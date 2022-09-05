5 best tinted moisturisers for light coverage and naturally glowy skin

Admit it – sometimes all you want to do is to step out without wearing any makeup, but the idea of baring your skin for all to see is daunting. The hot and humid weather, however, is just a catalyst for makeup disaster, and for days when we don’t want layers of makeup on our face, tinted moisturisers prove to be a saviour.

Formulated to offer the best of both worlds – skincare and makeup – tinted moisturisers are a great solution to everyday makeup woes. Whether you’re looking for a product that lends a natural finish without any effort, or you’re looking for a fuss-free alternative to your everyday foundation and BB cream, a good tinted moisturiser can save you heaps of time and money.

Essentially a hydrating and nourishing moisturiser that also offers a flawlessly sheer skin tint, the best tinted moisturisers out there slightly blur any skin imperfections and gives it an even tone. Often, it is also infused with SPF to provide protection from sun damage and can be used underneath makeup or worn as it is.

How do you choose the best tinted moisturisers?

Skin type

Like any other skincare or makeup product, your skin type is the first thing to consider when buying a tinted moisturiser. If you have dry skin, look for formulas that are extra hydrating and are also infused with moisturizing ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and ceramides. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel and water-based formulas that are oil-free and non-comedogenic work best. For sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and gel-based formulations with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and Jeju hydrangea leaf extract should be the go-to.

Sun protection

We all know the importance of wearing sunscreen every single day, no matter what. Hence, look for a tinted moisturiser that also offers good sun protection, be it mineral- or chemical-based. You can also use regular sunscreen underneath to add an extra layer of protection, especially before stepping out in sweltering heat.

Skin shade

While a lot of tinted moisturisers come only in a single universal shade for all skin tones, many also offer a wide range of shades just like foundation. Hence, always look for a tinted moisturiser that not only suits your skin type but also your skin tone.

Check out some of the best tinted moisturisers:

