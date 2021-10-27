The best matte lipsticks in the market you must get your hands on

The best thing about matte lipsticks is that they make your lips look plump, have a feathery light feel, and simply give a gorgeous effect. Matte lipsticks have been an all-time favourite among women worldwide and are widely available on many sites, in many colours, and numerous brands.

A matte lips look goes back as far as the 1930s. The preferred shades may have varied, but the matte finishes were always in style. However, only a few years ago did this trend gain some recognition, and it is not going anywhere. The reason why it has been a favourite of women for so long is that they are suitable for all occasions and locations, from college to office to parties.

The advantages of matte lipsticks are that they can be very hydrating for your lips, glide on them like a lip gloss, and do not even settle within the lines! If you are looking for some puckered lip, the matte-finished ones are your way to go.

So if you are looking to find the best matte lipsticks in the market right now, here are 15 of them, from drugstore treasures to extravagant and splurge-worthy finds.

(Main image: Free Creative Stuff/Pexels; Featured image : Ankush Dawar/Pexels)