Le Labo’s City Exclusive scents are now available in Singapore for a limited time

The brain works in mysterious ways. Just as how the sight of your childhood friend can trigger fond memories at the playground, the tiniest waft of the smell of rain has the ability to transport you back to the pebbled streets of gloomy London. If you’ve always wished for a scent that perfectly encapsulated the very essence of your favourite city, Le Labo is making its City Exclusive scents available in Singapore from 1 August – 30 September 2022.

While we have access to Le Labo’s full library of fragrances in Singapore, these City Exclusive fragrances are usually only available in the city they belong to, and nowhere else. The only way you’d be able to get your hands on a bottle was by travelling there, or by begging a friend to bring you back one. This annual event, however, sees the house unshackle their coveted fragrances to let them – and you – explore the world.

You’ll find exclusives like Seoul’s Citron 28. Here, lemon, ginger, and jasmine add zest on cedar and musk, all of which represent Seoul’s dynamism. The Miami Tabac 28 takes on the city’s seductive side with rich notes of tobacco leaves and opulent oud, while Hong Kong’s Bigarade 18 is rife with notes of neroli, bergamot and bigarade, as well as ambergris, musk and cedar.

The City Exclusive samples and discovery set are already available in Singapore’s Le Labo labs till 30 September, and the full-sized versions will join them from 1 September. All City Exclusive fragrances will only be available here till 30 September, but you’ll be able to get refills all year round for 20 percent of the retail price.

Talk about the best vacation ever.

Find Le Labo’s labs at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road, #B1-31 Singapore 238872, +65 6235 6129 & The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands 2 Bayfront Ave, Bay, Level Unit 01-36, 018972, +65 6688 7123

www.lelabofragrances.com