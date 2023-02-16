8 makeup brush cleaners that will leave your tools squeaky clean

It’s time to clean your makeup brushes and sponges. As much as we enjoy recreating our favourite makeup artists’ looks, there is also the added effort required to keep our tools spotless after each use. Using one of the best makeup brush cleaners can help to simplify the process. Continue reading to see our edit of the best makeup cleaners.

Did you know that your makeup brushes and sponges should be cleaned at least once a week? Experts advise us to clean our tools on a regular basis to prevent bacteria buildup, which can cause breakouts. It is also believed that the cleaner the brushes, especially base-makeup tools like sponges and foundation brushes, the better they will work on your face and help you achieve a smooth canvas.

How to properly clean your makeup brushes and sponges

Here are a few pro tips for getting your brush squeaky clean and getting the most out of your makeup brush cleaner. When rinsing your brushes, make sure to hold them down to prevent water from getting into the ferrule (the metal section at the base of the bristles). If this part becomes damp, you may notice shedding strands. After thoroughly cleaning your brushes and sponges, gently squeeze out excess moisture with a clean towel before re-forming the bristles into their initial condition and allowing them to air-dry – the effective approach is to hang them off the edge of a counter.

If you’re looking for a deep clean after going too long between washes or just a quick weekly cleanse, we’ve got you covered. Check out our edit of the best makeup brush cleaners.

What to look for when purchasing a makeup brush cleaner

Easy to use

Ideally, you’ll have enough time in front of the sink to thoroughly clean. But for those times when you don’t, an air-drying spray cleaner is a great option. Choose a brush cleaner based on your daily habits and beauty routines, as well as how often you’re in a position to do a thorough cleaning with a sink and running water.

Gentle formula

Your makeup brushes should last for years if properly cared for. Since it is important to wash your brushes on a regular basis, you should opt for a gentle formula that will not damage the bristles.

Solvents

While you don’t want to use harsh chemicals that will cause your brushes to lose bristles quickly, a cleaner should contain some type of solvent to help break down any product buildup. You can even pick one that does not require any water at all.

Best makeup brush cleaners

