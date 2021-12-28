10 best lip balms for the most kissable and baby-soft lips

Even Gucci Beauty recognises the importance of a good lip balm. This one gives dull, dry lips a soft tinge of colour while smoothening the surface with a lightweight, non-stick texture. Expect a floral fragrance with violet notes and a soft, fruity scent to envelop your lips here. Each of these lip balms are encased in a precious gold-toned casing that’s topped with a porcelain effect turquoise lacquered cover. Use on its own, or as a base for the rest of the lipsticks in the collection.

Available at Gucci boutiques, Sephora in stores and online, and counters at BHG.