Watch: Blackpink’s Lisa in the Hedi Slimane’s first Celine Haute Parfumerie campaign

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal has come a long way since she first joined front row royalty at Celine’s Paris menswear show in June 2019.

Now the brand’s first ambassador, the Thai rapper, singer, and dancer is also the first to star in the French house’s first ever Celine Haute Parfumerie campaign.

Directed by Hedi Slimane himself, the campaign was shot in the South of France to showcase its line of 11 fine fragrances, all of which are composed by the designer himself. Each a facet of his olfactory journal, the fragrances toe the line between the masculine and feminine, and embodies the essence of Paris. They are also anchored by a powdery note that lends sophistication to the fragrances, and have been categorised for day and evening use, although in true Slimane fashion, there really aren’t any rules here.

Watch as Lisa embodies the grace and elegance of Celine’s fragrance collection in the new video below: