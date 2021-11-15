Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > 20 best beauty advent calendars to countdown to Christmas 2021 with
Beauty & Grooming
15 Nov 2021 07:04 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
If there’s anything that we anticipate more than Christmas itself, it’s the countdown. 

And what better way to mark out the days leading to the big one, than an advent calendar. Sure you could have one filled with candy or chocolates (we’re not judging, the festive period is a perfectly reasonable excuse), but if you (or that special someone) is a beauty junkie, there really isn’t a bigger treat than a beauty advent calendar for 2021. 

These beauty advent calendars are a wonderful way of experiencing the best a brand has to offer, especially if you’re new and want to try various products without investing too much. Even if you’re already familiar with the brand, it’s hard to say no to travel-sized versions of your favourites, especially if you’re looking to leave the island for a well-deserved getaway. 

If you were looking to revamp you whole routine, the options from Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, and Harrods offer a myriads of brands, makeup, and skincare products, so you’re bound to find something you love. 

(Hero and featured image credits: Dior Beauty and Penhaligon’s)

Stoked for Christmas yet? Here are the best beauty advent calendars in 2021 to countdown to Christmas with:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Dior

1 /20

Dior

Designed in collaboration with London-based artist illustrator Alice Shirley, this whimsically beautiful advent calendar is an ode to the house’s iconic Paris boutique on 30 Avenue Montaigne, and is filled with 24 of the most magical deluxe miniatures. Expect signature perfumes, skincare, and makeup products within. As the brand so succinctly puts it, you can :treat yourself to a little of Dior every day to fill your December with magic and wonder right up until Christmas.”

Available exclusively at Dior Beauty boutiques.

Dior
Price
S$720
Diptyque

2 /20

Diptyque

This Selfridges exclusive is perfect for fans of the brand, especially since it’s filled with some of the brand’s most coveted  scented candles and fragrances — some even limited edition. Those who fancy a little TLC will also enjoy the rich body butters and polishes within. Besides, we can see that beautifully illustrated box doubling up as a jewellery organiser once the festivities are over.

Diptyque
Shop here
Huda Beauty

3 /20

Huda Beauty

Open this rose quartz lips-shaped box, and you’ll find 12 of Huda Beauty and sister brand Wishful’s best products within. There’s everything you’ll need for a night out with the girls, including a pair of falsies and under-eye masks, but we’re most excited about the full-sized Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Light, Haze Sand or Nude Rich.

 

 

Huda Beauty
Price
S$245
Shop here
Penhaligon's

4 /20

Penhaligon's

Could there be a bigger treat than a countdown with some of the loveliest fragrances ever made? Penhaligon’s continues to make Christmas an olfactory delight with its very own 24-day advent calendar, each filled with travel-friendly fragrances, candles, and useful everyday essentials like hand wash and lip balm. There are even Christmas charms for that tree you’ve dying to put up.

Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques and online.

Penhaligon's
Price
S$780
Shop here
Kiehl’s

5 /20

Kiehl’s

Designed in collaboration with French illustrator Marylou Faure, this advent calendar promises to put a smile on your face with 24 of the brand’s most iconic formulas, both in travel-friendly and full-sized packaging. Expect to be introduced to an apothecary-inspired world of cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturisers with this one.

Kiehl’s
Price
S$188.00
Shop here
La Mer

6 /20

La Mer

The “12 Magical Moments” World of La Mer Holiday Advent Calendar is truly a gift that keeps on giving. This luxurious box is not only a treat for the eyes, but also for the skin with 12 of its bestselling products. This means that at some point you will find the famous Creme de la Mer, Renewal Oil, and Eye Concentrate within.

La Mer
Price
S$815
Shop here
Liberty London

7 /20

Liberty London

Liberty London has not one, but two carefully curated beauty Advent calendars this year, both of which house the  department store’s bestsellers includes products from brands such as Olaplex, REN, Hair by Sam McKnight, and 111Skin. 25 products are to be found within the drawers of this illustrated packaging; one of them might even have a single Golden Ticket, which awards the winner £5,000 (approx. S$9,060) to spend at Liberty.

Liberty London
Price
S$455
Shop here
Lookfantastic

8 /20

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic’s advent calendar has been sold out for six years in a row for a reason. This year, the line-up includes skincare must-haves such as Shiseido’s Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, to makeup necessities like NARS’ Blush in Orgasm. Other products worth getting excited about here include ESPA’s Active Nutrient Clean & Green Detox Night Mask and Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser.

Lookfantastic
Price
S$160
Shop here
Selfridges

9 /20

Selfridges

Selfridges isn’t messing around with its beauty advent calendar this year; with treats that include Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Mascara, Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek, Pat McGrath’s Liquilust Divine Rose Lipstick, and Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream, there’s plenty of cult products worth looking forward to by the department store. Did we mention there’s a Le Labo fragrance too?

