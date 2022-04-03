No scrubs: 5 best body exfoliators to renew your skin

No matter how extensive or quick and easy your skincare routine is, it isn’t complete without some form of exfoliation. In an earlier article, we explored chemical exfoliation, and how it helps clear out your pores, but the benefits of regular exfoliating go beyond that. No we talk about the best body exfoliators to renew your skin.
Exfoliation helps slough off the dead skin layer at the top of your dermis, renewing your skin and alleviating dullness. It boost circulation, cleans out the gunk, and helps your complexion look healthy. If you’ve already introduced a facial exfoliant into your routine, whether physical or chemical, it’s time to move on to body exfoliators.
While the skin on your face and your body may differ, your body does accumulate the same, if not more dead skin. It doesn’t take getting to lizard level to realise that. Introducing a body exfoliator into your bath time each week is a therapeutic way to get your skin feeling baby smooth, while getting rid of itchy razor bumps or the potential for ingrown hairs after a shave.
We’ve curated a list of the 5 best body exfoliators to get you started.
Coffee scrubs have been getting tons of hype over the past couple of years. This one from homegrown skincare label, Mandy T, seals the deal for us. It smells like a rich cup of morning coffee, and helps reinvigorate your skin with the caffeine from the Arabic coffee granules. You’ve got coconut flakes to scrub and nourish your skin, cinnamon to improve blood circulation, and grapeseed oil to hydrate your skin. Massage into your body for a minute and wash it off to feel like velvet.
S$45.90. Available at Mandy T.
This body lotion from Paula’s Choice doubles up as an all-over chemical exfoliant. It has 10% glycolic acid, which helps to chemically exfoliate your skin. This low-pH moisturiser is great for reducing the appearance of scars, and improving rough skin. It’s also got no fragrance, and is rich in antioxidants for anti-ageing benefits.
S$45. Available at Paula’s Choice.
Some people just love floral scents, and if you’re one of them, bag this rose scrub. It’s an organic body exfoliator made with sugar, parkii butter, and smells like a rose garden in bloom. You’ve got citric acid in the mix to brighten your skin too, helping reduce the appearance of sun damage, scars, or an uneven skin tone.
S$39. Available at Sephora.
Fresh’s brown sugar range is the mother of all exfoliators. This all-natural formulation is a nourishing, hydrating scrub that gently removes dry patches of skin. Brown sugar is a natural humectant, which means it locks in the moisture beneath your skin’s surface for a longer period. Ginseng root extract and peppermint also invigorate the skin, making you feel fresh (pun unintended) after a use.
S$65. Available at Sephora.
Those into skincare that smells like a spa should get this Aesop scrub. Bamboo shoot particles form a natural pumice, while botanical oils like bergamot and citrus help nourish and infuse your skin with nutrients. Use twice a week with a sponge or a washcloth to really reap the best results.
S$51. Available at Aesop.