Achieve peak fall vibes with these new fragrances for the upcoming season

Singapore might only have one season all year round, but there’s no stopping us from celebrating the most romantic season of them all: fall.
Sure, the leaves on the trees here hardly budge from their usual shade of vibrant green, and the temperature remains a solid thirty-something degrees Celsius all day long, but we can dream, especially since travelling still remains to be at a standstill.
The best way to step into this seasonal change? With new fragrances, of course, and they couldn’t have come at a better time. Each are perfect for the cosy, comforting autumnal months ahead, combining fresh notes like citruses with warm aromas of ginger, woods, and musks to give you the olfactory equivalent of a hug.
If you too are ready for the transitional change, here are the best new fragrances you’ll want this fall.
To the uninitiated, this fragrance is simply Le Labo CEDRAT 37, but fans of the brand will know that this particular scent is extra special because it’s also the Berlin City Exclusive. Typically only available in its respective city, Le Labo continues to make travel (at least for the mind) possible by bringing this special edition to town for the month of September.
The fragrance is a beautiful balance of cedrat (or citron) and ginger to be fresh, acidic, and sweet simultaneously. Le Labo’s signature notes of woods, musks and ambergris ground the fragrance to give a joyous sense of freedom and well, the very essence of Berlin, with every whiff.
Available at Le Labo Takashimaya Shopping Centre, with home delivery services via WhatsApp at+65 8940 1126.
Byredo’s latest unisex fragrance is unlike other rose-forward fragrances you’ve ever experienced. Inspired by the “restlessness and youth of the new generation”, Young Rose promises a heady mix of earthy ambroxan and musk alongside the sweet, delicate scent of Damascena rose. Yet it’s the hints of fiery Sichuan pepper and ambrette seeds that truly defy convention here, giving the otherwise traditional mix of scents a lively, peppery finish. Think of it as a twisted take on a classic romance.
Available at the Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C, escentials Paragon, and escentials.com.
Like the Twilly scarf that first debuted in the 1930s, Hermès’ fragrance line of the same name quickly became a much chicer alternative to other options on the shelf. This year, however, the classic fragrance gets a little twist — just in time for the changing of seasons.
While typically reserved for men’s colognes because of its bite and crispness, Hermès’ in-house perfumer, Christine Nagel sought to redefine ginger as an ingredient for women’s fragrances by combining the spice with peony and a light dusting of cedar. The result is a warm, easygoing, and uplifting fragrance that’s perfect for the pandemic climate today.
Available at Hermès Liat Towers, Hermès Marina Bay Sands, Hermès Takashimaya, Takashimaya Department Store, and Hermes.com.
We’re not surprised if Miss Dior is already a permanent fixture on your vanity, but you’ll want to try the brand’s reformulation of the icon. Now more feminine and flirty than ever, the new Miss Dior still revolves around roses, only now the bouquet also comprises iris and peony to create a light but elegant fragrance.
The elegance of the scent is matched by the new bottle design; a handcrafted Couture bow now adorns the neck of this recognisable bottle, and can be further personalised with a maximum of three My ABCDior charms when you purchase the fragrance at Dior Beauty boutiques.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques islandwide.
Those seeking a fragrance that’s unforgettable (in all the right ways) will appreciate Ralph’s Club. The new woody cologne opens with notes of lavandin and clary sage to lend a freshness that’s balanced by vetiver and cedarwood, creating a scent that’s just as sensual as it is masculine, without being overpowering. All this is housed within a sleek flask that’s just as stylish, with a gunmetal finish that’s emblazoned with Ralph’s Club monogram.
Available at Ralph Lauren boutiques and online, as well as select department stores islandwide, such as Metro and BHG.
Created for the Queen of Cities of which it’s named after (although modern travellers would better know it as Istanbul), Constantinople is a grand marriage of elegant of florals and warm, earthy aromas, creating an olfactory rush that’ll immediately transport you to its busy streets.
The experience begins with notes of pink pepper and frozen lavender, before revealing its opulent base of vanilla, patchouli, and moss. If there’s anything that’ll inspire you to embark on that adventure you’ve always dreamt of, it’s this fragrance.
Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques at Raffles City and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, as well as Escentials in-store and online.
Savon de Marseille — beloved for its simple but sophisticated ingredient list — has long been considered the gold class of suds because of its ultra-gentle formulation. Comme des Garçons’ latest fragrance is inspired by this famous export, especially since its top notes of olive oil and neroli smell just like the real deal. The heart, a mix of petalia — a lychee-esque scent — and orange crystals is accompanied by a base of tobacco and amber, so this “clean” fragrance winds down into the night with a smokey longevity.
Acqua di Parma takes us to the sun-warmed fields in the wild woodlands this season. The heady experience celebrates the beautiful complexity of its namesake flower — this time however, revitalised with notes of citrus and greens and then mellowed with musk, magnolia, and jasmine. This unisex fragrance joins the brand’s Signatures of the Sun collection, and comes housed in an Art Deco bottle that’s adorned with shimmery gold accents.
Available at Escentials in-store and online.