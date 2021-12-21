12 best red lipsticks that will give you the ultimate party look

A red lipstick is considered one of the essentials in a anyone’s make-up kit, more so when party season rolls around.

The usage of red lipstick dates far back. During the early 20th century, red symbolised strength and power, especially during the time of the Suffragette movement. The colour red was feminine yet daring and powerful. It symbolised strength when women were considered inferior to men and helped them stand up for themselves.

Today, it’s one of the biggest statement looks you could wear on your face, and what better time to start than with this festive season. With gatherings and reunions aplenty, there hasn’t been a better time to revive the good ol’ days of glam than with these options now — especially when you’ve been holed up at home for far too long.

Whether you’re wearing an LBD (make it velvet!) or the sparkliest dress in your wardrobe, here are all the best red lipsticks to add to your arsenal today.

(Main and featured image: Maybelline)

12 of the best red lipsticks today: