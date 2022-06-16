7 summer fragrances for any occasion, from beach trips to dinner parties

If you can’t escape the heat, you might as well embrace it. Yes, we know it’s always warm here, but mid-year is when the sun truly shines upon Singapore, and what better way to conquer the hottest time of the year than with this new crop of summer fragrances?

These fragrances, launched just in time for summer, promise to make those scorching hot afternoons and balmy evenings way more tolerable. If you’re travelling, ignite that wanderlust even before you set foot on the plane with Diptyque’s Ilio or Serge Lutens’ Dans Le Bleu Qui Pétille, both of which bring to mind languid afternoons on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Those who want to be closer to nature this season will appreciate Hermès’ latest fragrance for men, while those who dream of off-roading adventures should spring for Penhaligon’s motoring-inspired interpretation.

(Hero and featured image credit: Byredo)

Below, the best summer fragrances to indulge in this year.