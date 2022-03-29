Your hair requires just as much maintenance as anywhere else on your body. The regular regimen of shampoo and conditioner just doesn’t cut it when it comes to upkeep, especially if your hair is particularly problematic.

Dryness, dullness, frizz and tangles are just a handful of the issues that turn good hair days into downright crap ones. The solution, however, to these terrible tresses is simple: hair masks. These quick-and-easy hair treatments only need to be done once a week for you to experience a dramatic difference.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourites and tagged them with specific problems they target so you know exactly what you need. Get ready to look like a shampoo commercial.

(Hero and featured image: Sonja Pacho/Getty Images)

21 best hair masks for nourished, healthy, and silky smooth hair: