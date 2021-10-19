These lengthening and volumising mascaras are great alternatives to lash extensions

You’d be lying if you said that you’ve never considered eyelash extensions at least once in your life.

The promise of waking up to long, fluttery, and perfectly curled lashes makes the procedure extremely tempting, and while there are pros, there’s no denying that there are also inconveniences that comes with it.

For one, it requires incredible patience, and god knows not all of us have been blessed with this trait. Simple actions like washing your face and applying and removing eye makeup becomes way more complicated than it should be, not to mention the possibility of yanking your own lashes out with the fake ones.

For those who can’t deal with the hassle but want to move out of stumpy lash territory, there’s always the good ol’ fashioned way: High-performance mascaras. The only problem then is choosing the right one — that is with the holy trinity of lengthening, volumising, and separating — out of the hundreds that are flooding stores and websites today.

A few tips though before you dive into the list; those with shorter Asian lashes should look out for mascaras with smaller brush applicators to make it easier to get to those tiny lashes at the inner and outer corners of the eye. Always apply your mascara in a zig-zag motion from as close to the roots as possible, and have a separate spool to remove excess product from your lashes (instead of using your grimy fingers) if you overdo it. If you have stubborn, stick-straight lashes, using an eyelash curler before application lends an extra lift too.

From Gucci and Chanel to Pat McGrath, here are the best mascaras in the market today to replace your eyelash extensions with.

(Hero and featured images: Pat McGrath)