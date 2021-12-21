12 best red lipsticks that will give you the ultimate party look

A red lipstick is considered one of the essentials in a anyone’s make-up kit, more so when party season rolls around.
The usage of red lipstick dates far back. During the early 20th century, red symbolised strength and power, especially during the time of the Suffragette movement. The colour red was feminine yet daring and powerful. It symbolised strength when women were considered inferior to men and helped them stand up for themselves.
Today, it’s one of the biggest statement looks you could wear on your face, and what better time to start than with this festive season. With gatherings and reunions aplenty, there hasn’t been a better time to revive the good ol’ days of glam than with these options now — especially when you’ve been holed up at home for far too long.
Whether you’re wearing an LBD (make it velvet!) or the sparkliest dress in your wardrobe, here are all the best red lipsticks to add to your arsenal today.
(Main and featured image: Maybelline)
12 of the best red lipsticks today:
- Dior 999
- M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
- Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour in Red Carpet
- Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Colour in HD Passion
- Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Cream Lip Colour in 331 French Kiss
- Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse
- Stila Beauty Boss in In the Red
- L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipstick in Flaming Kiss
- Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Scarlet Rush
- Estée Lauder Pure Colour Love Lipstick in Bar Red
- Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Rose
- Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco de Mayo
One of MAC’s best-selling lipsticks, Ruby Woo is a beautiful shade of red that can be used as an everyday look. Each stroke provides a smooth texture, leaving your lips soft and beautiful.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour features pure matte powder pigments that are mixed with oil-infused powders. Every use lasts up to 12 hours with a high-impact colour that is comfortable and lightweight as well.
HD Passion from Revlon provides a velvety matte colour that keeps your lips moisturised the entire time. You get full coverage with just one coat, alongside a delicious scent of creamy mango and whipped vanilla. Expect lips to remain soft and lightly scented all day.
The Guerlain 331 French Kiss is infused with hyaluronic acid spheres that give your lips a good plump. This lipstick incorporates a few other oils as well to hydrate, enabling your lips to instantly regain softness and fullness.
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick is a smudge-proof matte lipstick that was formulated with Advanced Polymer Technology to ensure that it will last at least eight hours. It’ll give you a bold finish and is lightweight as well.
Stila Beauty Boss is a newly created next-generation lip gloss that features a pearly shine with amplified dimensions and pure colour. The luminous oils add a beautiful and natural glow and promises volume — so you can call off that lip filler appointment.
L’Oreal Paris Flaming Kiss indulges your lips in a vibrant shade of red. The lip formula consists of jojoba oil which is known for its moisturising properties. This lipstick will provide comfort along with an intense bold matte look.
With the help of Triple Gel Technology, Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick in Scarlet Rush creates a soft and comfortable look, even after six hours.
Estée Bar Red provides a soft and smooth texture to your lips. Expect your lips to pop with this shade for any occasion.
As the name suggests, Velvetines Liquid Matte guarantees to give you a velvety and luxurious feel. It lasts all day and is even smudge-proof, so, you can eat and drink without any worry.
Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Matte Lipstick leaves a velvety touch to your lips. Intensely pigmented and long-lasting, the matte lipstick is rich and long-lasting, and promises to be ultra-comfortable, especially if you’re looking for all-day wear.