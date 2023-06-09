Review: TK TrichoKare’s scalp treatment is the secret to beating hair loss early

Adulting is filled with many panicky moments, but few more so than the moment you give your hair a quick brush and suddenly notice how much hair are in the bristles.

I couldn’t unsee it after noticing. Every fallen hair strand on my bathroom floor that I’d once blithely ignored now sent my mind spiralling into visions of bald spots. Was this the beginning of my comb-over era? Was it time to start stashing cash for a high-quality wig?

Thankfully, common sense soon kicked in. I wasn’t balding yet at the ripe old age of 26 – but I might be at risk given the humid climate, work stress, and late nights I’ve been dealing with.

Which is what brought me to TK TrichoKare, one of Singapore’s leading hair and scalp treatment centres. With multiple awards and 19 years of experience under their belt, TrichoKare combines cutting-edge tech with premium European herbal hair remedies to treat hair and scalp conditions. For someone as clueless about the state of my scalp as myself, TK TrichoKare’s customised treatment approach sounded like the perfect solution. Here’s how it went, and what you can expect from the hair and scalp treatment too.

Getting an in-depth picture of scalp health

Every treatment session at TK TrichoKare begins with a personalised hair and scalp analysis by an in-house specialist. My hair and scalp specialist, Samantha, kicked off with a series of questions about my diet, stress levels, general health, and hair care routine — all of which would help her to form a holistic picture of my scalp health.

Next up was a scan of my scalp using TrichoScan — a device that could magnify the scalp up to 200 times and capture images on-screen. For the first time, I got a horrifying eyeful of the white flakes and oily gunk that were clogging up my roots and fuelling hair fall.

While not a sight for the faint-hearted, the scan threw up a few interesting insights. I always thought I had a dry scalp, but Samantha pointed out that my scalp was, in fact, oily — the sebum buildup revealed on-screen was testament to that. This wasn’t unusual, she explained, as most people living in a humid climate like Singapore’s often struggle to keep their scalp balanced.

Another eye-opening insight was that my hairline had more excess sebum, while the crown of my head was relatively clean — which explained the pesky hairline pimples that often popped up. She suggested that this might be caused by not cleansing my face all the way into my hairline, leading to a pore-clogging buildup of makeup.

A customised scalp purifying therapy

To restore my scalp’s sebum balance, Samantha put together a tailored Scalp Purifying Therapy, and the next step commenced under the capable hands of their friendly certified therapists.

The first order of business was to draw out all the gunk on my roots with a Hydrogen Mist (H2M) treatment. This involved gently pressing a suction tip against my scalp to suck up excess sebum, while delivering a cool mist of hydration.

My newly cleansed scalp was then treated to a customised European herbal scalp masque. Packed with detoxifying ingredients like green clay and lavender, the masque was specially formulated to clear out impurities and excess oil from my scalp.

While the masque was left in for 20 minutes to work its magic, I was left to unwind with a cup of rose tea — thoughtfully chosen for its hair growth-boosting properties.

Blending high-tech innovation and herbal remedies

Herbal hair remedies take centre stage in TK TrichoKare’s treatments, and all-natural ingredients shine through at every step of the way. Case in point: the typical hair wash was upgraded with TrichoKare’s Nourishing Bath, a proprietary shampoo designed to rebalance scalp oil levels.

It wasn’t hard to drift off into a relaxed trance, as my therapist scrubbed and massaged my scalp with revitalising ingredients like lactobacillus and Wasabica Japonica root extract. After a quick blow-dry, I got a heated cushion around my neck and another soothing shoulder massage — talk about the royal treatment.

But natural remedies aren’t the only MVPs of the treatment. When combined with cutting-edge technology, TK TrichoKare ensures maximum efficacy. To boost hair growth and reduce inflammation, my scalp was given a cooling spray with a customised MaxiKare Ampoule, using a nano-spray device to help the treatment permeate deeper into each follicle.

Finally, my session wrapped up with a few minutes of photodynamic therapy. This involved sitting under a ‘helmet’ of infrared light — a form of red light therapy known to activate hair regrowth and enhance blood circulation in the scalp. In other words: bye bye, bald nightmares.

The results

After the whole treatment — which lasted for almost two hours — it was time to see the results. Samantha performed a second scalp scan, and the glow-up was unmistakable. Not only had most of the white flakes vanished, my scalp looked way less red and inflamed.

This revitalised feeling didn’t wane post-treatment. Over the next few days, I noticed that my scalp felt less greasy than before, even in Singapore’s heat wave, and I was waking up to fewer hairs on my pillow. No doubt, more regular sessions would put a stop to my hair loss woes.

As far as scalp treatments go, this one has our vote for personalised pampering and expert insights. From hair loss to itchy scalp, TK TrichoKare’s certified trichologists are able to diagnose your specific woes and design a treatment suited to your scalp issues, which would in turn result in healthier and shinier hair.

(Hero and featured image credit: Nikola Topic/Unsplash; other images: Lifestyle Asia Singapore)