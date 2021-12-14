Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 best eyelash extension salons in Singapore to prep for parties at
10 best eyelash extension salons in Singapore to prep for parties at
Beauty & Grooming
14 Dec 2021 11:45 AM

10 best eyelash extension salons in Singapore to prep for parties at

Beatrice Bowers and Jaime Foo
10 best eyelash extension salons in Singapore to prep for parties at
Beauty & Grooming
10 best eyelash extension salons in Singapore to prep for parties at

Eyelash extensions are complicated. Once you get started, you’ll never want to go back to your normal lash length, especially ahead of the upcoming festivities.

With that attachment, though, comes a slew of complications that social media makes all too apparent for us with numerous horror stories about eye infections, lashes falling off, and beyond.

It’s redundant to point out that the negative aspects associated with eyelash extensions are the result of improper practices. When done well by reputable professionals, semi-permanent faux lashes can completely transform your appearance and be a very comfortable experience on the whole.

If you have sensitive eyes, there are salons that use fume-free adhesives or provide patch test services before the actual procedure to ensure that you’ll not have a bad reaction. These best eyelash extensions in Singapore, with proper care, can last for about a month. If you’re ready to transform your look for the upcoming festivities, or simply want to try another lash extension style, you’ve come to the right place.

(Hero and featured image credits: @kendalljenner)

Here are the best places for eyelash extensions in Singapore to make appointments at:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Milly's

1 /10

Milly's

Milly’s is a beauty destination that covers everything from embroidery to manicures, but its eyelash extension services are the top reason people keep coming back. The lashes are available in a variety of lengths, thickness and styles, from glam to natural. Each eyelash is made from single-fibre polyester thread, and they’re extremely comfortable to have on.

Milly's
Address
3 Temasek Boulevard #03-358 Suntec City Mall Tower 3 ​Singapore 038983
Phone
+65 6238 6216
Book here
Qween Lashes

2 /10

Qween Lashes

This premium eyebrow, eyelash and body hair maintenance boutique is renowned for its lash extensions. All the products are imported from Europe, and its technicians are trained there, or are of European-standard. Qween is renowned for its Russian lash options, which do not skimp on the drama.

Qween Lashes
Address
Level 4, Tangs Plaza, 310 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238864
Phone
+65 6735 0013
Book here
Carragheen

3 /10

Carragheen

If variety is what you want, then Carragheen is where you ought to be. There are 10 different colours, multiple styles to choose from, 3D lashes, and even a 6D option, which entails 720 single eyelashes across both your eyes. The salon uses LashMagic extensions — an in-house brand developed in Japan and Korea under strict standards.

Carragheen, 12A Liang Seah St, Singapore 189033, +65 6222 3376

Carragheen
Address
12A Liang Seah St, Singapore 189033
Phone
+65 9003 3391
Book here
KJ Studio

4 /10

KJ Studio

Established by beauty expert, Jeane Okajima, KJ Studio is at the frontier of lash extension services in Singapore. It’s got single lash extensions, colour gradation, and a volume-enhancement service to give you the peepers you so desire.

KJ Studio
Address
43A Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089147
Phone
+65 6221 6209
Book here
Highbrow

5 /10

Highbrow

Highbrow offers straightforward eyelash extension services without compromising on service or quality. Choose from natural, dramatic, or full lashes and build upon your choice by opting for tint, curl and more. Each of its services is tailored to a particular type of Asian eye shape, like the Sexy Lash extensions, which are curly, dramatic eyelashes best suited to those with single eyelids.

Highbrow, Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green, B1-25, Singapore 138617, +65 6694 2777

Highbrow
Address
Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Road #B2-45 Singapore 178905
Phone
+65 6694 0777
Book here
Dr.Lash 

6 /10

Dr.Lash 

Dr Lash’s menu of “Lashcraft” services is organised according to an array of eyelash lifts and extension styles to pick from. There is the Au Naturel for slight enhancements or the Kim Kardashian-style for extra oomph. For the adventurous, the salon also does coloured or bedazzled eyelashes with Swarovski crystals.

Dr.Lash 
Address
Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Rd, #04-20/21 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896
Phone
+65 6634 0318
Book here
Kirame

7 /10

Kirame

Located in both 313 Somerset and Bali Lane, Kirame is a Japanese-inspired premium lash studio. Kirame exclusively uses products from Japan and Korea, ensuring top quality with all their eyelash services. It also offers eyelash regrowth services to strengthen and boost lash growth.

Kira Me Singapore, 313@Somerset B3-07, Singapore 238895, +65 8869 0236

Kirame
Address
313 Orchard Road, 313@Somerset B3-07, 238895
Phone
+65 8869 0236
Book here
Limmy's

8 /10

Limmy's

At this one-stop beauty salon, eyelash extensions are definitely a forte. With a choice of either diamond lash extensions or mink lash extensions, it’s menu extends from single strands to volume clusters. If you’re not up for the full transformation, opt for their collagen eyelash lift to nourish and curl your lashes.

Limmy's
Address
181 Orchard Rd, #03-16/17/18, Singapore 238896
Phone
+65 6509 4122
Book here
Blink Bar Lash Parlour

9 /10

Blink Bar Lash Parlour

Tucked away along Holland Village, Blink Bar is one of the newer eyelash salons to hit Singapore. Blink Bar recommends its signature eyelash style in 2D Airy Fairy for a natural-looking yet voluminous set of eyelashes. Blink Bar opens every day so you don’t have to fret over booking an appointment with them.

Blink Bar, 271 Holland Ave, Singapore 278991, +65 8755 2610

Blink Bar Lash Parlour
Address
271 Holland Ave, Singapore 278991
Phone
+65 8755 2610
book here
The Lash Chapter

10 /10

The Lash Chapter

The Lash Chapter specialises in eyelash extensions. It is the only salon in Singapore that the keratin-based Yumi Lash Lift technology from France, which claims to be the world’s best eyelash lifting formulation there is.

The Lash Chapter, 9 King Albert Park, #01-46 KAP Mall, Singapore 598332, +65 9785 7022

The Lash Chapter
Address
66 East Coast Road #03-06 , Singapore 428778
Phone
+65 9785 0439
Book here
Beauty Grooming Lash Extensions Eyelashes eyelash extensions lashes
Beatrice Bowers and Jaime Foo
Beauty

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg