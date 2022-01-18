Dior Beauty makes the houndstooth chic again with its New Look collection

“New year, new you” — or so the saying goes. For Dior Beauty, it’s New Look, the aptly named collection that’s graphic and incredibly bold, perfect for those who want their vanity table to look as chic as their wardrobes.

Christian Dior — a known anglophile — had a penchant for borrowing male design cues for his womenswear collection, and redefined feminine silhouettes stereotypes when no one else would. One such piece was a houndstooth suit in the late 1940s, and the elegant contrasting check was so successful, a journalist even exclaimed, “Your dresses have such a new look!”. The Maison never looked back since.

Inspired by the now-iconic design, Dior Beauty’s New Look reinterprets the print on a vastly different medium for the House.

Inside Dior Beauty’s New Look Collection

Today, the same striking houndstooth pattern finds itself on some of Dior Beauty’s bestselling beauty products. Three lipsticks are available here: two legendary shades — the Rouge Dior 999 Velvet Finish and 100 Nude Look — and a new one called 312 Incandescent. The latter is a milky nude with a hint of yellow. Regardless of shades, the pattern can be found on both the case and engraved on the bullet.

On the Dior Forever Couture Perfect Cushion New Look, the case too is swathed with the houndstooth fabric, complete with a Christian Dior logo band at the centre. You’ll find two finishes — luminous matte and dewy glow — as well as three shades — oN, 1N, and 2N 00 here. Expect the same formula that you know and love, with wild pansy extract and SPF 35 to protect and nourish the skin all day.

But we’ve kept the best for last; the print also finds itself on three leading La Collection Privée fragrances (Gris Dior, Lucky, and Jasmin des Anges), where it takes over everything from the case to the bottle for an incredibly chic touch. Always on the go? The refillable travel spray also sports New Look’s recognisable design, perfect for that pre-dinner date touch up.

If you ever wanted a vanity table worth bragging about, this might be a good place to start.

The limited edition New Look Makeup Collection is available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, while the fragrances are exclusively available at La Collection Privée Christian Dior boutique in ION Orchard. The collection is also available online on Dior Beauty Online Boutique here.