Our favourite lip oils to nourish your pout

Those of us prone to dry and chapped lips will understand the struggle when it comes to finding a lip ointment that will absolve our woes. Balms are usually the go-to, but lip oils are where you ought to look if you’ve got a chronically malnourished pout, for the latter category is doubly-rich and built to repair.
Lip oils don’t just earn a place in your makeup bag on a day-to-day basis, but they’re especially resilient come winter vacations — the last thing you want in single-digit temperatures is to deal with cracked lips, so heavy-duty hydration is a must.
Beyond just the ability to nourish, lip oils, despite its name, can have a lightweight formula, feeling more like a gloss than a douse of petroleum jelly on your mouth. Brands these days also make lip oils with tints, so you can wear them with a full makeup look, or for a pop of colour on no-makeup-makeup days.
We’re done espousing the virtues of lips oils. It’s time you try it out for yourself by buying the best lip oils.
(Hero and featured image credit: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil
- Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil
- Dior Lip Glow Oil
- Hourglass No.28 Lip Treatment Oil
- Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss
- Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Oil
- Coola Classic Liplux Organic Hydrating Lip Oil Sunscreen SPF 30
- Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
- Ciaté London Lychee & Acai Burst Conditioning Lip Oil
- ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
- Versed Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil
- Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm
- Milk Makeup Glow Oil Lip + Cheek
Clarins’ lightweight lip oil is so lightweight, you feel like it’s barely there. Fortified with plant-based active ingredients like jojoba and hazelnut oils, this is a lip saver in a tube. Available in seven hues, including a peppermint blue that applies completely sheer on the lips.
Christian Louboutin Beauty is renowned for its lipsticks, but they have a lip oil that gives the market a run for its money. If you’re looking for a lip oil that hydrates and offers intense colour payoff, then the Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil is the one for you. Available in the brand’s signature red hue, this lip oil can also double as a cheek tint that gives a glossy look.
3 /14
Dior has hinted to an upcoming product that has us steeped in Diormania — the Lip Glow Oil. Made with cherry oil, this product offers a seriously high-shine finish and such lasting comfort, your lips feel instantly renewed with one application. Expect five shades to pick from, all infused with a mint-vanilla scent that makes you feel like you’re wearing candy in the best way possible.
Hourglass’ signature lip oil is designed with anti-ageing properties to take nourishment a step beyond. Formulated with botanicals and actives, this lip oil, not just moisturises but helps reduce fine lines while it softens and plumps the lips over time. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy applying your lip product on with a 24-karat gold plated tip? We can’t argue with that.
5 /14
Give your lips a luscious and plump look with the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss. The combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides, evening primrose oil, avocado oil, konjac root and shea butter makes this lip oil unique.
So, how exactly do you get the luscious and plump lips with this product? The hyaluronic acid helps in hydrating your lips, while the presence of peptides makes your lips plumper.
Along with this, the konjac root in it shields your lips against any stressors in the external environment, avocado oil provides the moisturising effects, and shea butter smoothes your lips. Enjoy the perks of a lip treatment and flaunt juicy coloured glossy lips with this one.
Incorporate the powerful benefits of passion fruit for your lips with the Burt’s Bees Hydrating Lip Oil. This product comes with a 100% natural formula of passion fruit, natural fatty acids, oils and contains no parabens, SLS, phthalates and petrolatum.
The goodness of passion fruits, natural fatty acids, and oils provide moisturisation and nourishment for at least 8 hours without a sticky feel. Say no to dryness and get to experience smooth and soft lips in no time with the Burt’s Bees lip oil.
Have a day out in the sun? Then you have to get this lip oil that comes with SPF 30. Along with the sunscreen benefit against UVA-UVB rays, it contains camellia and jojoba oil that nourish your lips and vitamins like vitamin E gives the hydrating effect.
Pamper your lips with a night care routine with Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum. Witness the richness of camellia, rose, and lavender oils, nourishing hydrating elements and enjoy the twin benefit of serum and treatment oil with this product. Grab and use this lip oil serum today to treat lips and forget about dry lips and ageing troubles.
As the name suggests, this product indeed is an elixir for your lips. It serves as a deeply nourishing conditioner that gives a glossy effect during the daytime and works as a lip mask for nighttime.
The Sqisandryl in the product makes your lips smooth, plump, giving a defined look and extracts of Swertian Leaf minimises the dryness. In addition to this, moisturising ingredients like extracts of alpine rose, snow lotus and resurrection leaf used further provide hydration.
The added hyaluronic acid gives that extra hydration effect, leaving a glossy tint. This product comes in three shades- transparent, a rosy tint, and a berry pink tint.
Treat your lips with the goodness of lychee and acai at once with this lip oil. The added plant oil extracts further make your lips healthy, nourished, and hydrated with zero sticky feels. And the best part is, it is a vegan product.
The star ingredients that make this one special are hyaluronic acid which gives instant long-lasting hydration and meadowfoam seed oil that helps retain the moisture. Also extracts of the sea succulent Salicornia herbacea further provides hydration to your lips.
Are you looking for more reasons to decide on this product? Well, the ILIA Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil is a vegan, cruelty-free product containing no parabens, silicones and nanoparticles and is gluten-free. Get your lips moist and add a glossy finish to it with this one.
The Versed Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil is the new age lip balm that gives you zero chances of chapped lips. The mixture of jojoba, camellia, sesame and sunflower seed oils, and vitamin E is what sets it apart from the other lip oils out there. On application, your lips will retain a sheer tint from the oil but won’t feel heavy. The bonus point here, it is free from parabens, silicones and sulphates.
Get soft, pigmented and cushioned lips with this gel-oil-based liquid lip balm by Westman Atelier.
The incredible benefits of organic jojoba, almond and argan oil give the hydrating effect. The addition of shea butter provides nourishment and seed oil that gives a cushiony feel to your lips, leaving a pigmented sheer tint. Also, this product has no silicones, no PEGS, no phthalates, no mineral oil and is paraben free and cruelty-free.
The Milk Makeup Glow Oil Lip + Cheek is a must-have product for those who love to have a shimmery tint on their cheeks and lips. It hydrates your lips, leaving a lovely shade and works as a blush for your cheeks as well.
The key ingredient here is the rice bran oil that mainly helps hydrate your lips and provides the healing benefits of antioxidants. It is a vegan and cruelty-free product, free from all harmful chemical ingredients such as parabens, SLS, mineral oils, etc.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the benefits of using lip oils?
The most obvious benefit of using lip oil is that it provides deep moisturisation as it gets absorbed easily, nourishing the skin underneath your lips for a long time. At the same time, lip oils work as an excellent lip gloss without feeling sticky and they come in different shades. Moreover, unlike lip balms, you can also use lip oil in your makeup routine.
What to consider while choosing lip oils?
Few things to consider while choosing lip oils:
- It should be free from harmful and synthetic ingredients such as parabens, SLS, mineral oils, phthalates, etc.
- Make sure it contains the naturally derived ingredients known to hydrate and nourish your lips.
How to use lip oils?
You can use lip oils both in your day and night care routine.
Daytime routine
- Apply it simply over your naked lips. Your skin will absorb the oil in, and voila, you will get luscious and naturally tinted lips.
- Apply it over your favourite shade of lipstick for that added glossy shine.
Nighttime routine
Apply an appropriate amount of lip oil before sleeping and let it soak in and keep your lips hydrated. See the magic happen for your lips the next morning.
Which oils are available in lip gloss?
The commonly available oils in lip gloss are olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil and other essential oils.
What is the difference between lip oil & lip gloss?
Lip oil is thinner in texture. So, it seeps into your skin easily, nourishing and hydrating your lips to enhance their beauty. In contrast, lip gloss has a bit of a sticky texture and no or less nourishing benefits for your lips. Lip oils provide a natural tint to your lips that wear off sooner than lip gloss.
Does oil make lips dark?
No, oils don’t make your lips dark. The use of good quality lip oils containing hydrating ingredients like olive oil, almond oil, jojoba oil and other essential oil protects your lips against harmful sun rays, boosts blood circulation, and gets the required nourishment making your lips healthy and working as a skin lightening agent.