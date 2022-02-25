Our favourite lip oils to nourish your pout

Those of us prone to dry and chapped lips will understand the struggle when it comes to finding a lip ointment that will absolve our woes. Balms are usually the go-to, but lip oils are where you ought to look if you’ve got a chronically malnourished pout, for the latter category is doubly-rich and built to repair.

Lip oils don’t just earn a place in your makeup bag on a day-to-day basis, but they’re especially resilient come winter vacations — the last thing you want in single-digit temperatures is to deal with cracked lips, so heavy-duty hydration is a must.

Beyond just the ability to nourish, lip oils, despite its name, can have a lightweight formula, feeling more like a gloss than a douse of petroleum jelly on your mouth. Brands these days also make lip oils with tints, so you can wear them with a full makeup look, or for a pop of colour on no-makeup-makeup days.

We’re done espousing the virtues of lips oils. It’s time you try it out for yourself by buying the best lip oils.

(Hero and featured image credit: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels)