20 best beauty advent calendars to countdown to Christmas 2021 with

If there’s anything that we anticipate more than Christmas itself, it’s the countdown.
And what better way to mark out the days leading to the big one, than an advent calendar. Sure you could have one filled with candy or chocolates (we’re not judging, the festive period is a perfectly reasonable excuse), but if you (or that special someone) is a beauty junkie, there really isn’t a bigger treat than a beauty advent calendar for 2021.
These beauty advent calendars are a wonderful way of experiencing the best a brand has to offer, especially if you’re new and want to try various products without investing too much. Even if you’re already familiar with the brand, it’s hard to say no to travel-sized versions of your favourites, especially if you’re looking to leave the island for a well-deserved getaway.
If you were looking to revamp you whole routine, the options from Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, and Harrods offer a myriads of brands, makeup, and skincare products, so you’re bound to find something you love.
Stoked for Christmas yet? Here are the best beauty advent calendars in 2021 to countdown to Christmas with:
Designed in collaboration with London-based artist illustrator Alice Shirley, this whimsically beautiful advent calendar is an ode to the house’s iconic Paris boutique on 30 Avenue Montaigne, and is filled with 24 of the most magical deluxe miniatures. Expect signature perfumes, skincare, and makeup products within. As the brand so succinctly puts it, you can :treat yourself to a little of Dior every day to fill your December with magic and wonder right up until Christmas.”
Available exclusively at Dior Beauty boutiques.
This Selfridges exclusive is perfect for fans of the brand, especially since it’s filled with some of the brand’s most coveted scented candles and fragrances — some even limited edition. Those who fancy a little TLC will also enjoy the rich body butters and polishes within. Besides, we can see that beautifully illustrated box doubling up as a jewellery organiser once the festivities are over.
Open this rose quartz lips-shaped box, and you’ll find 12 of Huda Beauty and sister brand Wishful’s best products within. There’s everything you’ll need for a night out with the girls, including a pair of falsies and under-eye masks, but we’re most excited about the full-sized Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Light, Haze Sand or Nude Rich.
Could there be a bigger treat than a countdown with some of the loveliest fragrances ever made? Penhaligon’s continues to make Christmas an olfactory delight with its very own 24-day advent calendar, each filled with travel-friendly fragrances, candles, and useful everyday essentials like hand wash and lip balm. There are even Christmas charms for that tree you’ve dying to put up.
Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques and online.
Designed in collaboration with French illustrator Marylou Faure, this advent calendar promises to put a smile on your face with 24 of the brand’s most iconic formulas, both in travel-friendly and full-sized packaging. Expect to be introduced to an apothecary-inspired world of cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturisers with this one.
The “12 Magical Moments” World of La Mer Holiday Advent Calendar is truly a gift that keeps on giving. This luxurious box is not only a treat for the eyes, but also for the skin with 12 of its bestselling products. This means that at some point you will find the famous Creme de la Mer, Renewal Oil, and Eye Concentrate within.
Liberty London has not one, but two carefully curated beauty Advent calendars this year, both of which house the department store’s bestsellers includes products from brands such as Olaplex, REN, Hair by Sam McKnight, and 111Skin. 25 products are to be found within the drawers of this illustrated packaging; one of them might even have a single Golden Ticket, which awards the winner £5,000 (approx. S$9,060) to spend at Liberty.
Lookfantastic’s advent calendar has been sold out for six years in a row for a reason. This year, the line-up includes skincare must-haves such as Shiseido’s Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, to makeup necessities like NARS’ Blush in Orgasm. Other products worth getting excited about here include ESPA’s Active Nutrient Clean & Green Detox Night Mask and Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser.
Selfridges isn’t messing around with its beauty advent calendar this year; with treats that include Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Mascara, Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek, Pat McGrath’s Liquilust Divine Rose Lipstick, and Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream, there’s plenty of cult products worth looking forward to by the department store. Did we mention there’s a Le Labo fragrance too?
If you’re already a fan of Net-a-Porter’s expert curation of beauty products and brands, this one’s for you. Here, expect a collection of 25 of the online store’s most coveted items, including Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink Essence, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lipstick, Oribe’s ‘Power Drops Color Preservation Booster, and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Lifting Serum.
This year’s beauty Advent calendar from Yves Saint Laurent includes 24 of YSL Beaute’s best-selling makeup, skincare, and fragrance products, with everything from luxurious lipsticks to mini perfumes in the mix. Look out for the Touche Éclat Blur Primer, Mascara Volume Effect Faux Cils The Curler, and the Pure Shots Light Up Serum.
This festive winter-themed box from luxury department store giant Harrods doesn’t disappoint. Inside, 25 products from leading brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross, NARS, Huda Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley, and Charlotte Tilbury can be had, some full-sized too to tide you over the new year. The total value of this advent calendar is said to be a whopping S$2,113 — now that’s a steal.
Housed in an iconic scarlet box, Giorgio Armani’s advent calendar is one for makeup and fragrance lovers. The holiday special not only contains star products such as the Lip Maestro Liquid lipstick and Eyes To Kill Midi mascara, but also perfumes like the Si Classic EDP and Acqua Di Gioia EDP.
Skincare enthusiasts will love this one. Chockfull of foaming cleansers, clarifying lotions, wash-off masks, and moisturisers, this 24-day advent calendar by Clinique promises to put a smile on anyone’s face. A selection of makeup products can also be found within.
If you know of someone who could do with a little pampering this festive season, look no further. This one by Clarins features 24 products that range from body tonics, scrubs, and rich moisturisers, to cleansing oils and micellar water. A 12-day calendar is also available.
This bejewelled advent calendar is a dream for makeup enthusiasts. Here, the 12 glitzy drawers open up to reveal full-size and minis of the brand’s makeup and skincare bestsellers, including an exclusive eyeshadow pencil in a new dreamy shade (hint: it’s one of her most iconic). You’ll also find a full-sized highlighter and matte lipstick within, alongside a travel-sized serum, mascara, eyeliner, lip liner, and setting spray.
The first-ever advent calendar from Chanel sees a box is shaped like an enormous bottle of Chanel’s bestselling N°5 fragrance, and houses 27 of the brand’s most beloved products. Unlike most, this one is numbered from 5 to 31, and includes a limited-edition Rouge Allure lipstick in a new shade of red, as well as a bottle of its most recognisable perfume, N°5.
Exclusively available at Chanel Beauty boutiques.
Inspired by her the advent calendars her mother used to make, Dr Barbara Sturm’s version is just a nourishing and luxurious, with 24 doors that open up to reveal a skincare surprise leading to Christmas. The products within — all Dr. Sturm’s favourites — come in both deluxe and miniature surprises, and are a great way of dipping your toes into the cult-favourite skincare brand.