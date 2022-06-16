7 summer fragrances for any occasion, from beach trips to dinner parties

If you can’t escape the heat, you might as well embrace it. Yes, we know it’s always warm here, but mid-year is when the sun truly shines upon Singapore, and what better way to conquer the hottest time of the year than with this new crop of summer fragrances?
These fragrances, launched just in time for summer, promise to make those scorching hot afternoons and balmy evenings way more tolerable. If you’re travelling, ignite that wanderlust even before you set foot on the plane with Diptyque’s Ilio or Serge Lutens’ Dans Le Bleu Qui Pétille, both of which bring to mind languid afternoons on a yacht in the Mediterranean.
Those who want to be closer to nature this season will appreciate Hermès’ latest fragrance for men, while those who dream of off-roading adventures should spring for Penhaligon’s motoring-inspired interpretation.
Below, the best summer fragrances to indulge in this year.
Hermès goes back to nature this season with Terre D’Hermès, exploring the relationship between man and earth with a perfume that’s at once primal and sophisticated. Harnessing the alchemical power of the elements, the perfume offers a woody warmth that’s combined with the mineral softness of benzoin and vegetal fragrance of shiso. You’ll also notice a freshness from grapefruit shining through. Spritz on for whenever you want to feel grounded and at one with nature.
Oribe takes you on a journey to well, the desert, with Desertland, which was inspired by President and Co-Founder of Oribe Hair Care Daniel Kaner’s trip to Marfa, Texas. Here, the aromatic green scent imparts crisp notes of juniper berry, desert wildflowers, and Texas cedarwood, all of which are scents you’ll find in the sandy heat of the day and the cool vastness of the night.
Another new addition to the fragrance series worth a place on your summer fragrance line-up is Valley of Flowers, which evokes the tranquility of morning walks through a sun-drenched garden via a delicate blend of Bulgarian rose, peony petals, and warm amber.
Both fragrances are housed within sculptural glass bottles that were sculpted by a glassmaker in Normandy, France, and are topped with custom resin caps that are each completely unique.
Available online on Oribe’s e-store and at Oribe salons and retailers nationwide here.
Could this be the best kept fragrance secret this year? Penhaligon’s Sports Car Club is a limited edition that was clearly created for fans of motor racing. The EDP kicks into high gear from the get-go with aromas of pink pepper and Arolle pine, before notes of cypress and eucalyptus bring images of freshly-cut grass to mind. Bottled in Penhaligon’s iconic bottle with accents of British Racing Green and checkered prints, this one’s perfect for that long road trip this summer.
Perfect for languid summer evenings at alfresco bars, Byredo’s latest Vanille Antique completes the brand’s Night Veils quartet as part of the Extraits de Perfume series. Designed specifically for the night, the amber woody fragrance sparks the evening off with notes of plum and musk, before middle notes of White Wood and Labdanum settle in. Whiffs of amber and vanilla finish this charming and unapologetically sensual perfume off, settling into the skin comfortably as you party into the night.
Available at Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C, escentials Paragon, and escentials.com.
Dreaming about dipping into the cool waters of the ocean this summer? Let Serge Lutens take you on a sensory deep dive with Dans Le Bleu Qui Pétille, which sees top of notes of sea spray, before hints of driftwood, laminaria algae, and incense shine through. Perfect for when you want to armchair travel – or your next surfing trip.
Diptyque truly bottled the Mediterranean into this one. Harnessing the charm of the sun, sand, and sea at this picturesque destination, Ilio sports fresh juicy notes of prickly pear, before wafts of bergamot and jasmine soften the fragrance with refreshing zesty and floral notes. Expect the scent to wind down with the velvety softness of iris, a perfect ending to this love letter that celebrates the beauty of nature during this season.
For a laidback day out, this new Chypre floral fragrance by Boss exudes a feminine elegance without overpowering your senses. Top notes of orange blossom and pink pepper set the tone for the head-turning fragrance, before notes of vetiver, Akigalawood and patchouli follow. The sophisticated and delicate scent also features Osmanthus, which brings everything together to create a warm, heady fragrance that’ll take you from day to night effortlessly.