10 new fragrances to start the lunar year off on the right note

We might already be in February, but it’s never too late for fresh beginnings, and we mean that quite literally.
A new year is always a great excuse for a new fragrance. After all, there are few things that define or cement a moment in your head quite like scents. Sure the same virus-related shenanigans are still here to stay, but if you, like us, are ready to write a new chapter in 2022, then you’ve come to the right place.
Whether it’s the zen-like matcha fragrances by Le Labo and Maison Margiela, the empowering femininity of Dior’s New Look Gris and Diptyque Rose, or the reassuring masculinity of Ermenegildo Zegna’s latest XXX collection, there’s a new scent for everybody. Read on for the best new fragrances to shop this February 2022.
10 new fragrances to try this February 2022:
- Diptyque Eau Rose EDP
- Maison Margiela Replica Matcha Meditation EDT
- Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Collection
- Dior New Look Gris Dior
- Dior Homme Sport
- Le Labo Thé Matcha 26
- Celine Rimbaud EDP
- Tommy Hilfiger Impact Intense EDP
- Serge Lutens Féminité du bois 30th Year Anniversary EDP
- D.S. and Durga Grapefruit Generation
Rose fragrances are plenty but make no mistake, Diptyque’s latest is far from the cloying, potpourri-esque iterations out there. Best described as “an infusion of the finest damascena and centifolia roses,” the EDP is delicately floral, but also anchored by hints of lychee, the tanginess of blackcurrant and bergamot, and the green woodiness of ambroxan. The versatile fragrance is suitable for both day and night.
Available at the diptyque Boutique at Takashimaya S.C, diptyque TANGS at TANGS Plaza, escentials Paragon and escentials e-store.
If you’ve always wanted to bring the zen of meditation around with you, look no further. Inspired by the fragrant, calming tea and the relaxation it brings, Matcha Meditation is an aromatic green fragrance that features top notes of green tea, bergamot, and mandarin orange, before evolving into floral notes of mate and orange blossom. The unisex scent culminates with warm, addictive notes of white chocolate, moss, and cedar, making it one of the best interpretations of matcha fragrances today.
Available at Sephora in stores and online, as well as at its new flagship fragrance boutique at Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Mall (#B1-14), where you’ll be able to customise your bottle and accompanying pouch and gift box.
For the man who’s confident and dares to be unconventional, Ermenegildo Zegna’s new XXX collection comes in three scents that promise to surprise (in a good way, of course). The multidimensional scents incorporate both traditional elements of fragrances with experimental metallic ingredients; Verdigris, for example, marries notes of cardamom with the icy smells of winter, while Cyprium sees woody cedarwood with a fiery Lava accord and copper notes. Lastly, Charcoal merges the warmth of saffron with mineral accords of copper, leaving a rich muskiness that’s intriguing and inviting. Each is housed in metallic glass bottle that’s inspired by melting glass.
Available at Ermenegildo Zegna Boutiques, Metro Paragon, Tangs Vivo City, and BHG Bugis.
Not exactly a brand new fragrance, but the limited edition garb that it adorns deserves a spot on this list. As part of the Dior New Look collection, the iconic fragrance from La Collection Privée now comes with a houndstooth pattern both on the bottle and case, making it one of the chicest fragrances your vanity table will see today. Inside, the elegant fragrance unfurls with top notes of citrus, before evolving into fresh floral and ambery moss notes.
Available at the La Collection Privée Christian Dior boutique in ION Orchard, as well as on the Dior Beauty Online Boutique.
If you wanted to make a lasting impression, the new Dior Homme is an EDT that rife with woody accords and masculinity. Calabrian Reggio Bergamot sets the scene with its juicy zestiness, bolstered by Italian Lemon to create a punchy opening. The freshness gives way to more lemony notes of elemi and and pink peppercorn, before the warmth of frankincense and amber take over. The charming concoction is vivacious and sophisticated, perfect for the man who’s always on the go.
Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques, counters, and e-store.
Another that celebrates the beauty of this zen beverage is Le Labo’s Thé Matcha 26, which takes on the tea with a slightly different approach. Here, creamy fig notes are paired with soft vetiver and cedar wood, uplifted only slightly with bitter orange to create a romantic fragrance that’s deeply sophisticated, and is a precious reminder of all things familiar and treasured.
Available at Le Labo Ngee Ann City and at its new boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, L1-36.
Hedi Slimane’s tenth addition to Celine’s Haute Parfumerie collection isn’t just simply another chic fragrance, it also draws upon his youthful days and French pride. Created as a tribute to French poet Arthur Rimbaud, the scent is rife with lavender and orris to create a gender-neutral base. Notes of neroli, musk, vanilla, and wheat accord lend depth and complexity to this quietly sophisticated fragrance.
Available at Celine boutiques and online store.
If you liked the EDT version of Impact, you’ll love this one. The richer and spicier version is rich with fresh notes of crisp red apple, before transitioning into spicy and deep woody notes like those of patchouli and amber chestnut, as well as Akigalawood. The rich masculine fragrance is comforting and addictive, perfect for those who love rich, oriental-woody nuances that give all-day mileage.
Available at Metro Causeway Point, Metro Paragon, BHG Bugis and Tangs Vivo City.
What better way to celebrate 30 years of an iconic fragrance than with a limited edition flacon. As Serge Lutens’ first unisex perfume — a concept relatively new in the ‘90s — this fragrance turned heads for its beguiling mix of cedarwood and warm, honeyed scents inspired by the leather stalls of Morocco. Expect sweet, fruity notes that are interspersed with woody, warm, and spicy accords. This limited edition tribute comes with a bottle with a unique Cubist engraving of a woman in a tuxedo.
Available at escentials in stores and online.
Inspired by both the sixties and Yoko Ono’s revered 1964 book of art, music and performance instructions, Grapefruit, this fragrance is a journey into a mythic Eastern garden where the freshness of fruits, leaves, flowers, and musk are celebrated. Here, top notes of pomelo and elm shine through, before floral middle notes of Paradisone and Tuberose and Hawthorn take over. The adventure culminates with citrusy grapefruit, natural musk, and cork.