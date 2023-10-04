Lifestyle Asia
Best anti-dandruff shampoos for a squeaky-clean scalp
04 Oct 2023 11:26 AM

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
Dandruff, perhaps, is the most common, yet the most difficult problem to tackle when it comes to scalp and hair health. Those white flakes that shed from your scalp can be a real concern, especially when they appear on your hair, clothes, and in extreme cases, on eyebrows and skin. While managing dandruff can be tricky, proper awareness, right medication and the use of specially formulated anti-dandruff shampoos can take you a long way in tackling the condition.

Easy to use at home, these shampoos are formulated with active ingredients that combat dandruff and also delay the recurrence of this irksome condition.

What is dandruff?

Dandruff is a condition that leads to the buildup of dry and flaky skin on the scalp. It is caused due to excess oil production and can also be triggered because of an overgrowth of Malassezia yeast on the scalp.

Severe cases of dandruff can cause itching, irritation and redness if left untreated for long. So, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist if your condition is unmanageable.

Dandruff or dry scalp?

Dandruff is often confused with dry scalp, another condition that occurs when your scalp cannot hold enough moisture. While dandruff flakes are generally large, oily and appear yellowish, a dry scalp condition is characterised by smaller and white flakes on the scalp, according to Healthline.

How do anti-dandruff shampoos work?

Anti-dandruff shampoos
Image: Courtesy Cottonbro studio/Pexels

Anti-dandruff shampoos have fine cleansing properties. They clean the scalp by removing the build-up of flakes as well as providing ample moisturisation to the scalp, delaying the recurrence of flakes.

Anti-dandruff shampoos should be applied on the scalp and massaged well using the fingertips. It is best to leave the product on the scalp for two to three minutes before washing it off, as the active ingredients can take a few minutes to release and interact with the scalp.

Formulated with ingredients like ketoconazole, selenium sulfide and zinc pyrithione, these shampoos aid in killing the fungus present on the scalp.

Here are the best anti-dandruff shampoos that work wonders 

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

SGD 40

This anti-dandruff shampoo from Neutrogena comes with a gentle yet effective formula that eliminates itching. It contains coal tar extract that helps combat issues like scalp itching and flaking caused by chronic scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and common dandruff. It also leaves your hair shiny and manageable. 

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo on Amazon

2 /10

SebaMed Anti Dandruff Shampoo
SebaMed Anti Dandruff Shampoo

SGD 14.85

This clinicallytested shampoo from SebaMed comes with piroctone olamine that helps relieve irritation caused due to dandruff. It also helps maintain a pH of 5.5 that is essential for healthy hair and scalp. The formula is soap-free and alkalifree.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop SebaMed Anti Dandruff shampoo on Amazon

3 /10

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

SGD 36.40

The active ingredient in this shampoo specifically aids in controlling flaking, scaling and itching. Along with killing the fungus that causes dandruff, it also cleans the scalp thoroughly. 

Image credit: Lazada

Shop Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo on Lazada

4 /10

Neutriderm Anti Dandruff Shampoo
Neutriderm Anti Dandruff Shampoo

SGD 17.95

The Neutriderm anti-dandruff shampoo helps remove excess sebum from the scalp along with removing dandruff flakes. It also soothes itchy scalps. This fast-acting formula is lightweight, non-greasy and safe for coloured and chemically treated hair. The product is vegan, parabenfree, sulphatefree and crueltyfree. 

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Neutriderm Anti Dandruff Shampoo on Amazon

5 /10

Bioderma Node DS+ Shampoo
Bioderma Node DS+ Shampoo

SGD 27.95

The Bioderma Node DS+ Shampoo is designed to cleanse the scalp effectively and helps delay the recurrence of flakes. This formula also has a creamy texture and light fragrance. 

Image credit: Lazada

Shop Bioderma Node DS+ Shampoo on Lazada

6 /10

Fixderma Cosmetic laboratories T-Shampoo
Fixderma Cosmetic laboratories T-Shampoo

SGD 38.05

This shampoo is ideal if you are affected by an itchy scalp and sensitive skin. It contains sodium shale oil sulfonate that helps alleviate itchiness and inflammation, along with reducing flaking and greasiness of the scalp. While salicylic acid in the shampoo helps remove excess oil, clears pores and reduces acne, tea tree oil prevents the chance of any infection and reduces inflammation and severity of acne. 

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Fixderma Shampoo on Amazon

7 /10

Selsun Blue Extra Strength ProX Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Selsun Blue Extra Strength ProX Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

SGD 12.05

This shampoo from Selsun powered with selenium sulfide, menthol and honey is ideal for treating and controlling dandruff. It helps clear flakes, relieves itching and delays the recurrence of dandruff. 

Image credit: Lazada

Shop Selsun Blue Extra Strength ProX Anti-Dandruff Shampoo on Lazada

8 /10

L'Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Dermo-Clarifier Shampoo
L'Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Dermo-Clarifier Shampoo

SGD 32

Free from silicones and alcohol, the L’Oréal Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Dermo-Clarifier Shampoo guarantees removing visible dandruff to 100 per cent and offers 72-hour dandruff protection. It is powered by dermatological actives like piroctane olamine that helps clarify the scalp.

Image credit: Lookfantastic

Shop L'Oréal Professionnel Scalp Advanced Anti-Dandruff Shampoo on Lookfantastic

9 /10

Biolage Scalppure Professional Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Biolage Scalppure Professional Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

SGD 70.53

Packed with the goodness of bergamot and piroctone olamine compounds, this shampoo also acts as a deep scalp treatment. It washes away dandruff and cleanses the scalp efficiently. The formula is also parabenfree.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Biolage Anti-Dandruff Shampoo on Amazon

10 /10

VICHY Dercos Antidandruff Sensitive Shampoo
VICHY Dercos Antidandruff Sensitive Shampoo

SGD 23.40

Powered by piroctone olamine and bisabolol, this shampoo starts working from the first use. The formula helps reduce hair fall due to breakage and stops the proliferation of Malassezia yeast on the scalp. It is paraben-free, sulfate free, hypoallergenic and is ideal for sensitive scalps.

Image credit: Lazada

Shop VICHY Dercos Antidandruff Sensitive Shampoo on Lazada

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image credit: Erick Larregui/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 

– Which shampoo is best for treating dandruff? 

Shampoos containing active ingredients like ketoconazole, selenium sulfide and zinc pyrithlone are ideal for tackling dandruff. 

– How do you treat dandruff? 

Mild cases of dandruff can be treated using specially formulated shampoos. If your condition is not manageable at home, you will need to consult a physician. 

– Do standard hair shampoos remove dandruff? 

Anti-dandruff shampoos can help eliminate dandruff better than standard shampoos. 

– Is coconut oil good for dandruff? 

Coconut oil can help moisturise the scalp well and keep your hair strands nourished. However, you should wash it off using a mild shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner. Excess oil on your scalp can cause dirt to accumulate and cause irritation. 

– What causes dandruff? 

Dandruff is primarily caused due to an overgrowth of Malassezia yeast on your scalp. 

dandruff remedies dandruff hair solution anti-dandruff shampoos
Amrutha Menon Palazhy

