Your hair requires just as much maintenance as anywhere else on your body. The regular regimen of shampoo and conditioner just doesn’t cut it when it comes to upkeep, especially if your hair is particularly problematic.
Dryness, dullness, frizz and tangles are just a handful of the issues that turn good hair days into downright crap ones. The solution, however, to these terrible tresses is simple: hair masks. These quick-and-easy hair treatments only need to be done once a week for you to experience a dramatic difference.
We’ve rounded up some of our favourites and tagged them with specific problems they target so you know exactly what you need. Get ready to look like a shampoo commercial.
21 best hair masks for nourished, healthy, and silky smooth hair:
- Oribe Masque for Beautiful Color
- Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque And Tangle Tamer Set
- Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Overnight Recovery
- Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care Nutritive Mask with Temporary Colouring
- Abyssian Protein Shake Hair Mask
- Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Masque
- Kiehl's Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repair Hair Mask
- KERASTASE Specifique Masque Hydra-Apaisant Renewing Cream Gel Treatment
- Morrocanoil Smoothing Mask for Hair
- Living Proof Restore Repair Mask
- The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask
- Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Treatment
- Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask
- Shu Uemura Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Treatment
- Amika The Kure Intense Repair Mask
- Tsubaki Premium Hair Mask
- Ouidad Ultra-Nourishing Intense Hydrating Mask
- SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Masque
- Redken Extreme Mega Mask
- Moist Diane Perfect Beauty Extra Smooth & Straight Hair Mask
- Rene Furterer Karite Intense Nourishing Mask
Best for: Damaged, coloured hair
A godsend for hair that’s been through one too many bleaching or colouring sessions, Oribe’s Masque for Beautiful Color does exactly what it promises: to add life and shine back to treated hair whilst keeping colour bright and vibrant. Here, the latest colour-maintenance technology is used within the intense, cuticle-enriching conditioner, with colour-protecting UV filters and frizz-taming bio-polymers to keep your hair healthy, protected, and incredibly luscious.
Available at all Oribe salons islandwide here.
Best for: Tangled hair
Anyone who has an Instagram account would’ve seen ads for Coco & Eve everywhere. Instead of being a mere social media fad, Coco & Eve has flourished into a hair mask that many swear by. Designed to condition and aid the detangling of unruly hair, the Coco & Eve mask is a mixture of raw virgin coconuts from Bali, as well as shea butter, fig, and argan oil. Use and comb through with the tangle tamer that comes with the mask before washing-off and you’ll have manageably soft hair in an instant.
Best for: Dull and limp hair
Waking up with a miserable hairdo that appears assaulted by your pillow, is not the way we like to start the morning. Prevention is better than cure, as the saying goes, so keep limp hair at bay with the Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Overnight Recovery. Not only does the deep conditioning mask contain agents to condition and boost the lustre of your hair but it also is a dry overnight mask that nourishes your locks with minimal effort and no mess.
Best for: Coloured hair
Maintaining coloured hair is a chore and hair masks can go a long way to make that process easier. Christophe Robin’s version is a godsend for bleached hair as it helps to tone your hair, making it stick to the colour you left the salon with. Also, it revives tired and colour treated hair and remedies whatever damage you may have sustained from bleaching.
Best for: Brittle hair
Environmental pollutants don’t just wreak havoc on your skin but your hair as well. Pollutants in water and the air causes your hair to be prone to breakage, so you need some hair treatment that reinforces the structure of your locks, like the Abyssian’s Protein Shake Hair Mask. Formulated with plant-based-activated proteins, this enriching mask restores your hair to its natural, resilient state in order to keep brittleness away.
Best for: Dry hair
Dry hair is an all-too-common plague. If you have this issue and nothing else, you definitely ought to feed your thirsty tresses with a deep conditioning mask that delivers an intense dose of hydration. The Aveda Dry Remedy is our favourite by far, given how it can moisturise your dry and damaged hair to the point that you feel like you’re running your fingers through velvet after washing it off.
Best for: Dehydrated and damaged hair
This deep repair hair mask by Kiehl’s is best suited for dry and damaged hair. Packed with the goodness of natural oils extracted from olive and avocado, this solution is gentle to your scalp and hair. It also contains lemon oil that’s rich in vitamin C, which helps add lustre to under-nourished hair.
Best for: Sensitive scalp
If you have sensitive scalp concerns, Kerastase’s renewing cream gel could be your saviour. Infused with vitamin E and moringa, this formula cleanses your scalp while treating dandruff, redness and itchiness. After all, isn’t a clean and well-nourished scalp the foundation for thick, shiny, healthy hair?
Best for: Unruly and frizzy hair
Say goodbye to those unruly frizzes by applying this hair smoothing mask from Moroccanoil. The formula is concocted with argan oil and argan butter, which are high in hair-loving antioxidants and essential fatty acids. The mask intensely conditions your scalp to promote hair growth and leave your tresses soft and plump.
Best for: Dry hair
Let your stresses grow longer and shinier with this restorative deep conditioning hair mask from Living Proof. The solution repairs damaged cuticles by deeply nourishing the scalp. It also helps minimise split ends and hair breakage while balancing the moisture level of your skin. You can use this mask as a replacement for your hair conditioner.
Best for: Dry hair prone to damage
Say hello to this 100% vegan hair mask from The Body Shop. Formulated with shea butter, cocoa butter and olive oil, this mask works like magic to replenish dry scalp and transform dull hair into plump, shiny locks. It exudes a nutty fragrance and the creamy texture spreads evenly across your scalp to thoroughly nourish your hair.
Best for: Damage, split ends, dryness
Improve the look and feel of your hair with this paraben and sulphate-free hair mask by Olaplex. With a pH balance of 3.5-5, this formula needs to be applied once a week and you can notice visible changes. It not only reduces split ends and breakage but also strengthens hair strands from the roots.
Best for: Dry, damaged hair
This is one of the best hair masks for damaged hair cuticles. A deeply moisturising solution, it penetrates deep into the layers of your hair and helps it regain its natural elasticity. The solution works best on colour- and heat-treated hair and protects your tresses from external pollutants and harmful UV rays.
Best for: Coloured hair
If you’re looking for a solution to improve the volume of your hair, look no further. Shu Uemura’s innovative hair treatment has been formulated with Himalayan crystal minerals that deeply condition your hair and protect them from external aggressiveness like harsh sun rays and intense heat. Let your hair thrive and regain its natural bounce with this hair mask.
Best for: Colour and chemically treated hair
Tired of trying to manage coarse, dry hair? You’ll need to try Amika’s Intense Repair Mask, concocted with a blend of mango butter, shea butter, sea buckthorn and borage oil. This moisturising, creamy mask easily penetrates your scalp and nourishes it from within to give you smooth and manageable hair. The mask is dermatologically tested and proven to minimise hair breakage.
Best for: Damage, split ends
The Tsubaki hair mask is known for its immediate results. Enriched with Rapeseed oil, Camellia oil and royal jelly, this mask acts like a gentle conditioner to nourish hair and scalp. For best results, apply this nourishing formula to damaged and dry hair after washing, once or twice a week.
Best for: Over-processed, dry, damaged hair
If you’re looking for a hydrating mask to protect your curls, try Ouidad’s intense hydrating mask. Composed of natural oils and hair-loving ingredients, this hair mask is a boon for dry, frizzy curls. It not only locks moisture but also repairs damaged hair cuticles to give you soft, bouncy curls.
Best for: Frizzy hair
Pamper your tresses with some extra love by giving them a gentle, calming massage with SheaMoisture’s intense hydrating hair mask. Infused with oils botanically extracted from Shea Butter, Honey, Mafura, and Baobab, this mask is a powerhouse of nutrients that strengthens your hair follicles to give you healthier, shinier locks.
Best for: Dry or brittle hair
Packed with lactic acid and proteins, the Extreme Mega Mask by Redken is a hair care wonder. Say no to unruly hair and embrace silky, smooth tresses with just a single application of this mega mask. Formulated with the brand’s innovative strength complex, the solution repairs damaged hair and accelerates hair growth.
Best for: Frizzy and coarse hair
If you’ve been looking for a restorative, gentle hair mask to tame your unruly curls and wavy hair Extra Smooth & Straight Hair Mask by Moist Diane would be your best bet. The conditioning treatment contains a mix of organic oils extracted from baobab, quinoa and prune, which are known for their nutritional properties.
Best for: Very dry hair
If you have dry, frizzy hair, you might want to try this nourishing hair mask from Rene Furterer. It has an incredibly creamy texture that spreads evenly all through your scalp to condition it thoroughly. Infused with the goodness of shea butter and quince pectins, this rich hair mask detangles your tresses for bouncier waves.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who needs to apply hair masks?
Hair masks are ideally recommended for those who have extremely dry, frizzy hair. A nourishing mask helps improve the health of your scalp and thus promote hair growth.
What is the right time to apply hair masks?
Ideally, you must apply a hair mask right after washing your hair and rinse it off after a few minutes.
Can I apply a hair mask daily?
Hair masks are supposed to be applied once or twice a week.
How to get full advantage of hair masks?
Choose a hair mask that suits your hair type and contains ingredients that can fight any hair concern that you might be suffering from. Always apply the mask right after a hair wash, you can use it instead of a conditioner. Use lukewarm or cold water to rinse off the mask and once you’re done, let your hair dry on its own.