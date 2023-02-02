Lifestyle Asia
10 Valentine’s Day nail art ideas you’ll fall in love with
Beauty & Grooming
02 Feb 2023 06:55 PM

10 Valentine’s Day nail art ideas you’ll fall in love with

It doesn’t matter whether you’re single or in a relationship, you deserve a date at the nail salon this February. Here are our favourite Valentine’s Day nail art ideas to try.

Ah, Valentine’s Day. A sad day for some, a romantic occasion for others. There’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is one of the most commercialised days of the year, and also one of the fussiest. Flowers, chocolates, dinners, events: there’s so much happening on Valentine’s Day.

For those who prefer to take the party to their beauty routine, getting a Valentine’s Day manicure is a fabulous fit. Whether you go literal with big red and pink hearts, or you add a few sparkling notes to your regular French mani, there’s so much fun to be had with nail art on Valentine’s Day. To inspire, bookmark some of our favourite ideas below, and share the love.

10 Valentine’s Day nail art ideas to try this February

Give your French manicure a Valentine’s Day update with little hearts

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani
Image credit: @gelsbybry

Keep it bright yet minimal with one highlight nail

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani
Image credit: @thehangedit

For something more fun, experiment with pops of pink

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani hearts
Image credit: @nailsbycaroline_

Delicate pastel pink hearts meet a delicate pastel pink manicure

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani hearts
Image credit: @gelsbybry

Give the Commes des Garcons motif some love

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani hearts
Image credit: @nailing_painting

A subtle and feminine Valentine’s Day manicure

Image credit: @overglowedit

Pop-art Valentine’s Day nails

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani hearts pop art
Image credit: @avrnailswatches

Big, bold, and beautiful

Image credit: @avrnailswatches

For those who aren’t fans of red and pink

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani hearts pop art
Image credit: @avrnailswatches

For those who like to be a bit extra with their nails

Image credit: @jinsoon/Instagram

A little metallic never killed nobody

valentine's day 2023 nail art manicure ideas hearts french mani hearts gold
Image credit: @nailsbyharriet_

And lastly, no hearts? No problem.

Image credit: @nailinspolife
