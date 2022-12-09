The best festive beauty specials to pamper everyone with this Christmas

It may not be Christmas just yet but it already feels like the most wonderful time of the year.

Now that the gift exchanges and festive parties have kicked into full gear, what better time to invest in some good skincare, makeup, hair, and fragrance products than with these specially curated festive beauty kits for the holiday season.

Besides being conveniently bundled into stunning kits (skip the gift wrapping!), these beauty kits are also value for money — perfect for stocking up your personal stash. Plus, if you’ve always been curious about trying out a brand or product, the thoughtfully put-together products (often bestsellers in smaller sizes) makes it an easier investment. The festive period is, after all, also about self-love.

From SK-II’s eye-catching PITERA Essence bottle and NARS cheeky three-way special to Oribe’s beautiful and collectible packaging, here are the best festive beauty specials to cop for you and your loved ones this year.

Make Christmas extra special with these festive beauty specials: