The best hair detanglers to get rid of the most stubborn knots

There are few things more annoying than hair that constantly finds itself in knots.
It doesn’t help that it’s a problem that plagues everyone, especially those who have fine, long and chemically treated hair. Even if you don’t fall under the category above, simply sleeping on sensitised hair at night can lead to tangles that are painful and difficult to get rid of the next day.
But dealing with unruly locks doesn’t have to as big a nightmare as it seems, for the key to getting out those knots and preventing future ones is all about choosing the right products. This curation of hair detanglers — ranging from shampoos and conditioners to leave-in sprays — promises to unbind you from your entanglement with frustrating knotted hair.
Each of them have also been formulated with gentle ingredients that nourish every strand to prevent even more tangles from taking place. Plus, they’ll do double duty of keeping hair frizz-free and soft all day.
Here, the best hair detanglers to try today.
If anyone knows how to treat your knotted mess with utmost care, it’s Oribe. Inspired by the popular Run-Through Detangling Primer, the luxury haircare brand’s latest shampoo adds instant slip and lightweight moisture to keep your hair in top shape without the dreaded knots. Cuticle-smoothing ingredients like shea butter, sunflower extract, and red algae extract also work to keep your tresses healthy and glossy even long after your wash, so you can actually run your fingers through them without snagging a few strands along the way — for once.
Available at select Oribe salons nationwide.
If you were already familiar with Coco & Eve, you’d know that the brand takes their hair taming credentials very seriously. Its star product here not only smells deliciously divine (you can never go wrong with coconut and fig), but also promises to loosen all tangles, tame frizz and keep hair soft and smooth for the rest of the day, thanks to ingredients such as shea butter and argan oil. Use the set’s accompanying Tangle Tamer to brush the product through your hair with minimal breakage.
Formulated with a blend of Marula Butter and nourishing plant oils like argan, baobab, and Kalahari seed, this conditioner by Drunk Elephant appeases even the most stubborn of tangles to leave hair soft and smooth. The multi-amino acid blend also protects the hair shaft to prevent more damage caused by heat styling and colour treatments, so you can expect to emerge with hair that’s visibly healthier and bouncier. The coconut alkanes within also prevent silicones from building up, maintaining the scalp’s delicate acid mantle.
If you’re gearing up for a beach day, this leave-in hair treatment will not only keep your locks detangled, but will also protect them from the sea water and sun all day long. Kukui nut oil, Monoi coconut oil and seaweed protein act as a moisturising layer that tames frizz and reduces breakage, while protecting against harmful UV rays that damage the hair fibre and fades its colour.
Infused with refreshing mint and omega-rich kukui extracts, this lightweight detangling conditioner helps smoothen dry and dehydrated hair in distress, especially those that refuse to succumb to the detangling brush. The lightweight conditioner is suitable for all hair types including colour-treated styles, and is perfect if you want manageable hair without compromising on that tousled, just-came-from-the-beach look.
Specifically formulated for those with sensitivities to ingredients like fragrances and essential oils, this leave-in detangler comes packed with natural goodness from aloe vera, camellia oil, and oat extract to leave hair healthy and shiny. Its lightweight finish also makes it a dream for those with fine hair. For best results, spray throughout clean, damp hair before drying, focusing on mid-length to ends of hair.
Those who struggle with tangled hair every single morning will appreciate this overnight treatment. The weightless treatment is formulated with the brand’s patented Healthy Hair Molecule and time-released conditioners to ensure that hair — especially if those that are coarse and dry — is kept conditioned throughout the night. It’s also pillow-safe and can be applied from roots to ends before being washed out the next morning. Only a single use is needed for vibrant and shinier hair all week.