These Palm Angels x 19-69 fragrances capture the very essence of LA’s subculture

Beauty & Grooming
31 Aug 2021 05:42 PM

Shatricia Nair
Beauty & Grooming
If anyone knew how to encapsulate everything that Los Angeles is into streetwear, it would be Palm Angels founder Francesco Ragazzi.

After countless tees, hoodies, and statement necklaces though, the ex-Moncler artistic director has his sights on another aspect of the West Coast: its smells. Which brings us to these three distinct aromas that will surely be the perfect accompaniment to your existing Palm Angels wardrobe.

palm angels 19-69 fragrances

The collaboration with Swedish boutique fragrance company 19-69 — which has already established itself for its ability to “bottle subculture” — will see these three fragrances pay homage to the electric energy of California, particularly its underground scene where plenty of subcultures used to — and still — exist.

Cacti, for example, takes its cues from Joshua Tree with hints of Italian bergamot, vetiver, and actual cactus, while Burning Palm is a poetic ode to Neo-noir films that made LA their backdrop. The latter is big on whiffs of tobacco, Italian lemon, hay, and vanilla.

palm angels 19-69 fragrances

Lastly, there’s Orange Kush, which for the uninitiated is an homage to the early days of skateboarding with notes of tangerine blossom, sweet orange, and hemp, and is described to be “unexpected, fresh, fizzy, and orange.”

Priced at US$205 (approx. S$275) each, the Palm Angels x 19-69 fragrance collection will be available on Palm Angel’s website here.

Grooming Perfume Fragrances streetwear Palm Angels
Shatricia Nair
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches
