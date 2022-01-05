Korean celebrity hairstylist BK on the biggest Korean hair trends of 2022

New year, new you? If you’re looking to refresh your look for 2022, there’s no better way to do it than with a fresh cut or a dye to make you feel like a brand new person, especially if you’re into Korean hair trends.

With so many factors in our life that can go haywire these days (we’re looking at you, travel plans), it’s comforting to know there’s something we can actually control and switch up on a whim. Not to mention the fact that WFH is no longer the default and 50 percent of workers will be allowed back in the office. Needless to say, we’re going to show up to work in style.

We’re no hair experts, but we managed to tap into the mind of celebrity hairstylist BK for his take on the biggest Korean hair trends of 2022.

Jay Park sported a new blue dye in Singapore, courtesy of BK when he last came over in 2019 for his “SEXY 4EVA” World Tour. (Image credit: @beck.bk via Instagram)

Simon Dominic with BK, at the AOMG 2017 Concert in Macau (Image credit: @beck.bk via Instagram)

Byek Katira, more fondly known to his regulars as Beck or BK, isn’t your average mane groomer — the same hands have cut, dyed and styled the likes of top Korean celebrities like Gray, Zion.T, Jay Park, Loco, Crush, DPRLive and BeWhy.

While BK has been based in Singapore since 2017, his hairdressing journey actually began when he was 17, where he trained under another famed celebrity stylist Soonsiki for 13 years in Seoul. His hair philosophy is simple: “I always go for effortless, natural and easily managed hair styles with my perms and cuts.”

Here, Korean celebrity stylist BK on the best Korean hair trends of 2022:

Layers after layers

(Image credit: @taeyeon_ss via Instagram)

(Image credit: @hoooooyeony via Instagram)

(Image credit: @d_a___m_i via Instagram)

Blunt cuts were once all the rage, but thankfully the forgiving layered look is back in trend. Mid-length and short layered hair cuts will continue to be the cut of choice for women this year, perfect for those looking for a better face-framing (not mention slimming) effect.

If you’re feeling adventurous, a shorter cut will be a drastic change to your long locks. Otherwise, a mid-length layered cut is your safest bet.

Rock a mane

(Image credit: @realisshoman via Instagram)

(Image credit: @jongsuk0206 via Instagram)

Now, this isn’t a hairstyle for the faint of hearts. The ’80s cut is defined by a longer-than-usual layered frame that honestly, can look a little out of the norm for a regular guy on the street. Yet, this style has been gaining popularity amongst Korean actors, singers and rappers alike, all of whom still manage to pull it off effortlessly despite their different facial features. Beenzino, for instance, is sporting a cleaner version of the haircut, styled by tucking his locks behind his ear for a polished look, while actor Lee Jong Suk’s layered mane screams shabby-chic in the best possible way.

Bleach it

(Image credit: @roses_are_rosie via Instagram)

(Image credit: @mo_onbyul via Instagram)

(Image credit: @taeyeon_ss via Instagram)

If you ever needed a sign to go blonde, this is it. BK reckons the new year will bring about waves of bleached heads, a stark difference to the trendy coloured underlights of 2021. Take it from us and one too many failed home-bleaching videosand, and get a professional to do it for you at a reputable salon instead of attempting this yourself.

Get a 7:3 parting

(Image credit: @ericnam via Instagram)

(Image credit: @hi_songjoongki via Instagram)

Now, here’s a hair parting for the fashion-forward men out there. The 7:3 parting, which essentially means parted hair with a proportion of 3 on one side and 7 on the other, is a style that’s little more put together compared to natural off-centre 6:4 parting or the common 5:5 look. Curl the longer hair inwards to add a little pizzaz or perm it for a naturally tousled, I-just-woke-up look.

BK is currently styling hair at Mode Studio, located at 501 Orchard Road #04-08 Wheelock Place, Singapore 238880.

Header image credit: @roses_are_rosie, @hoooooyeony and @taeyeon_ss via Instagram.