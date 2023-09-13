Review: Is the new Shark Flexstyle hairstyling tool worth the investment?

As hashtags like ‘90s blowout’ and ‘AI hair’ continue to come in hot on the TikTok and Instagram, it’s no surprise that hair tools have seen quite the renaissance. More specifically, hair stylers, which have become the lazy girls’ ultimate hack to getting salon-worthy blowouts. Of the dozens that have sprouted up in the market, we’re turning the spotlight to the Shark FlexStyle, the latest to promise bouncy curls, flow waves, and frizz-free hair in Singapore.

Designed and launched by Shark Beauty, the all-in-one kit comes as a direct competitor to Dyson, who has already taken the world by storm with its Airwrap. The only question now, is whether the Flexstyle is any good, and whether it can hold true to its promise of frizz-free, beautifully styled hair all day, especially with Singapore’s humidity.

Read on for my thoughts on the Shark Flexstyle.

Review: Shark Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System

The multi-styling tool might have just landed in Singapore, but it’s already created quite a few waves (pun intended) around the world. By itself, the tool is a hairdryer, which you’ll get by simply sliding a latch by its back and rotating it by its axis. This creates a right angle in the device, which makes it quite easy to dry your hair with, just as you would with a regular hairdryer. A styling concentrator in the kit directs the air precisely to where you need it to.

But it doesn’t just dry; it also styles. Like many hairstylers, the kit sees a number a tools that have been designed for different hair styles, lengths, thickness, and textures in mind. This means that while you have plenty of options, you’re also paying for attachments you might not really need.

Nonetheless, you’ll find a versatile mix that might come in handy at some point, whether you’re into tight curls, loose waves, or straight hair. The Auto-Wrap Curlers are great for creating bouncy curls and that wavy mermaid hair look, using the Coanda technology to gently coerce your locks around its 25mm barrel. Unlike regular curling irons, the hairstyler isn’t scaldingly hot, which not only means a lower risk of those dreaded neck and hand burns, but also healthier hair overall. The device measures heat 1,000 times a second, ensuring that the air temperature is kept constant and never too hot. What’s interesting is that despite not burning with the temperature of the sun, it still creates curls quite quickly. These curls also lasted three-quarters of the day, which is a feat in itself considering the humidity here.

The other attachment that most will find extremely useful is Paddle Brush. Instead of having to wrestle with a hairdryer and hairbrush simultaneously, this two-in-one device straightens while drying the hair. Boar bristles are incorporated within to keep the hair healthy while distributing your hair oils evenly for shinier, frizz-free hair. During my trial, it took only 5 minutes to completely dry and style long, semi-dry hair, a massive improvement from my usual 15 minutes.

Those who want to nail the lusciously voluminous #90shair that’s trending on Instagram and TikTok will find the Oval Brush to be their best friend. Best used on semi-dry hair, the attachment smoothens while creating volume with large bends, leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout. Pro tip: For longer lasting volume, set your sections with curlers when still warm, and leave them in for a hour or two.

If you want to wear your curls loud and proud, reach for the Curl-Defining Diffuser. Unlike regular diffusers which have fixed prongs, this one comes with extendable ones so you can reach and lift your roots, even with the longest and curliest locks.

Three heat and airflow settings are available on the tool, but the extra Cool Shot feature here is worth mentioning, which provides a blast of cool air to set the hairstyle.

At just under 700 grams, the Shark Flexstyle is great for travelling with, and comes with a handy storage case that keeps your hairstyler and favourite attachments organised. If price has always been a concern for investing in a hairstyler, it’s worth mentioning here that it’s quite a lot cheaper than its competitor at SGD499. If you preferred curling barrels that are larger than 25mm, however, you might have a bit of waiting to do, as Shark Beauty hasn’t announced accessories and other attachments for Singapore yet.

Still, the Shark Flexstyle is extremely handy and value for money if you wanted to create hairstyles in a pinch, and’ll save you trips to the salon if you needed to get your hair done for special occasions. It’ll also save precious real estate on your vanity table because you’ll no longer need a separate hair tool for each style. Most of all, it’s idiot-proof to use (take it from someone who’s had a second-degree burn on her neck from a curling iron), so you’ll no longer have to settle for frizzy, wayward hair the next time you go out.