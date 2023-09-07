Rice water for hair: Benefits and how to use it in your haircare routine

Coveted worldwide, silky and luscious hair is a desire for many. Yet, extravagantly priced treatments and products often fall short. But what if the remedy for our hair concerns has been within our reach all along? Rice water, a longstanding haircare secret, has been cherished across Japan, China, and Southeast Asia for ages. Read on to find out about the benefits of rice water for hair growth, how to prepare it for your haircare routine, and the best products to buy.

The application of rice water for hair takes us back to Japan’s Heian period (794 to 1185 AD), where courtly ladies with floor-length hair attributed the beauty of their locks to daily rice water rinses. This historical ritual has revived in the modern world, gaining popularity after rapper Cardi B revealed she had turned to rice water during the pandemic to maintain her healthy hair. The fad has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm, with influencers and beauty enthusiasts embracing it.

While Korean beauty routines frequently highlight the advantages of using rice water for skin, its efficacy for hair is still a mystery. Today, we delve into the complete potential of rice water for hair health, discovering its advantages and mastering its application right from the convenience of your pantry.

What are the nutrients present in rice water?

The remaining liquid from rice soaking or cooking is primarily made up of starch, almost 75-80% of its content. This starchy liquid also serves as a reservoir for a variety of critical vitamins and minerals that are naturally contained in rice grains.

Amino acids

B vitamins

Vitamin E

Antioxidants

Minerals

Inositol – the hair rejuvenator

What are the benefits of using rice water for hair growth?

Smooth and shiny hair

Rice water is a moisture-locking miracle that revitalises dull and damaged hair. It gives your hair a glossy sheen by reducing split ends and regulating frizz. With frequent application, the proteins embedded in this liquid defend against breaking, ensuring not only shine but also freedom from frizz.

Stronger hair

The proteins and amino acids in the elixir help in keeping hair healthy. It reduces hair fall and breakage by strengthening sensitive strands, resulting in visibly stronger hair.

Detangles hair

Washing your hair with rice water acts as a natural conditioner. Its natural smoothening benefit allows a comb to slide through your hair more easily, and gently unravelling knots without causing damage.

Boosts hair growth

Rice water also has benefits for hair growth. It contains Inositol which is a sugar made in the body and found in foods that can penetrate damaged hair and repair and prevent it from further damage. This dynamic interaction improves the texture of the hair, strengthens the roots, and promotes healthy hair growth.

How to make rice water for hair?

Soaked rice water. (Image Credit: Freepik)

There are two fairly simple ways to prepare rice water for hair. Let’s dive into the processes.

Soaking:

Take ½ cup of rice

Rinse thoroughly

Place the rice in a clean bowl and add 2 cups of water

Leave it to soak for at least 30 minutes (You can also soak it overnight for fermentation)

Strain the water in a clean bowl or store it in a spray bottle

Refrigerate any leftover water for 4-5 days, but discard it if it develops an unpleasant odour

Boiling:

Take ½ cup of rice

Rinse thoroughly

Cook the rice with 2 cups of water

Strain the rice and take out the water in a clean bowl to use

How to prepare and use rice water for hair growth?

Post-shampoo:

You can replace your regular conditioner with rice water or use it in between shampooing and conditioning your hair. Here’s a breakdown of the steps.

Wash your hair with a shampoo

Rinse thoroughly with regular water

Gently towel dry the hair

Massage the rice water into the scalp and hair length

Leave it on for 20 minutes

Wash it off with normal water

And continue with your haircare routine

Pre-shampoo:

You can also use it as a pre-shampoo hair mask.

Wash your hair and scalp with the prepared liquid

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Follow it up with shampoo and conditioner

Are there any potential side effects?

This age-old beauty practice is popular in many Asian countries. While it does provide benefits, potential drawbacks include protein buildup, dry scalp, and unpleasant odours.

Consider incorporating a gentle clarifying shampoo for thorough washing to combat protein buildup. Also, keep the application time to a limit—remember to rinse after 15-20 minutes. Freshly soaked rice water is usually odourless. When using fermented rice water, however, essential oils can cover unpleasant odours. It is critical to avoid using rice water that is more than a week old and has a poor odour, as it can be harmful rather than beneficial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is rice water good for your hair?

Rice water has amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and Inositol that improve hair health and promote hair growth.

How do I use rice water for my hair?

You can wash your hair with rice water, and massage the scalp pre or post-shampoo and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Then rinse it off with lukewarm water and continue with your regular haircare routine.

How do you prepare rice water?

You can soak the rice in water for a few hours or cook the rice and strain the excess water.

Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change

(Hero and featured image credit: Liudmila Chernetska/Unsplash