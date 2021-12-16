Find your new fragrance from December’s delightful perfume offerings

You’ll want to impress this festive season, be it through your glitzy party dresses or the fragrance you wear.

Indeed, December is the perfect time to debut a new signature scent. Luckily for you, luxury brands have unveiled an array of new perfumes to choose from and try out this holiday. This season, be delighted with scents that range from dark green blends to warm, spicy oils that instantly lift your mood. You’ll be the perfect party guest — and one that will certainly leave an impression.

Discover the new fragrance offerings that you can now shop in Singapore

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue

Dolce & Gabbana’s updated Light Blue series features Light Blue Forever: a duo of scents that embody eternal love. The women’s edition is sunny and sensual, capturing long summer days by the Mediterranean Sea with a bouquet combining sun-drenched orange blossoms and white fl owers, citrus and crisp green apple with a soft and woody trail. For men, the citrus woody fragrance contrasts refreshing notes of grapefruit and bergamot with an trail of vetiver and patchouli.

Moncler Pour Femme and Pour Homme

In collaboration with Interparfums, luxury Italian skiwear brand Moncler has unveiled its first-ever fragrances for men and women. Both scents are olfactory embodiments of the brand’s ethos of adventure and discovery. Crisp and cool with notes of cedarwood, both scents share the Mountain Woods accord that is warm, woody and sophisticated. Pour Femme opens with a Powdery Snow Accord reminiscent of fresh fallen snow, and is later lifted with Italian bergamot before white florals kick in. Pour Homme starts with an Alpine Green accord and is energised with Clary Sage, ending with a long dry down. The duo are housed in ‘borraccia’ flask-shaped bottles with ribbed silver cases and caps, as design homages to the brand’s mountain heritage and iconic jackets. LED screens with a message panel customisable through an app also adorn the front.

Narciso Rodriguez for her Musc Noir

Darker and more intense, the Musc Noir boasts a rich composition designed to be sensual and mysterious. The newest chapter in the Musc series opens with a luscious plum-rich sweetness, before a leathery suede dances in, a whiff of cumin drifting in. Heliotrope, emboldened by white cedar and rose, adds a delicate touch. The flacon is a sleek, transparent bottle with a black cap, its highlight being the scent’s pink liquid gleaming through the glass.

Chanel No. 5 2021

Marking 100 years since its inception, the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance has been given an 2021 lift. For the first time, the flacon’s design incorporates recycled glass while retaining its original transparent look. Completing the new look, Gabrielle Chanel’s lucky number of 5 has also been inscribed in gold on the label. The box likewise has been given a redesign. It is now made from biodegradable paper pulp and houses the exact shape of the bottle. The scent, which remains unchanged from the original, shares the floral-aldehyde signature of a smooth vanilla trail, powdery finish and floral bouquet.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense

Comfortingly floral with an unexpected twist, the new Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense opens with feminine notes of daffodil and blooming jasmine. Golden roasted almonds gives the scent smokiness and savoury note that blends with creamy sandalwood. It is presented in a champagne hue, in a vintage-inspired dome-shaped bottle outfitted with a black oversized bow, and mismatched charms.

Issey Miyake A Drop d’Issey

Round and translucent like a bubble, the flacon of A Drop d’Issey is made with 5 per cent post-consumer recycled glass, while the cardboard box is crafted from materials sourced from sustainably-managed forests. The scent puts forth a solar lilac composition created from both natural and synthetic ingredients. A hint of almond milk gives it its creaminess while notes of jasmine and a touch of green galbanum maintain the scent’s freshness. Orange blossom seals it off with a youthful sparkle.

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921

Launched to mark Gucci’s 100th anniversary this year, 1921 is a celebration of the house’s imagination and everlasting growth. The scent features elegant and green neroli flower, sparkling lemon and earthy oak moss for a gender-fluid scent that suits all seasons. Inspired by pharmacy jars found in vintage apothecaries, the flacon comes in green glass with gold lettering and a wreath imprint.

Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence

Taking inspiration from fertile tuscan oil, the Man Terrae Essence bottles the essence of the earth with a warm and rich scent crafted from exceptional raw materials. The first spritz reveals a sun-kissed citrus, before it peters down to its heart notes of dual and contrasting vetivers from Java and Haiti, each juxtaposing the other with different intensities. Finally, the fragrance dries down to the Bvlgari Terrae accord, composed of a lightly fruity carrot essence, wood leather for immense depth and Geonol, an earthy molecule with moss and patchouli notes.

Frederic Malle Synthetic Jungle

Known for her love of floral and green palettes, Anne Flipo’s Synthetic Jungle is her first foray into Frederic Malle. A tribute to the iconic perfumes of the ’70s, the scent is a celebration of verdant green notes created from synthetics. A green accord of chypre and basil is reworked with hyacinth, lily of the valley, natural jasmine and ylang ylang oil. Patchouli oil finishes it with a vegetal punch.

Penhaligon’s Constantinople

Let your nose transport you to the ancient city of Constantinople with Penhaligon’s new fragrance that bears the same name. Part of the British perfumer’s alluring Trade Routes Collection of bold, opulent scents, the Constantinople EDP captures the tumultuous history of former Istanbul with a bright, spicy opening of pink pepper, geranium and frozen lavender and an elegant floral core comprising iris, rose and cypriol. Vanilla, patchouli and moss compose the base notes for an earthy, sensual finish that lingers for hours.

Hermès Twilly Eau Ginger

The French luxury maison adds a third chapter to its Twilly collection with a fragrance celebrating girlish joy with a sparkling scent woven with bold notes of radiant peony, vivid candied ginger and supple cedar. All at once floral, woody and musky, it has a soapy, clean drydown, which contrasts with its sweet and spicy opening. The bottle flaunts a fresh design with a colourful twill looped under its ivory cap.

Serge Lutens Perfume Ritual

Inspired by perfume rituals of Arab women in the hammam and at home, Serge Lutens has launched a new range that allows for a more immersive and lasting fragrance experience. The collection includes the first step of a confit available in three scents, and in an oil-like texture designed to be applied on your pulse points. The second step is a hair fragrance that creates a scent around your head before you finish with a spritz of your desired scent.

Goutal Eau h’adrien

In 1981, Annick Goutal founded Goutal, composing scents inspired by nature. One of the first fragrances she created was the Eau h’adrien, in memory of her time reading Memoirs of Hadrian by Marguerite Yourcenar while in Italy. The scent is a transportive tribute to Italy and its sun-drenched landscapes and cypress-lined terraces. Bright and fresh, Sicilian lemon and zesty citrus notes of grapefruit, green tangerine and bergamot take shade in cypress wood. To mark the house’s 40th year, Goutal has released a collector’s edition of the scent with a festive look. It is exclusively available at escentials.

Calvin Klein Defy

Like its name suggests, Defy is a bold rebellion against the average masculine scent. Daring with its juxtaposing freshness and intense woody notes, the fragrance opens with a punchy citrus hit of bergamot and lavender. Vetiver oil from Haiti at its heart gives the concoction its earthiness, that’s further enhanced by rich amber. It is housed in a curved and rounded flacon with sharp lines, and boasts a matte textured blue denim cap and carton as a design reference to Calvin Klein Jeans.

Header photo credit: Frederic Malle

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore and has been expanded for PrestigeOnline Singapore.