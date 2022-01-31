10 new fragrances to start the lunar year off on the right note

We might already be in February, but it’s never too late for fresh beginnings, and we mean that quite literally.

A new year is always a great excuse for a new fragrance. After all, there are few things that define or cement a moment in your head quite like scents. Sure the same virus-related shenanigans are still here to stay, but if you, like us, are ready to write a new chapter in 2022, then you’ve come to the right place.

Whether it’s the zen-like matcha fragrances by Le Labo and Maison Margiela, the empowering femininity of Dior’s New Look Gris and Diptyque Rose, or the reassuring masculinity of Ermenegildo Zegna’s latest XXX collection, there’s a new scent for everybody. Read on for the best new fragrances to shop this February 2022.

10 new fragrances to try this February 2022: