Lifestyle Asia
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 dreamy nail art styles to flaunt this rainy season
10 dreamy nail art styles to flaunt this rainy season
Beauty & Grooming
22 Aug 2022 01:10 PM

10 dreamy nail art styles to flaunt this rainy season

Anushka Narula
10 dreamy nail art styles to flaunt this rainy season
Beauty & Grooming
10 dreamy nail art styles to flaunt this rainy season

For some inspiration, here are ten nail art ideas ideal for the rainy season, from clouds to pastel hues.

Whether you’re a fan of thunderstorms or not, one thing we can all agree on is that the monsoon gloom is real – as the days get gloomy, so does our mood. But if there’s one sure-fire method to liven things up instantly, it’s a beautiful manicure.

Even if you don’t want to go to the salon for your usual 2-inch-long acrylics, there are many designs you can try on your own, with no expertise required. They’re simple to execute and result in a salon-like finish. Sit down with your favourite vibrant nail paints and browse the monsoon nail polish trends we’ve compiled below.

10 nail art styles perfect for the rainy season

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Korean Gel Nail Artist (@gina.nailartist)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✿ ✿ (@ricekittynails)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pycklepedia (@pycklepedia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Küünetehnik Herta (@nailsby_ht)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @nailsby.yasmin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nail Retreat (@nail__retreat)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nail It (@nailitmedia)

(Hero and featured image credit: @latinwitchstudio)

Beauty Grooming Nail Art Nail manicure ideas
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.