The best matte lipsticks in the market you must get your hands on

The best thing about matte lipsticks is that they make your lips look plump, have a feathery light feel, and simply give a gorgeous effect. Matte lipsticks have been an all-time favourite among women worldwide and are widely available on many sites, in many colours, and numerous brands.
A matte lips look goes back as far as the 1930s. The preferred shades may have varied, but the matte finishes were always in style. However, only a few years ago did this trend gain some recognition, and it is not going anywhere. The reason why it has been a favourite of women for so long is that they are suitable for all occasions and locations, from college to office to parties.
The advantages of matte lipsticks are that they can be very hydrating for your lips, glide on them like a lip gloss, and do not even settle within the lines! If you are looking for some puckered lip, the matte-finished ones are your way to go.
So if you are looking to find the best matte lipsticks in the market right now, here are 15 of them, from drugstore treasures to extravagant and splurge-worthy finds.
(Main image: Free Creative Stuff/Pexels; Featured image : Ankush Dawar/Pexels)
This matte lipstick has an incredibly soft matte finish, is ultra-lightweight and is very easy to apply. It glides effortlessly on your lips and leaves a highly pigmented and smooth look. This oil-in-water formula hydrates your lips, keeps the base breathable, and promises to last up to 24 hours. It comes in a variety of bold shades which do not smudge, flake, or dry out.
This liquid matte lipstick by L’oreal Paris is quite famous globally, available in drugstores, comes in multiple shade range, and does not go too heavy on your pockets either!
This 4.7 ml bottle is the next best matte lipstick that you can add to your makeup kit if you have not already. The Doucce Lovestruck Matte Liquid Lipstick’s creamy formula glides on like a lip gloss but instantly dries up to give a beautiful matte finish and amplifies your lips.
This liquid matte lipstick has a precision applicator that gives you better control, lets you define and fill up your lips comfortably, and provides you with the best pout in the crowd. The liquid lipstick is available in numerous gorgeous shades, suitable for all skin tones. They are all transfer-proof, lightweight, and will not fade away quickly.
One of the splurge-worthy finds, this matte lipstick by By Terry has a rich and ultimate pigmented formula that promises the best colour payoff with just one swatch. The liquid matte lip formula does not dry out the lips and instead hydrates and nourishes them.
This matte lipstick is totally worth its price with its flake and crease-resistant formula, making your lips look fresh and plump throughout the day.
This matte lipstick is inspired by the Parisians and has a velvety touch to it, giving your lips a sophisticated and glamorous yet playful vibe. It is smudge-proof and can indeed survive through a 5-course meal.
This Maybelline superstay matte ink liquid lipstick is not just a favourite in the best matte lipstick category but also the most long-lasting lipstick category. The Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick is by far one of the best matte lipsticks in the market and a personal favourite too!
The doe foot applicator is creatively curated to give you excellent control of it and outline your lips in the best way possible. The matte formula is highly pigmented and incredibly long-lasting through anything and everything you can think of! It is comfortable, smooth, and available in several colours to match every skin tone.
One of the most popular and oldest brands of the 90s, Revlon lipsticks are sure to give you excellent results. To give your lips a pop of colour, get yourself this lustrous matte lipstick by Revlon.
A velvety smooth finish, these liquid lipsticks are formulated with micro-fine pigments that leave a high impact colour on the base that is bold, creamy, bright, and non-cakey. It moisturises your lips and is moderately priced.
The Diego Dalla liquid lipsticks stay unparalleled and has the ultimate next-generation formula. The stunning matte finish of this lipstick is unique and has a creamy texture and feel on your lips.
This velvety-smooth liquid is infused with active ingredients to keep your lips healthy, plump, fuller, and intensely pigmented. It gives full coverage and is non-sticky, with an outstanding appearance and excellent comfort on application.
Another pocket-friendly option, the Honest Beauty Lip Crayon Demi Matte by actor-turned- businesswoman Jessica Alba is here to meet your matte lipstick needs. One of the most accessible and most convenient lip colours to use, this one is available in various colours, from bare to berry, and is infused with the goodness of jojoba oil, shea butter and murumuru butter to elevate the hydration in your lips and make them soft and supple. These ingredients condition the lips against dryness, and the lip crayon has a finish somewhere between matte and mildly glossy.
One of the most popular brands in France, Chantecaille’s Lip Definer is a combination of luxury and comfort, coming together in the form of a crayon. This lip definer matte lipstick is essential for a finely contoured look, full coverage and beautiful definition.
This long wear, water-resistant lip colour is intensely pigmented, smudge-proof, and you can easily apply it either as a liner around your favourite lip gloss or lipstick or wear it alone as a lip crayon. It glides easily and gives a rich colour.
This product is what the name says it to be. A powder puff lip cream, this lip cream by Nyx Professional has a unique mousse-like formula that feels eminently soft on your lips while applying and has a powdery smooth matte finish.
It has a soft cushion applicator that is gentle on your lips and diffuses the lip colour quickly and effortlessly. It is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free and available in a range of colours to suit every skin tone.
The Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek pencil works like a lip balm. As the name says, this matte lip pencil is available in different shades of tamed nude and can also be used as a blush! Enriched with antioxidants such as vitamin E, the Nudestix lip pencil aims to keep your lips healthy, hydrated, crack-free, soft and smooth. It slides like butter and has a long staying power.
This 3-in-1 pigment works on your lips, cheeks, as well as your eyes. The trendiest colour among all of the Ilia Color Haze Multi-Matte Pigments is the flattering dusty mauve. It has cool undertones that compliment light skin tones.
This pigment has a creamy texture and can work both as an intense pigment and a subtle wash of colour on the lips. It is infused with various natural ingredients such as linseed oil, smoother skin, coconut oil for conditioning and softening, and jojoba oil for skin repair and moisture sealing. The pigment dries down to give your lips a natural matte finish.
Priced to be a steal deal, this lipstick trio by the MAC Powder Kiss collection is one of the best-selling matte lipsticks at the moment. To give your lips a weightless pop of colour and blurred matte effect, get yourself this trio in unique shades.
It has a whipped mousse texture that gives full coverage, comfortable and long-lasting wear, over 10 hours of moisture, and a cushiony soft matte finish with minimal effort.
Another fabulous lipstick, the Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, is nothing less than a winner! With excellent staying power, this matte lipstick gives you a taste of luxury. It feels like a silky swatch on your lips which will surely not bleed, transfer, or dry out the lips. It is infused with French vanilla, and therefore, has a sensational fragrance too.
This irresistible formula coats your lips like a dream and has a flawless matte finish. Serge Lutens Lipstick Fard a Levres Mat L’Etoffe du Mat lipstick is a must-have to gain a sense of power and confidence and gives your lips a strikingly sophisticated look for those Saturday nights outs. The texture and hues are suitable for all skin types and tones too.
3INA aspires to give you the best of both worlds, the easy applicability of a lip gloss, and a delightful and long-lasting coverage of a lipstick. This long-wear lipstick is enriched with beeswax to condition your lips, has a non-sticky formula, gives a feathery feel to your lips, and has an exceptional matte finish that lasts for hours together. It is also paraben-free and cruelty-free.