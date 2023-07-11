Beat the frizz with Dyson Supersonic’s new Flyaway Smoother attachment

Those who are even remotely interested in haircare would’ve heard of the Dyson Supersonic. The hairdryer – first launched in 2016 – took cues from the brand’s signature fans to be blade-less, a design so unconventional that it made people rethink the way they did something as simple as dry their hair. For those who want a little more out of this nifty device, Dyson has also just launched the Flyaway Smoother, a handy new attachment that promises to be your best friend in Singapore’s humidity.

Read on to find out how the device really fared.

Review: the Dyson Supersonic and Flyaway Smoother

Those who’ve tried the Dyson Supersonic would know that the hairdryer is one of the most innovative in the market right now. Powered by the small yet powerful Dyson digital motor V9 – which spins up to six times faster than your usual hair dryer motors – the device is perfectly designed to be balanced in the hand, while providing a powerful stream of air, courtesy of the Air Multiplier technology, that dries your hair efficiently.

But it does more than blow plenty of hot air (pardon the pun). There’s also the Intelligent Heat Control within that measures the air temperature over 40 times a second to ensure that the heat given out is of optimum temperature (i.e. it doesn’t fry your hair). If that sounds like a lot of technology to you, that’s because it is. Dyson reportedly spent almost 50 million pounds (approx. SGD 87 million) and four years of R&D to develop the Supersonic, and has over 250 patents pending for the technology used in it.

The difference between it and a regular hair dryer is quite noticeable when we tried it with long wet hair. What would usually take 15 minutes to completely blow dry only took five with the Supersonic, and our strands already looked noticeably less frizzy.

However, if you’re the sort who has hair that just cannot be contained in Singapore’s humidity, you’ll want to invest in the Flyaway Smoother. The latest attachment by Dyson combines two elements – the Smoothing mode and Flyaway mode – to give you more styling freedom. The round brush allows you to create a salon-worthy blowout at home, and is relatively easy to use. You’ll be able to ease most of your hair into a sleek look without minimal effort, and with enough practice it’s possible to produce soft waves or sleek, face-framing curls. It gets a bit tricky at the back though; and because of its unconventional shape can require you to twist around a bit to get every strand in place.

To set the look, or even just for a quick touch-up before heading out, slide the attachment to reveal the Flyaway mode. Like the Dyson Airwrap, it uses the Coanda effect to smoothen and dry the hair, while tucking in flyaways by using the differences in pressure from the airflow. We tried this on three separate occasions – once right after drying wet hair, once after a day out in the afternoon humidity, and once after a workout – and there was a noticeable improvement in how sleek and neater our hair was after.

Verdict

If you needed one less thing to worry about when venturing out into the humidity, the Dyson Supersonic and its new Flyaway Smoother attachment promises to be your BFF. The attachment comes free within boxes of the new Supersonic (SGD 699) purchased from 13 April 2023, but you can purchase it individually too if you own an older Supersonic.

To buy, learn more and experience the new devices, visit Dyson demo stores, or visit the website here.