Le Labo gives lavender a surprisingly edgy twist with the new Lavande 31

There are flowers, and then there’s lavender. The aromatic botanical has been held in extremely high regard for centuries, thanks to its incredibly beautiful and calming scent, It is, however, also one that’s now associated with nighttime rituals, spas, and potpourri. In true Le Labo fashion however, its latest addition, the Lavande 31 manages to be incredibly modern, sexy, and surprisingly gritty.

Those familiar with Le Labo would know that the brand has a knack for reimagining botanicals. The Rose 31, for example, shuns the typical feminine profile of its namesake flower with perfectly balanced notes of spicy cumin, cedar, amber, and musky Gaiac wood. Like the Rose 31, the Lavande 31 smells nothing like the other fragrances out there that are inspired by the flower – or your grandmother’s bedroom, for that matter.

Beyond the familiar wafts of lavender from Provence – which are distilled using a vertical process for purity – you’ll get surprising bursts of bergamot and neroli. The freshness from these citruses are perfect for the day, again shedding the stereotypical notion that lavender is only good for the night. Base notes of musk, tonka, and amber lend Le Labo’s signature edge, grit, and warmth to the fragrance, making it an extremely wearable number from dawn till dusk – or dusk till dawn too, for that matter.

Le Labo just might have another cult classic on their hands with this one.

The Le Labo Lavande 31 is available in 1.5ml, 15ml, 50ml, 100ml, and 500ml, and can be purchased online here, or at Le Labo boutiques at Ngee Ann City, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and Changi Airport T2 Main.