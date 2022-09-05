5 best tinted moisturisers for light coverage and naturally glowy skin

Admit it – sometimes all you want to do is to step out without wearing any makeup, but the idea of baring your skin for all to see is daunting. The hot and humid weather, however, is just a catalyst for makeup disaster, and for days when we don’t want layers of makeup on our face, tinted moisturisers prove to be a saviour.
Formulated to offer the best of both worlds – skincare and makeup – tinted moisturisers are a great solution to everyday makeup woes. Whether you’re looking for a product that lends a natural finish without any effort, or you’re looking for a fuss-free alternative to your everyday foundation and BB cream, a good tinted moisturiser can save you heaps of time and money.
Essentially a hydrating and nourishing moisturiser that also offers a flawlessly sheer skin tint, the best tinted moisturisers out there slightly blur any skin imperfections and gives it an even tone. Often, it is also infused with SPF to provide protection from sun damage and can be used underneath makeup or worn as it is.
How do you choose the best tinted moisturisers?
Skin type
Like any other skincare or makeup product, your skin type is the first thing to consider when buying a tinted moisturiser. If you have dry skin, look for formulas that are extra hydrating and are also infused with moisturizing ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and ceramides. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel and water-based formulas that are oil-free and non-comedogenic work best. For sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and gel-based formulations with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and Jeju hydrangea leaf extract should be the go-to.
Sun protection
We all know the importance of wearing sunscreen every single day, no matter what. Hence, look for a tinted moisturiser that also offers good sun protection, be it mineral- or chemical-based. You can also use regular sunscreen underneath to add an extra layer of protection, especially before stepping out in sweltering heat.
Skin shade
While a lot of tinted moisturisers come only in a single universal shade for all skin tones, many also offer a wide range of shades just like foundation. Hence, always look for a tinted moisturiser that not only suits your skin type but also your skin tone.
Check out some of the best tinted moisturisers:
Formulated with the illuminating Complex EX, which is a special combination of moisturising and retexturizing ingredients, Cle de Peau’s UV Protective Cream Tinted is a dream for every day, feeding adequate moisture to the skin while reducing the appearance of damage caused by environmental stress. The feather-light cream is comfortable and lightweight, and even offers UVA/UVB filtration to protect against photoaging and sunburn. Other notable ingredients within include Asian Ginseng Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, and Mangosteen Extract to revitalise tired skin.
A three-in-one multitasker, the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue is one the best tinted moisturisers out there. From providing intense 24-hour hydration and SPF 30 sun protection to offering a naturally flawless finish, it does it all. The moisturiser creates a dewy, healthy-looking glow with a sheer-to-light coverage that blurs imperfections and evens out skin tone. Its key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane and titanium dioxide (mineral-based SPF), and is oil-free and non-comedogenic with a 20-shade spectrum.
Yet another product that makes applying base makeup easier is the Smashbox Halo, A primer, tinted moisturiser and sunscreen in one, this product is available in 20 shades, and was developed for all-day wear and a healthy glow. Expect your skin to stay hydrated for up to 24 hours, while it primes, perfects and protects with broad spectrum SPF 25. The moisturiser is formulated with 81 percent of skin-caring ingredients like niacinamide, rose extract, peptides, hyaluronic acid and goji berries.
With a hydrating formula that feels comfortable on the skin, the Innisfree Simple Label Tinted Moisturiser keeps your skin nourished and glowing all day. The lightweight formula lends a natural makeup look for everyday wear, and also provides SPF30+/PA+++ mineral-based sun protection. It’s also vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and mild for the skin. Expect ingredients such as jeju hydrangea leaf extracts, which protects your skin from external irritation and soothes it. This moisturiser comes in four basic shades.
Pixi H2O SkinTint is a tinted face gel with a water-based formula that evens out your skin tone and gives your complexion a flawlessly natural no-makeup look. With ingredients like camellia leaf extract, lavender extract, and rose water, the lightweight tint promises to keep your skin feeling hydrated and looking fresh all day, especially since its more breathable and comfortable than regular foundation. It’s also water-resistant, super hydrating, fragrance-free and vegan. It comes in 19 different shades and is suitable for all skin types.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A tinted moisturiser helps keep your skin hydrated and nourished, while also providing a sheer and natural coverage that blurs imperfections and lends it a natural glow and healthy radiance.
Answer: BB creams are in liquid form, an all-in-one makeup product that acts both as a primer and foundation, offering a buildable medium coverage with added benefits like sun protection, shine control and hydration. Tinted moisturisers, however, are primarily moisturisers that also offer a touch of sheer coverage and sometimes even sun protection. BB creams have more coverage than tinted moisturisers but less than foundation. Tinted moisturisers tend to have a lighter formula than BB creams.
Answer: Yes, they can be used daily and are perfect for everyday makeup.
Answer: It totally depends on what you’re looking for and expecting from your finished makeup look. If you’re looking for a finish that covers up discolouration, age spots, blemishes and other such concerns then a foundation is what you should be reaching for. However, if you’re looking for intense hydration with hints of pigment for A dewy and glowy look, a tinted moisturiser would make for a better choice.
Answer: No matter what makeup or skincare products you use, you should always remove them and cleanse your face at the end of the day. It can be noted that a tinted moisturiser can fit well in your morning beauty routine.