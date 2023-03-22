The best hair scrubs for a clean scalp and rejuvenated hair

Sloughing off dead skin cells and impurities to let it breathe — exfoliating works miraculously for our skin’s health. It is an essential and unmissable part of a skin care routine and for that matter, even for our scalp and hair. Yes, our scalp is meant to be exfoliated too and it is a hair care step that you should not miss out on. And if you’re wondering about all the scalp exfoliation know-how, the answer lies in hair scrubs.

What is a hair scrub?

Just like a body or a face scrub, a hair scrub helps in exfoliating your scalp and makes for a quick shower add-on before shampoo and conditioner. Formulated with either chemical exfoliators (AHAs and BHAs), physical exfoliators (walnut shell granules, castor beads, coffee, sugar) or both along with other nourishing ingredients, hair scrubs ensure good scalp health and hair growth. Let’s understand how!

Benefits of using a hair scrub

Scrubbing your scalp cleanses it off from all the build-up, flakes, grim and excess oil and decongests the clogged hair follicles. This consequently promotes a happy and healthy scalp and hair from the roots to the tips. Using a hair scrub also rids you of dandruff and is especially beneficial for people who have a dry or oily scalp. When a shampoo falls short of deeply cleansing your scalp, a hair scrub comes to the rescue.

How to choose a hair scrub?

Much like a face or a body scrub, you should choose a scalp scrub as per your scalp type and relevant concerns. Also, look for other ingredients including coconut oil, tea tree, panthenol, clay, and charcoal that further enhance the efficacy of the scrub and improve your hair health. If your scalp is dry, itchy and tends to get flaky you can opt for a scrub like the Coco & Eve Deep Clean Scalp Scrub (Buy it for SGD 41.50 on Look Fantastic), which contains both chemical and physical exfoliating agents and moisturising ingredients to keep your scalp hydrated.

If you have an oily scalp, the Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub (Buy it for SGD 68.50 on Look Fantastic) can be a saviour as it not only detoxes oily and sensitive scalps but also rebalances and calms them.

How to use a hair scrub?

You should essentially use a hair scrub to exfoliate, once or twice a week depending upon your shampooing frequency and the use of styling products. Follow these steps to exfoliate your scalp:

1. Wet your hair properly and part it into sections.

2. Start applying the scrub on the scalp generously and massage for a few minutes in gentle circular motions using your fingertips or a massaging brush. Do not use your nails.

3. Rinse thoroughly with water and follow it up with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

4. In the case of a chemical exfoliant, simply apply it directly onto the wet scalp and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with water and shampoo and condition your hair like you normally do.

Here are some of the best hair scrubs to elevate your hair care routine