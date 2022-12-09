The best festive beauty specials to pamper everyone with this Christmas

It may not be Christmas just yet but it already feels like the most wonderful time of the year.
Now that the gift exchanges and festive parties have kicked into full gear, what better time to invest in some good skincare, makeup, hair, and fragrance products than with these specially curated festive beauty kits for the holiday season.
Besides being conveniently bundled into stunning kits (skip the gift wrapping!), these beauty kits are also value for money — perfect for stocking up your personal stash. Plus, if you’ve always been curious about trying out a brand or product, the thoughtfully put-together products (often bestsellers in smaller sizes) makes it an easier investment. The festive period is, after all, also about self-love.
From SK-II’s eye-catching PITERA Essence bottle and NARS cheeky three-way special to Oribe’s beautiful and collectible packaging, here are the best festive beauty specials to cop for you and your loved ones this year.
Make Christmas extra special with these festive beauty specials:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- SK-II’s HyperFestive Kit
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Kit
- Ultra Violette Glow and Go Trio
- Diptyque Carousel and Berries (Baies) Set - Limited Edition
- The Body Shop Rich & Creamy Avocado Big Gift
- NARS Orgasm Triple Threat Cheek & Lip Set
- Oribe Signature Experience Collection
- Dr. Dennis Gross Plump It Up Kit
- Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Collection
- Origins Mega Mushroom Magic
- Dermalogica The Brighter Skin Set
1 /11
Chances are you know someone who’s a fan of SK-II’s PITERA™ Essence (yes, including you), so what better way to spread the festive cheer than with very appropriately coloured bottles of this cult favourite staple, now decked out in neon shades of red and green as a bold celebration of self-expression. Expect the same loved essence within, which contains over 50 micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and natural acids to visibly soften texture, reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, and enhance the skin’s radiance.
Available at all SK-II counters, SK-II’s official store on LazMall, and Sephora.
Universally flattering and immensely hydrating, it’s little wonder that Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lip products have become one of the most loved amongst makeup fiends. This handy kit offers the Lip Cheat lip liner, Matte Revolution, Collagen Lip Bath and Charlotte’s Jewel Lips in the iconic shade so your puckers are always primed for any festive party.
Available at Sephora.sg and at Sephora (ION, Ngee Ann City, West Gate, Raffles City, Marina Bay Sands, Vivocity, Tampines, Plaza Singapura).
This travel set is the perfect gift for the friend whose idea of fun is roasting in the sun all day. Comprising the brand’s popular Queen Screen SPF 50+, Extreme Screen SPF 50+, and limited edition Sheen Screen SPF 50+ in a gift-ready box, the set is perfect for top-to-toe protection from the sun. Pick one up for yourself while you’re at it – you’ll need it if you want to look fresh in 2023 too.
Available exclusively on the Sephora e-store and in-stores.
Know someone who’s obsessed with Baies? So do we, which is why this set by Diptyque is extra special. The bougie candle that’s taken the world by storm now comes with a beautiful golden carousel with charms that attach to the top of the jar, creating a mesmerising dance of light and shadow when the candle is lit. The heat from the candle gently rotates the carousel, setting the mood for any space it’s in.
Available at Diptyque boutiques at Raffles City, Ngee Ann City, TANGS @ TANGS Plaza, Takashimaya S.C, escentials Paragon, and online at escentials.com.
Know someone who can’t get enough of avocado? Let them take their obsession to the next level with this adorable festive kit, a glorious mix of the beauty brand’s most indulgent and soothing avocado products. The set consists of a Shower Cream, Body Butter, and Cream Body Scrub, all packaged within a handy pouch – perfect for those who travel frequently and/or suffer from dry skin.
Available at The Body Shop stores islandwide.
Talk about a three-way you won’t forget. Everyone’s favourite blush is making its festive rounds this season, only now accompanied by a multi-purpose stick of the same colour, so you can also deck the iconic shade on your eyes, lips, and body. For an extra glow, swipe on the Afterglow Lip Balm (also in Orgasm, of course), and you’ll be good to go for the evening.
Available at Sephora.
7 /11
Could there be a better gift than having a good hair day, every single day? This year, Oribe takes on the festive season the best way it knows how – by curating haircare gift sets that’ll leave your recipient looking and feeling their best. For a fool-proof option, go for the Signature Experience Collection, which contains classics like the Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, Côte d’azar Revitalising Body Wash and Restorative Body Crème. Housed in an eye-catching box, which was designed in collaboration with modern Japanese artist Kohei Kyomori, the beautiful kit makes for the perfect and most effortless gift for loved ones.
Available at Oribe salons islandwide.
For glowing skin from the inside out, Dr. Dennis Gross’ Plump It Up Kit sees bestsellers like the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser, and a full-sized jar of Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion. The oil-free formulas effectively hydrate parched skin – especially if you’re in an air-conditioned room all day – and evens out fine lines, skin tone, and texture.
Available exclusively at Sephora’s e-store and in stores.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a person who didn’t like this fragrance. One of Jo Malone’s most iconic scents now come in a nifty kit that includes a Body & Hand Wash, Body Crème, and Cologne, so you can layer the scent from top to toe for a long-lasting finish. Expect the freshness of just-ripe pears, delicate floral notes of white freesias and the warmth of amber, patchouli, and woods with this one.
Available at Jo Malone boutiques, Jo Malone’s Christmas pop-ups at Paragon Mall Atrium 2 (now till 27 Dec) and Ngee Ann City B2 (13 – 26 Dec), online at jomalone.com.sg, and on the LazMall Flagship store.
10 /11
If you loved Origins’ top selling Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion, you’ll love this handy festive set. Containing a trio of products from the same line, including the Advanced Face Serum and Fortifying Emulsion, the set is perfect for those who have sensitised or irritated sensitive skin.
Available at Sephora’s e-store, iSHOP CHANGI’s e-store, Origins Official LazMall Flagship e-store on Lazada, BHG Singapore’s e-store, Metro’s e-store and Tang’s e-store as well as selected stores.
Start the new year with a new glow with this antioxidant-rich set. The complete BioLumin-C routine – which comprises a serum, eye serum, and gel moisturizer – promises to deliver three times more brightening power, and will leave your skin beaming even before 2023 rolls around.
Available on Dermalogica’s e-store.