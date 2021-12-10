Spruce yourself up this Christmas at ION Orchard with this beauty guide

If you’ve spent the better half of the year cooped up at home, you’re not alone. The festivities are, however, upon us, and what better time to break out of that shell and reconnect with friends and family than Christmas?
If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your makeover needs, ION Orchard has got you covered. After all, the sprawling mall is home to almost 50 beauty and wellness names, many of which have established themselves as the best in the industry — we’re talking the likes of Chanel, Elemis London, Jo Malone London, and MAC, amongst many more.
To help you get spruced up for all the parties that you’ll be attending, we’ve rounded up some of the best beauty buys for any look, whether you’re trying to nail TikTok’s latest beauty trends or want a complete makeover.
If you’re looking for a gift for that special someone, this comprehensive list also doubles up as a shopping guide, so you’re sure to find something that your friends and family would love.
Read on for 20 of the best beauty buys from ION Orchard for you and your loved ones:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aesop The Advocate Gift Kit
- Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner
- Browhaus Lash in Bloom
- Chanel Les 4 Ombres Exclusive Creation Multi-Fffect Quadra Eyeshadow
- Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer
- Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Only One Lipstick
- Elemis London The Ultimate Skincare Collection
- Estée Lauder 29 Beauty Essentials Gift Set
- Fresh Cleanse & Mask Duo Gift Set
- Giorgio Armani Code Eau de Toilette
- Jo Malone Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne
- Kiehl’s Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream
- Lab Series Starter Kit
- Laneige X Maison Kitsuné Limited Edition “NEO Cushion”
- La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation Cream
- MAC Mystic Mist Mini Fix+ Trio Setting Spray Kit
- Origins Our 5 Best Mask Minis Set
- Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Limited Edition
- Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Holiday Set
- Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Libre Eau de Parfum
Now that we’re all devoted to using sanitisers, it’s only a matter of time before your digits become parched and irritated. The Advocate is a handy gift kit that promises to turn that around, with products such as the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm that nourish your hands back to smoothness. The Citrus Melange Body Cleanser and Rind Concentrate Body Balm are also travel-friendly products that are just as refreshing as they are gentle — perfect for sensitive skin.
Those who want to party all night without worrying about looking like a homeless raccoon by the end of it should include this gel eyeliner in their makeup repertoire, stat. Its unique gel-based formula offers richly pigmented colour and precision lining, while being sweat and humidity-resistant for as long as 12 hours, so you can channel your inner Brigitte Bardot without worry.
Sure you could use falsies or mascara, but nothing beats the convenience of waking up with full, feathery lashes every single morning. Browhaus’ Lash in Bloom is a lash extension service that’ll draw all the attention to your eyes, giving you a groomed and polished appearance without the need for hours of makeup. For a fun afternoon before the festivities begin, grab a friend or two to experience this makeover with you.
It’s all about Chanel’s legendary number this year, and the celebration has been extended to the Maison’s beauty line. This limited edition powder eyeshadow palette was made for the most sophisticated of parties, with shades like satiny amber, pearly white ivory, glittery white, and matte intense black to create a multitude of looks, ranging from subtle to full-on glam. Each are delicately embossed with the number ‘5’ and the silhouette of the iconic No. 5 perfume.
There isn’t a better time than Christmas than to add some sparkle into your life. The new Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Shimmer elevates the icon with eight vivid and festive shades, each promising a multi-dimensional shine with its pearlescent finish. The skin-loving oils are just as nourishing for your lips as always, with a luxurious trio of Organic Macadamia, Hazelnut, and Jojoba Oil that adds plumpness and shine to your puckers all day long.
A festive look isn’t truly complete without a red lip, and who better to go to for the most flattering of reds than Dolce & Gabbana. The Only One Matte lipstick is the brand’s latest, and comes in 12 captivating shades that are infused with the brand’s Mediterranean Glow Complex. The formula glides onto lips without tugging or creasing, and nourishes with its blend of fig extract, olive oil, and hyaluronic acid. The best part? You’ll get to personalise your lipstick case with a choice of four new caps.
For friends new to the magic of Elemis London, this beautiful festive kit comprising the brand’s Pro-Collagen products is perhaps the best way to get them addicted. Inside, expect cult-favourites from the line such as the Cleansing Balm and Marine Cream, both of which does wonders for dull skin. Meanwhile, the Overnight Matrix promises to breathe life back into tired skin as you sleep, while the Eye Revive Mask keeps peepers looking youthful and awake, even after a long day.
The brand’s biggest and most comprehensive gift set this year is a real treat for fans. Like its name suggests, expect 29 of Estée Lauder’s most sought-after icons, ranging from the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-recovery Complex and Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion to the Pure Colour Envy Eye & Cheek Palette in Candy Glow and Double Wear Mascara. All of these are packaged within a beautifully designed and eco-friendly deluxe train case that would make for a kitschy addition to your vanity table.
Fresh’s Soy Face Cleanser is the brand’s best-seller for a reason; the pH-balanced face wash gently removes dirt and makeup without irritating the most sensitive of skin. The accompnaying Rose Face Mask is delightful way of re-invigorating your skin pre- or post-parties, with real rose petals, aloe vera gel, and rosewater to calm and soothe the skin, especially after a long night out. This might be a gift set, but we’re definitely picking up one for ourselves too.
With the freshness of bergamot, the warmth of guaiac wood and tonic bean, and the soft sensuality of olive flower, the Armani Code Eau de Toilette is equal parts contemporary and charismatic — perfect for the gentleman who is constantly on the go. A spritz goes a long way here, and its unique fragrance promises to turn heads for all the right reasons.
Jo Malone knows how to do Christmas, and this year the celebrations include a fragrance aptly named Starlit Mandarin & Honey. The sweet honey heart of this cologne comes accompanied by juicy yellow Mandarin accords, before being wrapped by the warmth of coumarin. The constellation-engraved bottle is truly a splendid way of kicking off the festivities and the coming year.
Fans of Kiehl’s would know by now that the brand often works with artists on special packaging worthy of collecting. This festive season, the apothecary-inspired brand taps on joyful illustrations by Marylou Faure for a series of limited edition Christmas specials. If you’re not sure where to start, the Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner is a good way to kick off your beauty regimen, but you’ll want to seal in that goodness with the Ultra Facial Cream, a non-greasy, lightweight moisturiser that’s been formulated with renewable Glacial Glycoprotein and olive-derived Squalane. Great for those with dull and dry skin.
This Lab Series Starter Kit promises to be a fuss-free introduction into skincare, especially for men who lead action-packed lives but don’t know where to start with self-care. Here, two multi-purpose formulas are included (All-in-One Multi-Action Face Wash and Face Treatment), as well as the best-selling water lotion are included to help soothe and calm the skin, especially useful after a shave. This trio will help care for the skin with minimal time and effort — perfect for the busy men in your life.
You’d be hard pressed to find a more adorable cushion foundation around. This special collaboration with independent Paris fashion brand Maison Kitsuné features its famous fox relaxing on the new cream-hued casing, alongside other merch items like an ecobag. Within this collectible special is Laneige’s sought-after NEO Cushion, a matte, lightweight cushion foundation that sits on the skin with a natural finish, and is long-lasting enough for all-day wear.
This rich cream is a real treat for that special someone, even if he/she is the most discerning of skincare junkies. Instead of simply moisturising, it works to rejuvenate the skin with two key active ingredients — La Prairie’s patented Exclusive Cellular Complex and the new Platinum Multi-Peptide — to not only strengthen the skin’s barrier and protect against external stress factors but also breathe life back into the skin’s essential cells. The rejuvenating creams also works from deep beneath the surface to improve the skin’s moisture balance, so you can expect a glow from within after a couple of uses.
There’s nothing worse than spending hours on your makeup, only to have humidity and sweat ruin it within a few minutes of stepping out. This handy set by MAC is a limited edition trio of the best-selling Fix+ setting spray, and sees the lightweight mist come in original, Rose, and Coconut versions to help you make the most of your makeup. Its blend of green tea, chamomile and cucumber also helps to gently soothe and moisturise the skin. The adorable travel-sized packaging here means you can take them anywhere, from parties to airplanes.
If you’re too busy to head out for a facial, this nifty set brings the facial to you. Here, five of the brand’s most-loved masks do the job of addressing all of your skin’s biggest concerns, from dullness and acne to hydration. For picture-perfect skin right before a party, hit up the Drink up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask or Out Of Trouble 10 Minute Mask before applying the rest of your skincare and makeup. Did we mention these travel-sized masks make for great stocking stuffers too?
Now updated with the brand’s proprietary The Lifeblood, this award-winning serum is perfect for keeping you fresh-faced throughout the festivities. Here, the thick yet dewy formula sinks into the skin immediately to protect it against environmental damage, while preventing the key signs of ageing. A limited edition special by visionary artist and graphic designer Koji Iyama is available for the holiday season.
The famous Korean “glass skin” might not be as elusive as you think; Sulwhasoo’s Holiday Collection 2021 not only comes in beautiful packaging (it’s inspired by the paintings of the Joseon Dynasty in the 18th and 19th century), but also houses some of the brand’s most iconic products for that effortless glow.
The Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Holiday Set sees Ginsenomics-enriched products that replenish, support, and strengthen fatigued skin, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and boosting elasticity. Expect three deluxe-sized products from the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing range within to complete your regimen with.
A sensual fragrance that’s at once masculine and feminine, Libre is the first floral lavender scent of the brand’s, and embodies both the elegance of Paris and energy of New York. Toeing the line between sexy and cool, the scent opens with noble orange blossom from Morocco, which marries perfectly with the sustainably sourced Diva lavender heart from France. To make the festivities even more magical, the Libre bottle has been given a gilded twist, with golden leaves applied over the bottle to create a showstopper for your vanity table.