10 Valentine’s Day nail art ideas you’ll fall in love with

It doesn’t matter whether you’re single or in a relationship, you deserve a date at the nail salon this February. Here are our favourite Valentine’s Day nail art ideas to try.

Ah, Valentine’s Day. A sad day for some, a romantic occasion for others. There’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is one of the most commercialised days of the year, and also one of the fussiest. Flowers, chocolates, dinners, events: there’s so much happening on Valentine’s Day.

For those who prefer to take the party to their beauty routine, getting a Valentine’s Day manicure is a fabulous fit. Whether you go literal with big red and pink hearts, or you add a few sparkling notes to your regular French mani, there’s so much fun to be had with nail art on Valentine’s Day. To inspire, bookmark some of our favourite ideas below, and share the love.

10 Valentine’s Day nail art ideas to try this February

Give your French manicure a Valentine’s Day update with little hearts

Keep it bright yet minimal with one highlight nail

For something more fun, experiment with pops of pink

Delicate pastel pink hearts meet a delicate pastel pink manicure

Give the Commes des Garcons motif some love

A subtle and feminine Valentine’s Day manicure

Pop-art Valentine’s Day nails

Big, bold, and beautiful

For those who aren’t fans of red and pink

For those who like to be a bit extra with their nails

A little metallic never killed nobody

And lastly, no hearts? No problem.