10 best eyelash extension salons in Singapore to prep for parties at

Eyelash extensions are complicated. Once you get started, you’ll never want to go back to your normal lash length, especially ahead of the upcoming festivities.

With that attachment, though, comes a slew of complications that social media makes all too apparent for us with numerous horror stories about eye infections, lashes falling off, and beyond.

It’s redundant to point out that the negative aspects associated with eyelash extensions are the result of improper practices. When done well by reputable professionals, semi-permanent faux lashes can completely transform your appearance and be a very comfortable experience on the whole.

If you have sensitive eyes, there are salons that use fume-free adhesives or provide patch test services before the actual procedure to ensure that you’ll not have a bad reaction. These best eyelash extensions in Singapore, with proper care, can last for about a month. If you’re ready to transform your look for the upcoming festivities, or simply want to try another lash extension style, you’ve come to the right place.

(Hero and featured image credits: @kendalljenner)

Here are the best places for eyelash extensions in Singapore to make appointments at: