Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 fresh nail art ideas that you’ll want to try this September 2021
Beauty & Grooming
06 Sep 2021

10 fresh nail art ideas that you’ll want to try this September 2021

Browse gallery
10 fresh nail art ideas that you’ll want to try this September 2021
Lifestyle Asia
10 fresh nail art ideas that you’ll want to try this September 2021
Beauty & Grooming
10 fresh nail art ideas that you’ll want to try this September 2021

It was only a matter of time before we all started venturing out again, but if you haven’t found the motivation to get your nails in shape, perhaps these nail art ideas might inspire you a little.  

This month, we’re into tiny details and bold colour blocking. As we pretend to have seasons and embrace the coming of fall (we’re allowed to dream, right?), we’re looking to autumnal hues with remnants of the summer for our colour palette. If you don’t have the most deft of hands, take these images to your favourite manicurist and she’ll sort them out for you with ease.

Whether you’re seeking a starry night-inspired manicure want to go loud with neons, these nail art ideas for September 2021 are sure to give you reason to leave the house again. 

(Hero and featured image credit: @hardasnails_studio)

Grooming Nails Nail Art
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg