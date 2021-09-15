Achieve peak fall vibes with these new fragrances for the upcoming season

Singapore might only have one season all year round, but there’s no stopping us from celebrating the most romantic season of them all: fall.

Sure, the leaves on the trees here hardly budge from their usual shade of vibrant green, and the temperature remains a solid thirty-something degrees Celsius all day long, but we can dream, especially since travelling still remains to be at a standstill.

The best way to step into this seasonal change? With new fragrances, of course, and they couldn’t have come at a better time. Each are perfect for the cosy, comforting autumnal months ahead, combining fresh notes like citruses with warm aromas of ginger, woods, and musks to give you the olfactory equivalent of a hug.

If you too are ready for the transitional change, here are the best new fragrances you’ll want this fall.