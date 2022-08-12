How to nail Euphoria’s face gem trend for the rest of 2022

It’s all about the glitz and glitter this year.

If you’ve seen a rise in eye-catching, sometimes OTT makeup, you’re not alone, but before you dismiss the trend, here us out.

The emergence of the face gem trend in 2022 – or should I say, the re-emergence of face gems – comes after a 20-year hiatus. Taking cues from the late 90s and early 2000s, bejewelled rhinestone accents have been spotted everywhere around the world, from the catwalk at Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Week to almost every scene on Euphoria. And of course, the streets of Singapore, too (but maybe to a lesser extent).

Either way, what used to be worn exclusively at red carpet events or during Halloween is now making an appearance in our daily lives, and I’m not complaining. Stopping by the mall or going to the movies? Make it a commotion by donning the hottest makeup trend of the season: face gems.

From glue-on adornments to gemstone stickers, there are an infinite number of ways you can rock the face jewellery trend like your favourite Euphoria girls. Pick your favourite rhinestones, pearls and sequins and apply them along your eyelids, as freckles, on your nails and yes, even on your teeth. Here are our picks.

(Hero and featured image credit: Cholas x Chulas)

Achieve main character energy with these face gems