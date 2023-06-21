7 of the best NYX products you must have in your makeup pouch

Once you’ve used products from the NYX Professional Makeup range, it’s only a matter of time before you’d want to stock up on their entire collection. With rich pigments, good quality ingredients and cruelty-free products, the brand offers something for everyone. Naturally, your next beauty haul will be incomplete without the best cosmetic products from this popular American label.
From lustrous eye palettes to full-coverage foundations, beauty brand has everything you need for every step of your makeup routine. Besides its variety, the brand is a hit with customers for offering professional-grade products at accessible prices. Despite its reputation as a drugstore makeup brand in the United States, professional makeup artists and beauty bloggers use it alongside luxury brands.
The below list includes their classics like the NYX Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette (Buy now on Amazon), best-sellers like the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream (Buy now on Amazon) and new launches like the NYX Vivid Bright Liquid Eyeliner (Buy now on Amazon).
Here are the best NYX products to include in your makeup routine
Jump To / Table of Contents
- NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Serum And Calm Concealer
- NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation
- NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate 16 Shades Eyeshadow Palette
- NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Bright Liquid Eyeliner
- NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
- NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream
- NYX Professional Makeup Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish
Concealers can make or break your makeup look. It is one of the most essential early steps in a routine that must be on point. NYX Bare With Me is a hybrid formula that acts as both a concealer and a serum. Besides helping hide dark under-eye circles, blemishes and dry skin patches, it keeps your skin nourished with hydrating ingredients.
This lightweight, vegan concealer contains tremella mushroom for plump skin, cica extract — which works best on scars as an anti-inflammatory agent — and green tea to hydrate and keep the pores clean. While it is suitable for all skin types, those with dry or sensitive skin should definitely try this.
Image: Courtesy NYX
Think of everything you have ever wanted in a foundation — the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation is all that and more. It is super lightweight, waterproof, transfer-proof, and richly pigmented. The thin yet full-coverage formula spreads smoothly on your skin without causing creases on the previous layers of concealer and moisturiser. Do not worry about retouching your makeup, as this stays on for up to 24 hours.
The matte foundation is non-comedogenic and helps control shine. Hence, this vegan product is suitable for all skin types.
Image: Courtesy NYX
The most sought-after quality of NYX eyeshadow palettes is their vast range of colours that stand out on diverse skin tones. A perfect example of the same lies in the NYX Ultimate palette that comes with 16 warm neutral colours. It is a vegan product with rich shades. These mattes, metallics and shimmers are perfect for the nude makeup trend.
If you like experimenting with vibrant colours, you can even go with their Brights, Festival, and Phoenix eyeshadow palettes, which feature colourful tones to match all your moods and outfits.
Image: Courtesy NYX
Easy to apply with satisfying smooth strokes and smudge-resistant for long-lasting impact — eyeliners like this are every makeup enthusiast’s dream. The NYX Vivid Bright liquid eyeliner, the newest addition to the brand’s range, is here to make this wish come true. The transfer, flake, and fade-resistant graphic eyeliner comes in various soft shades (lilac, cobalt, green, and cyan) for you to wing it in style.
The pigment-packed eyeliner comes with ultra-slim brush tips that let you try out iconic eyeliner styles, from cat eyes to floating lines.
Image: Courtesy NYX
Filling in sparse brows just got easier with the NYX micro-mechanical eyebrow pencil. Available in two shades of brown, espresso and brunette, these can fluff and define your eyebrows into perfect arches. The precise tip of this NYX brow pencil doesn’t need sharpening and can help you coat the finest of hair.
The vegan brow pencil also comes with a built-in mini spoolie brush to help you tame your eyebrows and give them a full-looking shape.
Image: Courtesy NYX
Looking for matte lip colours that do not leave your lips dry? That’s the NYX matte lip cream range for you. The super creamy texture of these best-selling lipsticks feels soft on the delicate skin of lips and produces a highly pigmented colour. Available in 11 pastel-based shades, their rosy hues and bold colours are great for easy, statement-making looks.
The highlight of the product is the lightweight consistency, which makes it comfortable to wear anywhere. Additionally, the soft scent of each NYX lip cream makes them an instant hit.
Image: Courtesy NYX
Make sure your makeup lasts longer with this best-selling NYX setting spray. It gives your face a matte finish and is super lightweight and breathable. This makes it comfortable to wear all day.
The vegan setting spray also comes in a dewy finish formula, which helps you achieve a glowing finish.
Image: Courtesy NYX
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy NYX Professional Makeup/ Facebook)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: NYX Professional Makeup is a US-based cruelty-free brand that offers vegan cosmetics. Their makeup collection, curated by professionals, offers high-quality products at accessible prices. This brings them into the spotlight and makes them popular among makeup artists and beauty bloggers.
Answer: Headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, NYX is a makeup company whose products are readily available at retail stores. It is often referred to as "affordable luxury", as the cosmetic label offers professional-quality products at affordable rates.
Answer: The NYX makeup range offers cruelty-free, vegan products, most of which are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Answer: Yes, NYX is a certified cruelty-free brand recognised by PETA.
Answer: Yes, NYX Professional Makeup has an all-encompassing range of vegan cosmetic products. This includes concealers, foundations, eyeshadow palettes, eyebrow pencils and much more.