Selfridges
Price
S$340
Shop here
Net-A-Porter

10 /20

Net-A-Porter

If you’re already a fan of Net-a-Porter’s expert curation of beauty products and brands, this one’s for you. Here, expect a collection of 25 of the online store’s most coveted items, including Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink Essence, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lipstick, Oribe’s ‘Power Drops Color Preservation Booster, and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Lifting Serum.

Net-A-Porter
Price
Approx. S$440
Shop here
Yves Saint Laurent

11 /20

Yves Saint Laurent

This year’s beauty Advent calendar from Yves Saint Laurent includes 24 of YSL Beaute’s best-selling makeup, skincare, and fragrance products, with everything from luxurious lipsticks to mini perfumes in the mix. Look out for the Touche Éclat Blur Primer, Mascara Volume Effect Faux Cils The Curler, and the Pure Shots Light Up Serum.

Yves Saint Laurent
Price
Currently unavailable
Shop here
Harrods

12 /20

Harrods

This festive winter-themed box from luxury department store giant Harrods doesn’t disappoint. Inside, 25 products from leading brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross, NARS, Huda Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley, and Charlotte Tilbury can be had, some full-sized too to tide you over the new year. The total value of this advent calendar is said to be a whopping S$2,113 — now that’s a steal.

Harrods
Price
S$437
Shop here
Giorgio Armani

13 /20

Giorgio Armani

Housed in an iconic scarlet box, Giorgio Armani’s advent calendar is one for makeup and fragrance lovers. The holiday special not only contains star products such as the Lip Maestro Liquid lipstick and Eyes To Kill Midi mascara, but also perfumes like the Si Classic EDP and Acqua Di Gioia EDP.

Giorgio Armani
Price
S$405
Shop here
Clinique

14 /20

Clinique

Skincare enthusiasts will love this one. Chockfull of foaming cleansers, clarifying lotions, wash-off masks, and moisturisers, this 24-day advent calendar by Clinique promises to put a smile on anyone’s face. A selection of makeup products can also be found within.

Clinique
Price
S$241
Shop here
Clarins

15 /20

Clarins

If you know of someone who could do with a little pampering this festive season, look no further. This one by Clarins features 24 products that range from body tonics, scrubs, and rich moisturisers, to cleansing oils and micellar water. A 12-day calendar is also available.

Clarins
Price
S$169
Shop here
Charlotte Tilbury

16 /20

Charlotte Tilbury

This bejewelled advent calendar is a dream for makeup enthusiasts. Here, the 12 glitzy drawers open up to reveal full-size and minis of the brand’s makeup and skincare bestsellers, including an exclusive eyeshadow pencil in a new dreamy shade (hint: it’s one of her most iconic). You’ll also find a full-sized highlighter and matte lipstick within, alongside a travel-sized  serum, mascara, eyeliner, lip liner, and setting spray.

Charlotte Tilbury
Price
Approx. S$385
Shop here
Chanel

17 /20

Chanel

The first-ever advent calendar from Chanel sees a box is shaped like an enormous bottle of Chanel’s bestselling N°5 fragrance, and houses 27 of the brand’s most beloved products. Unlike most, this one is numbered from 5 to 31, and includes a limited-edition Rouge Allure lipstick in a new shade of red, as well as a bottle of  its most recognisable perfume, N°5.

Exclusively available at Chanel Beauty boutiques.

Chanel
Find a boutique
By Terry

18 /20

By Terry

This 24-day affair sees 14 makeup must-haves and 10 skincare essentials housed within a diamond-shaped box, and offers everything a makeup junkie would approve of, from lipsticks and liquid bronzers to eyeshadow sticks and mascara.

By Terry
Price
S$206.50
Shop here
Benefit

19 /20

Benefit

Twelve of the brand’s bestsellers are waiting to be discovered in this one. We’re talking brow gels, that famous Hoola bronzer, Roller Lash mascara, and Dandelion blusher-highlighter finishing powder — perfect for girls who can’t seem to get enough of eye makeup.

Benefit
Price
S$94
Shop here
Dr Barbara Sturm

20 /20

Dr Barbara Sturm

Inspired by her the advent calendars her mother used to make, Dr Barbara Sturm’s version is just a nourishing and luxurious, with 24 doors that open up to reveal a skincare surprise leading to Christmas. The products within — all Dr. Sturm’s favourites — come in both deluxe and miniature surprises, and are a great way of dipping your toes into the cult-favourite skincare brand.

Dr Barbara Sturm
Price
S$790
Shop here
Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style

