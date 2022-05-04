‘Vanilla almond butter’ is TikTok’s viral hair colour for the summer

“Vanilla almond butter” is becoming the craze of the moment on social networks, with TikTok in the lead, but — contrary to what its name suggests — there’s nothing edible about this trend. It’s actually the name of the hair colour that’s set to be the star of the summer — a shade of blonde that’s proving all the rage among young users of the popular social network.

Everything moves quickly, very quickly on social media — so much so that a single video can give rise to a trend, becoming a viral hit in a matter of hours. And that’s exactly what’s going on with “vanilla almond butter,” a trend that’s shaping up to be the latest craze on TikTok, and which some media outlets — including Glamour UK — attribute to the hairstylist and influencer, Chrissy Rasmussen.

Two videos, each lasting a few seconds, appear to have launched the trend. And, make no mistake, “vanilla almond butter” looks set to be the hair colour of the summer.

Present on Instagram and TikTok, the American social media user initially presented a selection of hair extensions with gourmet names, including “vanilla almond butter.” But, fuelled by various posts — and no doubt viewers’ instant infatuation — this one shade stood out to become the flagship hair colour of summer 2022.

A video posted on TikTok in early April highlights several shades announced as must-haves for the season, including the now famous “vanilla almond butter,” seen more than 4.5 million times and showered with particularly enthusiastic comments. And these days, it doesn’t take much more than that to start a trend.

A few days later, the specialist was back again, this time with a video featuring a young girl with the said colour, and the caption: “the perfect hair colour for summer” — none other than “vanilla almond butter.” Less than a month after sharing these posts, the hashtag #vanillaalmondbutter has been viewed nearly 200,000 times, while the many videos that have multiplied at high speed on the subject in recent days already total several million views.

But what is it about this particular colour that makes it so special? According to the various videos online, the “vanilla almond butter” shade is a soft mix of warm and cooler tones, with dark roots and increasingly blonde lengths, ending with icy blonde tips. It’s all about the combination of shades. All that’s left to do is try it for yourself, and enjoy this ultra-trendy hair colour all summer long.

