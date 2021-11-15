20 best beauty advent calendars to countdown to Christmas 2021 with

If there’s anything that we anticipate more than Christmas itself, it’s the countdown.

And what better way to mark out the days leading to the big one, than an advent calendar. Sure you could have one filled with candy or chocolates (we’re not judging, the festive period is a perfectly reasonable excuse), but if you (or that special someone) is a beauty junkie, there really isn’t a bigger treat than a beauty advent calendar for 2021.

These beauty advent calendars are a wonderful way of experiencing the best a brand has to offer, especially if you’re new and want to try various products without investing too much. Even if you’re already familiar with the brand, it’s hard to say no to travel-sized versions of your favourites, especially if you’re looking to leave the island for a well-deserved getaway.

If you were looking to revamp you whole routine, the options from Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, and Harrods offer a myriads of brands, makeup, and skincare products, so you’re bound to find something you love.

(Hero and featured image credits: Dior Beauty and Penhaligon’s)

Stoked for Christmas yet? Here are the best beauty advent calendars in 2021 to countdown to Christmas with: