that comes in different shades), and a lot of other goodies packed together in a satin drawstring bag. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the package and give your nails and hands a salon-quality manicure.
Image credit: Le Mini Macaron
If you love cutesy prints on your nails, you can get them in a minute with these nail art stickers from CIATÉ LONDON. This collection comprises a melange of garden-inspired stickers, from adorable bumblebees to pastel florals. Applying these cheat sheets is extremely simple! You may either press them onto painted nails or bare ones, no fuss required.
Image credit: Sephora
12 /14
Give your nails the love they deserve by grooming them with Mylee’s manicure essentials set. The kit contains everything that can make a beauty enthusiast go gaga. The Pro LED Lamp is the star of the kit as it is crafted using convex curing technology. When it comes to quality and result, this nail care kit will surely amaze you.
Image credit: Mylee
13 /14
Spruce up your fingers and toes with the Complete Manicure Set by So Eco. The best thing about this kit is that every instrument here is manufactured from durable stainless steel with rose gold accents. It comes with all the essentials in a manicure toolkit, from a cuticle pusher to cuticle and nail clippers.
Image credit: Lookfantastic
Say hello to healthy, well-nourished cuticles by treating your nails with the cuticle lab set from Deborah Lippman. You’ll especially love the cuticle repair cream infused with unique extracts of raspberry stem cells, shea butter, and red algae. There’s also a soothing cuticle oil that can help strengthen brittle nails and soften the texture.
Image credit: Deborah Lippmann
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the must-have tools in a manicure kit?
The essential items in a manicure toolkit include a nail polish, a remover/wraps, a filer, cuticle clippers, base and top coats and preferably cotton balls.
How to do manicure & pedicure at home?
If you wish to get a mani-pedi at home, you must ideally invest in a good manicure and pedicure toolkit. The process includes the usual steps in a skin care routine, such as cleansing/scrubbing, exfoliating, nail trimming, moisturising, nail art or painting and so on.
How often should I do a manicure?
Beauty care specialists recommend a manicure every two to three weeks if you wish to maintain well-groomed hands.
What should I take care of while doing manicures at home?
The most important thing to consider while doing a manicure is to check if any product (like a cuticle oil or a hand cream) contains harsh chemicals. Opt for products that are formulated with natural, organic ingredients. Also, remember to sterilise every metallic instrument before use. Practising good nail hygiene is a must to maintain healthy nails. Avoid biting off your nails or picking at your cuticles as that could allow bacteria to enter and cause nail infections.
How to choose manicure kits?
When you purchase a manicure kit, ensure that it contains all the essential items, from nail polish to cuticle remover. Besides, if it includes any skincare product like a hand moisturiser or a cuticle cream, look for the ingredients and ensure that they don’t contain any toxic chemicals.