10 hair and makeup looks from ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 we’re still crazy about

Each episode of the blockbuster teen drama is serving up glitz and scandal that is nothing but addictive. Feast your eyes on the visual treat that is Euphoria Season 2’s makeup looks.

The cliché “good things come to those who wait” was never this relevant. The popular HBO teen drama Euphoria has finally returned with Season 2 after months of COVID-19-related delays. Aside from the pressing plot points, it will be exciting to watch the series for beauty inspiration from the flawlessly crafted hair and makeup looks. Here are some of the best looks from the series to get you inspired.

Best hair and makeup looks from Euphoria Season 2

’60s with an eyeliner twist

The lifted, spidery lash look was popular in the 1960s. 2022’s version recreates a similar look, but with eyeliner, as shown on Lexi.

’90s icon

Kat’s been channelling ’90s beauty icons like Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder, who used brown lipstick and heavy eye make-up on a regular basis.

Cassie’s Maddy-inspired eye gems

Cassie gets her beauty inspiration from Nate’s ex, Maddy. This pink look is intricate and powerful, with tiny gemstones tying it all together.

Reverse cat-eye action

Maddy gives some reverse cat-eye action with a glitter cut crease on her eyelids in the beginning of Season 2. We’re obsessed!

Jules’ audience liner look

Jules’ simple and sparkly eye look was the star of the show.

Less is more

We’re here for the skin! Cassie looked radiant and natural with minimal “no makeup” makeup look.

Kat’s negative space heart

While this look was cut from the show, it was initially meant to be worn by Kat when she went to dinner with Ethan and his parents. Donni Davy shared this photo on Valentine’s Day, claiming that Barbie Ferreira came up with the idea.

Maddy’s icy blue eyes

Maddy slayed the day with a thick black wing and a baby blue inner corner to match her Marc Jacobs dress.

Gelled-down baby hair

Maddy’s slicked-back low ponytail would definitely make it through a hurricane unscathed. The beautifully combed baby hair is the cherry on the cake of a stunning make-up look.

Bat-wing eyeliner

Jules continues to deviate from the ordinary by filling in two conjoined wings at the front of her lids instead, a design that resembles bat wings.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.