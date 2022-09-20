3 major fall beauty trends we’re about to see everywhere

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions around the world, and the lesser use of face masks, makeup is finally making a comeback. Here are the major fall beauty trends we’re about to see everywhere.

After taking a backseat for two years due to the pandemic, makeup is making a comeback to beauty routines this fall. This is reflected by the many trends that are proliferating on social networks, particularly TikTok. Here, pearly ‘donut glaze’ nails, siren eyes and smudge-proof lipstick are among the major inspirations of the season.

While the Covid-19 pandemic may not yet be behind us, life seems to be getting back to normal this fall, bringing with it some of the habits that were shelved during the past two years. In the bathroom, this means a return to makeup essentials neglected in recent months due to the mandatory wearing of face masks and successive lockdowns. Now, however, people — especially social network users — seem keen to make up for lost time with fun and eccentric beauty inspirations.

3 biggest fall beauty trends for 2022

‘Glazed donut’ is fall’s tastiest nail trend

Glazed donut nail art is one of the biggest makeup trends of the fall, with no less than 80 million views on TikTok. Popularized by Hailey Bieber during the summer, this look — which is expected to last through fall — involves lacquering nails in a way that resembles the glaze of a donut. It’s a trend that puts eccentricity back on the agenda, and one that’s incidentally boosting demand for pearlescent nail polish. According to the global fashion search engine Stylight*, searches for this type of nail polish have jumped 203% in just one year.

But that’s not the only trend that has emerged in recent weeks to become a staple of the back-to-school season. ‘Siren eyes’ — a trick that enlarges the eyes and gives them an almond shape using eyeliner and brown eyeshadow — is also proving a hit on TikTok, with nearly 600 million views for the associated hashtag. Stylight reports a 99% increase in search interest for the keyword “siren eye” on Google, but also a substantial 232% increase in clicks for brown eyeshadow on its international platforms.

Here’s how to achieve it at home.

The slugging trend takes off

But if there is one beauty trend that continues to appeal around the world, it’s slugging. Inspired by the slimy appearance of slugs and snails, this new beauty routine involves covering the face with a thick layer of petroleum jelly before going to bed to boost hydration and enjoy plump, radiant skin in the morning. Although critisized by some, this method is already scoring hundreds of millions of views on social networks, and is now spurring spin-off techniques like nail slugging and hair slugging.

Lipstick is back

Lipstick — previously cast aside due to face masks — is also making a comeback this fall, but not in any form. It’s anti-smudge liquid lipstick, delivering long-lasting wear and no transfer, that has been all the rage for several weeks, with a significant 300% increase in clicks for this category on Stylight. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that people seem ready to add a little colour — and fun — to their lives this season.

This article was published via AFP.