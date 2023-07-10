9 best blush sticks worth your investment in 2023

Once most commonly found as a powder, blushes have come a long way over the years to now also be available in various textures and formats. While cheek tints were the most popular alternatives for the past few years, blush sticks have caught up to become one of the best ways to achieving a natural flush on your face, especially on the go.

Blushes are one of the most important parts of any makeup routine, which is why the beauty industry is constantly reimagining its formula and application. After liquid blushes and skin tints, blush sticks are all the rage right now and we have curated the best of the lot.

Known for being incredibly versatile and easy to apply, blush sticks are convenient for on-the-go touch-ups, or even for adding a little colour to your face when travelling. Their buttery-smooth formulas also make it possible to create a natural-looking flush, and are often more hydrating, nourishing, and blendable than their powdery counterparts. To make things even easier, they can also be blended into the skin with just your fingers, which means you don’t have to carry that bacteria-filled brush around.

The best blush sticks will even oblige a variety of looks. A single swipe usually imparts a sheer rosy glow to the cheeks, but a few layers more will lend a more dramatic tint to the cheeks, perfect for a night out in town. You’ll even find finishes like matte, satin, and even shimmery for every look.

To help you find the best option for your look, we’ve researched the most highly-rated and best-selling cream blushes today.

(Hero and featured image credit: Pixi Beauty)

Shop these best blush sticks in Singapore for that instant rosy glow:

